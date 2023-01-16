Notre Dame Picks Up Summer Juniors Qualifier Alyssa Street (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alyssa Street has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame, beginning in the fall of 2024. Street is currently a junior at Carmel High School, and swims year-round for Carmel Swim Club in Indiana.

The Carmel High School girls’ team has won 36-straight Indiana State High School Championships, which is the national record. Street contributed to their most recent victory in February of 2022, where she clocked a 2:03.56 in the finals of the 200 IM to finish pick up 7th for Carmel.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic careers at the University of Notre Dame! I’m so grateful for my family, coaches, teammates, and future coaches for helping me along the way and making this possible. Go Irish!! ☘️☘️”

Street is versatile and swims all four strokes at a high level. She recently attended the USA Swimming National Select Camp in October, which she was selected for based on IMX points. Though it is hard to point to a specific event as being her best, she owns a summer Junior National qualifying time in the 400m IM (4:55.85).

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:51.80

500 free – 4:53.34

200 back – 2:04.69

200 breast – 2:24.89

200 fly – 2:03.58

200 IM – 2:02.77

400 IM – 4:24.16

Street most recently competed at Speedo Winter Junior Championship – East. Her highest finish was in the 400 IM, where she clocked a 4:25.48 to finish 41st. She also earned 45th in the 200 fly (2:05.64) and 68th in the 200 IM (2:05.02), which were both season bests.

The Fighting Irish earned 6th at the 2022 ACC Championship. With about a year and half to go before heading to campus, Street could specialize and improve in a number of events. However, using her current best times, her best chance at scoring is likely in the 400 IM where it took a 4:20.54 to advance to finals.

Notre Dame’s top performer in the event at ACCs last year was Luciana Thomas, who finished 8th with a 4:13.16. With Thomas taking a 5th year at Arkansas, Julia Stafford is left to lead the 400 IM squad this season. The freshman posted a 4:19.08 at the Ohio State Invite in November. Street will overlap with Stafford in South Bend for two years.

Street is joined by Texas natives Carli Cronk and Emily Kitayama in the Fighting Irish’s class of 2028. Both Cronk and Kitayama swim for the Alamo Area Aquatic Association in San Antonio. Cronk was featured in the distance free “Best of the Rest” section on SwimSwam’s class of 2024 recruit rankings. Kitayama swims mainly fly and mid-distance freestyle.

