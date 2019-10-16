Northwestern’s Sheridan and Brunzell, Iowa’s Tamborski Honored by Big Ten

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Calypso Sheridan, Northwestern
Jr. – Brisbane, Australia – Mount St. Michael’s College – Computer Science
- Collected five first-place finishes at the SMU Classic last weekend and was named MVP of the meet
- Recorded NCAA B-cut qualifying times in the 100-yard backstroke (52.85), 200-yard backstroke (1:52.86), 200-yard IM (1:56.57) and 400-yard IM (4:05.33)
- Contributed to a first-place result in the 200-yard medley relay (1:37.93) and a second-place finish in the 400-yard medley relay (3:35.47)
- Broke the meet and pool record in the 400 IM, topped the school record in the 200 IM
- Garners her second career Swimmer of the Week award and first of the season
- Last Northwestern Swimmer of the Week: Calypso Sheridan (Jan. 30, 2019)
Diver of the Week
Sam Tamborski, Iowa
So. – Castle Rock, Colo. – Douglas County – Undeclared
- Recorded one NCAA Zone qualifying score at the SMU Classic last weekend
- Earned first place with a Zone qualifying score of 302.00 on the 3-meter
- Earns her second career Diver of the Week award and second in as many weeks
- Last Iowa Diver of the Week: Sam Tamborski (Oct. 9, 2019)
Freshman of the Week
Hannah Brunzell, Northwestern
Västerås, Sweden – Västerås Simsällskap – Business
- Earned three first-place finishes at the SMU Classic in her college debut last weekend
- Recorded NCAA B-cut qualifying times in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.06) and 200-yard backstroke (2:10.22)
- Contributed to a first-place result in the 200-yard medley relay (1:37.93) and a second-place finish in the 400-yard medley relay (3:35.47)
- Earns her first Freshman of the Week award
- Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Miriam Guevara (Jan. 30, 2019)
