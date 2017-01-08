Ohio Begins The New Year With 192.5-104.5 Victory Over Denison

Meet Stats

Hosted by Ohio

January 2, 2017

Score Ohio 192.5, Denison 104.5



Press Release

Courtesy of Ohio Athletics

The Ohio women’s swimming and diving team kicked off the 2017 portion of the season with a 192.5-104.5 victory over Denison at home on Saturday, Jan. 7.

“You look at the new year as kind of a new beginning,” head coach Rachel Komisarz-Baugh said. “I think that’s something that we’ve been working on with this team because we didn’t have the start to the season that we really were looking for. So without giving up on a season, what do you do? You start fresh in the New Year. That’s exactly what we were focusing on and focusing on what we needed to do and the milestones we needed to hit in order to reach the goals at the end of the year.”

The meet started with the 200-yard medley relay where the ‘A’ team of Caroline Raley (Mobile, Ala.), Emilia Lahtinen (Ylojarvi, Finland), Corrin Van Lanen (Green Bay, Wis.) and Emily Zimcosky (Smock, Pa.) placed first in 1:45.44. The ‘B’ squad of Katie Lemen (Carmel, Ind.), Hannah Shinn (Waterloo, Ill.), Carrie Dukes (Monkton, Md.) and Lexie White (Waxhaw, N.C.) took third in 1:49.96.

Ohio would take first in the 1000-yard freestyle thanks to Mikayla Herich (Hebron, Ky.) who clocked in at 10:13.82 while teammate Ana Henderson (Danville, Calif.) took the second spot, clocking in at 10:18.60. Makenzie Caruthers (Hilliard, Ohio) and Katherine Redden (Fort Thomas, Ky.) would finish fifth and sixth in 10:43.21 and 10:52.16 respectively.

Zimcosky would finish first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.94 while teammate Kelsey Hahn (Oviedo, Fla.) finished in third with a time of 1:55.91.

Next up was the 100-yard backstroke. Raley would finish second clocking in at 58.40 while Myriah Ariza-Balter (Evergreen, Ohio) finished in 1:00.32.

The fifth event was the 100-yard breaststroke where Claire Mikesell (Clearfield, Pa.) touched in at 1:05.60 to take the second spot in the event, Lahtinen would take third in 1:06.43 and Shinn finished close behind in 1:06.61.

The sixth event was the 200-yard butterfly where Annie Gossline (Naperville, Ill.) clocked in at 2:05.85 to take the second spot in the even while teammates Elena Patz (Waunakee, Wis.) and Emily Davis (Lexington, Ky.) finished third and fourth in 2:06.11 and 2:06.22 respectively.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Van Lanen claimed first with a time of 23.52 and Lexie White (Waxhaw, N.C.) tied for the fourth spot in 25:09 and Josie Barker (Richmond, N. Yorkshire) would take the sixth spot in 25.14.

In the first diving event of the day, the 3-meter, Olivia Dillon (Newcastle, Aus.) placed first with a score of 279.98 while teammate Nicole Hughes (Cleveland, Ohio) took second with a score of 268.58. Ireland Littlejohn (Grand Rapids, Mich.) would finish in the fourth spot with 238.13.

Next was the 100-yard freestyle where Van Lanen took the first spot in 52.57 while Mikesell and Barker took the second and third spots in 53.28 and 53.36 respectively. White would take the eighth spot in 56.60.

The tenth event was the 200-yard backstroke where Gosselin would take first in 2:06.77 while Ariza-Balter and Raley finished second and third in 2:07.89 and 2:09.31 respectively.

In the 200-yard breaststroke Herich would place first touching in at 2:20.56 while Mackenzie Hornstra (Naperville, Ill.) and Emily Ortner (Concord, Calif.) would take the third and fourth spots in 2:22.02 and 2.22:06 respectively. Shinn and Lahtinen finished fifth and sixth in 2:25.30 and 2:26.53 respectively.

Next up was the 500-yard freestyle where Zimcosky would take first for Ohio in 5:00.91. Henderson finished third in 5:05.86 while Davis finished in 5:12.23 to take the fourth spot. Hahn and Caruthers would finish fifth and sixth for Ohio in 5:12.86 and 5:14.43.

Event 13 was the 100-yard butterfly where Van Lanen claimed first in 56.38 while Dukes and Patz were exhibitioned but would have claimed third and fourth in 57.85 and 58.26 respectively. Madeline Wyke (Columbus, Ind.) was also exhibitioned but would have taken the seventh spot in 1:00.16 while Redden claimed 10th in 1:04.52.

The second diving competition, the 1-meter, followed with Dillon claiming the first spot with a score of 285.08 while Hughes finished third with 245.25. Littlejohn finished the competition with 201.30.

Next up was the 200-yard IM where Herich claimed first in 2:05.56. Gosselin was exhibitioned but would have claimed the third spot in 2:11.00. Ariza-Butler, Lahtinen and Patz were all-exhibitioned as well and would have claimed the third, fifth and six spots in 2:13.15, 2:14.82 and 2:15.36 respectively.

The last event of the day was the 400-yard freestyle relay. Ohio’s ‘A’ team of Zimcosky, White, Mikesell and Barker took first in 3:33.57 while the ‘B’ team of Caruthers, Hornstra, Henderson and Hahn finished third in 3:38.85.

“They raced really tough and they dove really well and overall I’m really happy with the team and how they’ve approached the new year.” Head coach Rachel Komisarz-Baugh said.

Next up, Ohio’s divers head to Buffalo, N.Y. to compete at the Buffalo Invite Jan. 13-15 while the rest of the Bobcats will wait to compete until Jan. 21 where they face the Duquesne Dukes at home.