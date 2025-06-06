ODU’s Kiersten Donnelly Named 2025 Sun Belt Conference Postgraduate Scholarship Recipient

Courtesy: Sun Belt Sports

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference has announced the eight student-athletes selected to receive 2025 Sun Belt Conference Postgraduate Scholarships.

Old Dominion’s Kiersten Donnelly (Women’s Swimming & Diving) and Marshall’s Ethan Bowens (Men’s Track and Field) were the top honorees, each receiving a $9,750 scholarship.

Donnelly, a three-year letterwinner for the Monarchs as a swimmer, earned a bachelor’s degree in bio-medical science. She plans to attend medical school to follow her passion for family medicine and has been accepted to the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Bowens, a three-year letterwinner for the Thundering Herd as a sprinter for the men’s track and field team, earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science with a minor in chemistry. He plans to attend medical school with a desire to become a physician for the U.S. military.

“We are thrilled to recognize the accomplishments of these decorated Sun Belt student-athletes and to provide postgraduate scholarships to support their continued education,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill.

As the overall female and male postgraduate award winners, Donnelly and Bowens will be formally recognized at the Sun Belt Conference Honors Banquet in conjunction with the Sun Belt Fall Meetings on October 16, 2025 in Atlanta.

Texas State’s Sierra Dickson (Women’s Basketball), Troy’s Abby Grosinske (Women’s Track & Field), South Alabama’s Delien Kleinhans (Women’s Tennis), Georgia Southern’s Ellie McIntyre (Women’s Soccer), Coastal Carolina’s Nicolette Picone (Softball) and Georgia State’s Alaina West (Women’s Soccer) will also be awarded $4,500 scholarships.

Dickson, a five-year women’s basketball letterwinner for the Bobcats, graduated from Texas State with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. In 2024-25, she served as Vice President for Texas State’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and is currently pursuing her MBA at her alma mater.

Grosinske, a four-year letterwinner as a thrower on the Trojans’ women’s track & field team, graduated from Troy with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a minor in psychology. She will attend Northern Illinois University to pursue a doctorate degree in physical therapy beginning in the fall of 2025.

Kleinhans, a four-year letterwinner for the Jaguars’ women’s tennis program, graduated from South Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. She has been accepted to multiple schools to pursue her doctorate degree in physical therapy.

McIntyre, a three-year letterwinner on the Eagles’ women’s soccer team, graduated from Georgia Southern with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. She was hired as a graduate assistant coach at her alma mater in May 2025 and will begin pursuing her master’s degree in coaching education.

Picone, a four-year letterwinner and 2025 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year for the Chanticleers’ softball program, earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in pre-health professions from Coastal Carolina. She will attend the State University of New York at Stony Brook to pursue her doctorate degree in occupational therapy with a focus on serving children with special needs.

West, a four-year letterwinner for the Panthers’ women’s soccer team, graduated from Georgia State with a bachelor’s degree in biological science. In 2024-25, she served as Vice President for Georgia State’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and her next goal is to attend medical school.

The scholarships are awarded to selected student-athletes with stated intentions to pursue a graduate degree following the completion of their undergraduate requirements and are sent directly to the graduate school of each recipient’s choice. The recipients were selected by the Sun Belt Postgraduate Scholarship Committee, which is comprised of Faculty Athletic Representatives from across the conference.

To be eligible for Sun Belt Conference Postgraduate Scholarships, nominees must have exhausted eligibility, been declared or designated a varsity letter winner in a Sun Belt-sanctioned sport at a member institution for at least two seasons and achieved a minimum undergraduate cumulative grade point average of 3.3 (on a 4.0 scale).

2025 Sun Belt Conference Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients

Overall Female Postgraduate Award Winner:

Kiersten Donnelly, Old Dominion (Women’s Swimming & Diving)

Overall Male Postgraduate Award Winner:

Ethan Bowens, Marshall (Men’s Track and Field)

Postgraduate Scholarship Award Recipients:

Sierra Dickson, Texas State (Women’s Basketball)

Abby Grosinske, Troy (Women’s Track & Field)

Delien Kleinhans, South Alabama (Women’s Tennis)

Ellie McIntyre, Georgia Southern (Women’s Soccer)

Nicolette Picone, Coastal Carolina (Softball)

Alaina West, Georgia State University (Women’s Soccer)