Ohio State Synchro Announces 2024 Season Schedule

Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics

The Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team’s 2024 schedule has been set, head coach Holly Vargo Brown announced Friday.

The Buckeyes will host three meets, starting in January. The team is home for its annual Zero Waste Invite (Jan. 13) and Jessica C Beck Invitational (Feb. 3) and the North Regionals (Feb. 24).

Ohio State will hit the road to visit Texas Woman’s University (Feb. 10), Michigan (Feb. 11) and Richmond (Feb. 17).

The Buckeyes, who won the national title each of the last two seasons, look to defend their title March 21-23 at the U.S. National Championships. The championships will be held in Dallas, Texas.