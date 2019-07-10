Ohio State to Add New Mexico Head Coach Dorsey Tierney-Walker to Staff

University of New Mexico head coach Dorsey Tierney-Walker will head to Ohio State. She will fill the role left when Jordan Wulfrom left to become the head coach at UCLA. Tierney-Walker told her team of the move this week, but no official announcement is out yet regarding her exact title with the Buckeyes.

Tierney-Walker has a robust head coaching résumé and just wrapped up her third season at the helm of the women-only New Mexico program. Last season, the Lobos had their highest conference finish in program history, taking fourth at the Mountain West Championships. Prior to her time in Albuquerque, Tierney-Walker was the head coach of Arizona State’s combined-gender program for six seasons (2009-2015). Before that, she was the co-head women’s coach at Auburn University for four years.

Before Auburn, Tierney-Walker was the women’s head coach at Indiana for seven seasons, where she was names Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2001 and 2002. On the international level, she has twice been an assistant on the United States’ World University Games staff.

As a swimmer herself, Tierney-Walker competed collegiately for the University of Texas, where she was a part of back-to-back national championship teams in 1990 and 1991. She was also a finalist at the 1988 and 1992 Olympic Trials

She joins an Ohio State program that finished 3rd in both the men’s and women’s meets at the 2019 Big Ten Championships. The Buckeye women have the most returning points in the Big Ten from last season to next.

Tierney-Walker’s vacated position at New Mexico now marks the 26th Division I head coaching spot to open up in 2019.