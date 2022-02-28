Ohio State Synchro Dominates At North Regionals

Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In its final competition before U.S. Collegiate Nationals, the Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team won each category at the 2022 North Regionals to remain unbeaten on the year. In addition, the team qualified all its routines for this year’s national championship meet.

Competing 10 routines at the meet held in Ann Arbor, Mich., the Buckeyes displayed powerful, athletic swims for season-best marks in all routines at the meet. The team also swept the A and B figures with 21 total student-athletes competing in the technical portion of the meet.

The Buckeyes started off the day with wins in both the A and B technical competition. Freshman Ruby Remati won the A figures competition with a score of 82.2116 among the all-Ohio State field. Junior Trinity Patton led the way with a score of 74.22456 in the B figures as the Buckeyes took the top nine finishes.

Nikki Dzurko earned her fourth solo win of the year with a season-high score of 88.2667. She picked up her first career regional championship victory for the Buckeyes in the category after taking second in 2018.

The veteran duo of Dzurko and Laila Huric picked up their third win of the year in the duet category with a season-best score of 87.4000. Emily Armstrong and Ruby Remati followed close behind, scoring an 87.2000 in their first regional championship meet.

Armstrong, Remati and Cassie Neeley combined to put together a strong, winning trio routine, earning their best score of the year with an 84.9000 on Sunday. Coming in second was the Buckeye trio of Hannah Heffernan, Paige Hopper and Rachel Jager (83.6667).

The Scarlet team of Armstrong, Heffernan, Hopper, Huric, Jager, Neeley and Remati won the team category with a score of 87.8333. The Gray squad of Camryn Carrasco, Ava Lichter, Paula Luis, Reverie Nedde, Olivia Schafer and Haley Watson took second (83.5667).

Next Up

The Buckeyes set their sights on the 2022 U.S. Collegiate National Championships set for March 25-7 in Columbus at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. This year’s meet marks the eighth time Ohio State will host the national championship meet and first time since 2017.

2022 North Regional Championships Results

Ann Arbor, Mich. | Feb. 27, 2022

Solo

Nikki Dzurko (OSU) – 88.2667 Danielle Vermeer (MICH) – 67.5333

Duet

Nikki Dzurko, Laila Huric (OSU) – 87.4000 Emily Armstrong, Ruby Remati (OSU) – 87.2000 Camryn Carrasco, Rose Homoelle (OSU) – 83.9667 Marian Catahan, Trinity Patton (OSU) – 78.4000 Isabella Balza, Victoria Balza (MICH) – 67.9667

Trio

Emily Armstrong, Ruby Remati, Cassie Neeley (OSU) – 84.9000 Hannah Heffernan, Paige Hopper, Rachel Jagger (OSU) – 83.6667 Camryn Carrasco, Ava Lichter, Reverie Nedde (OSU) – 75.7667 Anna Efstate, Anishka Taneja, Danielle Vermeer (MICH) – 66.8000 Meredith Gilbert, Sissie Liang, Anna Schwartz (MICH) – 57.2667

Team