Ohio State Swim & Dive Announces 2023-24 Competition Schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Director of Swimming & Diving Bill Dorenkott has announced Ohio State’s 2023-24 season schedule, which includes over 10 chances to see the Buckeyes in action at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

The Buckeyes will host their annual Scarlet v. Gray Intrasquad meet on Friday, October 6, with the meet beginning at 5:30 p.m. Swimming and diving alumni will be welcomed back to McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion for the Alumni Meet on Saturday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Ohio State officially opens the 2023-24 season with a dual meet versus Virginia Tech in Columbus Oct. 27-28. Things will get underway at 5:00 p.m. on Friday and 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. This will be the third straight year the Buckeyes will open the season against the Hokies; last year, the men (86.00-81.00) and women (104.5-43.5) both picked up victories.

The women’s team welcomes Akron for a dual meet at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 and both Buckeye teams will swim against Denison at home on Friday, Nov. 10 at 5:00 p.m.

The Buckeyes close out the fall portion of their schedule when they host the Ohio State Fall Invitational from Nov. 16-18. The men’s and women’s teams were the winners of last year’s Fall Invitational.

A contingent of Buckeyes will compete at the Toyota U.S. Open. The long-course event will be held in Greensboro, N.C.

After a short break, the Buckeyes return to action on Saturday, Jan. 20 when they host the Michigan Wolverines. The rivalry meet is slated to begin at noon. Last season, the Buckeyes turned in historic performances in Ann Arbor; the women’s team earned its first-ever dual meet win at Canham Natatorium and the men earned their first victory in Ann Arbor since 1951.

Ohio State hits the road to head to Notre Dame for the Tim Welsh Classic Jan. 26-27, which the Buckeyes won a season ago.

The Buckeyes host Pitt for Senior Day on Friday, Feb. 2 at 3:00 p.m. and close out the regular season when they host the Ohio State Winter Invitational Feb. 16-18.

The four-time defending champion women’s team will compete in the Big Ten Championships, hosted by Indiana, Feb. 21-24.

The men’s team, which finished second at last year’s championships, will take on the conference championships Feb. 28-March 2 at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

The women’s Last Chance meet will be on March 3 and the men will have a final opportunity to turn in NCAA qualifying times at their Last Chance Meet on March 10.

Buckeye divers will head to the NCAA Zone Diving Championships March 13-16 in Lousiville, Ky., while Ohio State swimmers will compete at the CSCAA National Invitational Championship March 14-16.

The women’s NCAA Championships will take place March 20-23 in Athens, Ga. and the men’s NCAA Championships will be held in Indianapolis, Ind. From March 27-30. The women earned their best NCAA finish in program history in 2023, placing sixth. The men’s team finished in 11th place.

Admission is free at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion; meet and parking information will be released ahead of each scheduled meet.