Northwestern’s Sheridan and Brunzell, Iowa’s Tamborski Honored by Big Ten

October 16th, 2019 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Calypso Sheridan, Northwestern

Jr. – Brisbane, Australia – Mount St. Michael’s College – Computer Science

  • Collected five first-place finishes at the SMU Classic last weekend and was named MVP of the meet
  • Recorded NCAA B-cut qualifying times in the 100-yard backstroke (52.85), 200-yard backstroke (1:52.86), 200-yard IM (1:56.57) and 400-yard IM (4:05.33)
  • Contributed to a first-place result in the 200-yard medley relay (1:37.93) and a second-place finish in the 400-yard medley relay (3:35.47)
  • Broke the meet and pool record in the 400 IM, topped the school record in the 200 IM
  • Garners her second career Swimmer of the Week award and first of the season
  • Last Northwestern Swimmer of the Week: Calypso Sheridan (Jan. 30, 2019)

Diver of the Week

Sam Tamborski, Iowa

So. – Castle Rock, Colo. – Douglas County – Undeclared

  • Recorded one NCAA Zone qualifying score at the SMU Classic last weekend
  • Earned first place with a Zone qualifying score of 302.00 on the 3-meter
  • Earns her second career Diver of the Week award and second in as many weeks
  • Last Iowa Diver of the Week: Sam Tamborski (Oct. 9, 2019)

Freshman of the Week 
Hannah Brunzell, Northwestern

Västerås, Sweden – Västerås Simsällskap – Business

  • Earned three first-place finishes at the SMU Classic in her college debut last weekend
  • Recorded NCAA B-cut qualifying times in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.06) and 200-yard backstroke (2:10.22)
  • Contributed to a first-place result in the 200-yard medley relay (1:37.93) and a second-place finish in the 400-yard medley relay (3:35.47)
  • Earns her first Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Miriam Guevara (Jan. 30, 2019)

