Ohio State Women Beat Akron in First Away Meet

Akron vs. Ohio State

November 11, 2021

Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, Ohio

Short course yard (25 yards)

Results Link

Team scores: Ohio State W Defeat Akron W 228-91



In their first meet on the road this season, the Ohio State women defeated Akron 228-91, winning 15 out of 17 events in the process.

Junior Mackenzie Crawford set a new pool record with a 350.85 mark on the 3-meter board. The previous record, 349.60, was set in 2014. She also earned NCAA Zone qualifying scores, as did Amanda Ling, Ciara McGing, and Jackie Brenn.

Ling, a junior, also won her first event for the Buckeyes, leading a 1-2-3 sweep of the 1-meter board with her score of 306.38.

Ohio State also swept the podium in every individual freestyle event. Among the winners in the freestyle events was sophomore Maya Geringer, who won the 1000 free in 10:07.63, her first win of her collegiate career.

Josie Panitz and Katherine Zenick both swam NCAA B-cut races. Panitz earned the cuts when she won the 100 breast (1:01.62) and the 200 breast (2:12.59). Zenick also earned the B cut in the 100 fly, swimming 53.73 and improving her time from the meet against Indiana and Virginia Tech earlier this year, which was already a B cut.

Akron had two individual event winners. Sarah Watson won the 100 IM in 56.42. She was an NCAA qualifier last season in the 100 fly, and almost scored at that meet in the 100 free, but she set the pool record in the 200 IM at the 2021 MAC Championships, so her IM skills are well-established. Watson also swam the 100 fly individually, finishing 2nd in 54.02. Her season-opening 52.87 in that event is already a borderline NCAA qualifying time.

Madelyn Gatrall won the 100 back (54.93) for the Zips. The sophomore has a history of competing at the national level for Canada in backstroke, qualifying for Canadian Olympic Trials in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Her time, however, was the slowest of the season so far.

The Zips will swim again at the Magnus Cup on Nov. 18, and Ohio State will host its Fall Invite the same weekend.