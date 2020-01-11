Northwestern Women Nearly Upset Louisville; Barna Makes Season Debut for Cards

Northwestern v. Louisville

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Norris Aquatics Center, Evanston, IL

SCY

Dual Meet Format

Scores Women: Louisville 151, Northwestern 149 Men: Louisville 179.5, Northwestern 120.5



Women’s Recap

The Wildcats got the session started with an exciting win the 200 medley relay. Calypso Sheridan‘s 24.96 leadoff gave Northwestern a one-second lead right off the bat, and Sophie Angus‘s 27.85 breaststroke leg widened the margin to 1.5s at the halfway point. Louisville’s backhalf battled back, but couldn’t quite make up the distance, as Northwestern won 1:40.33 to 1:40.83.

The first individual race also proved to be a close one, as Northwestern’s Ilektra Lebl went stroke-for-stroke against Louisville’s Maria Sumida, winning 10:04.09 to 10:04.16.

Louisville got its first win courtesy of Arina Openysheva‘s 1:49.21 in the 200 free, before Northwestern rattled off three straight wins. Sheridan took the 100 back in 54.77, leading a Wildcat sweep of the top three spots, Hannah Brunzell won the 100 breast in 1:01.05, and Miriam Guevara topped the 200 fly with a 1:59.69.

The Cardinals then swept the sprint freestyles, with Casey Fanz (23.00) taking the 50 free, and Openysheva just touching out freshman teammate Christiana Regenauer, 50.46 to 50.49, with Fanz taking 3rd (51.29).

Freshman Emma Lepisova followed that by leading a Northwestern sweep of the top three spots in the 200 back, topping Sheridan 1:59.96 to 2:00.14, and Brunzell doubled up with a 2:13.38 in the 100 breast.

Sumida turned the tables on Lebl in the 500, winning 4:54.91 to 4:56.98, and Regenauer earned a win in the 100 fly (54.13) before Sheridan closed out the individual events with a 4:19.85 win in the 400 IM.

While Northwestern had won most of the swimming events at this point, Louisville was bolstered by Molly Fears sweeping the diving events, meaning that the day would come down to the final event, the 400 free relay.

Openysheva (50.74), Lainey Visscher (51.13), Fanz (50.28) and Regenauer (49.70) combined for a 3:21.85 over Northwestern’s 3:24.21. That win, along with the 2 points Louisville’s ‘B’ team earned with their 3rd place finish, gave the Cardinal women a 151-149 victory for the day.

Men’s Recap

It was a different story on the men’s side. While Northwestern did earn their share of wins, the Louisville men ended up winning by a much wider margin than the women, 179.5 to 120.5.

That lead started at the very beginning, as the Cards went 1-2 in the 200 medley relay relay. Senior Andrej Barna made his season debut anchoring Louisville’s ‘B’ team, splitting a respectable 19.55. Barna’s return is huge for the Cardinals, as he swam on four scoring relays at last year’s NCAAs.

Northwestern got into the win column shortly thereafter, however, as DJ Hwang took the first individual event, the 1000 free, by over an 8-second margin with a 9:10.83 victory. Wildcat freshman Aleksa Bobar followed that up with a 1:37.52 victory in the 200 free.

Louisville sophomore Mitchell Whyte held off Northwestern’s Manu Martos, 48.31 to 48.58, in the 100 back, and then All-American Evgenii Somov took the 100 breast in 54.29 over Northwestern freshman Kevin Houseman (54.79).

Next, Federico Burdisso, the Italian butterfly ace who just started competing for Northwestern this semester, topped Louisville’s back/fly star Nick Albiero in the 200 fly, winning 1:44.64 to 1:46.73.

From there, Louisville came up with three straight wins which spanned the break. Mihalis Deliyiannis, who’d been anchoring the Cardinals’ relays in Barna’s absence, won the 50 free in 20.33. Next, Barna took the 100 free in 43.79, a solid time for someone who hasn’t competed all season. Then, Albiero won the 200 back in 1:44.27, with Martos once again getting a 2nd-place finish (1:45.14).

The two teams split the remaining individual events. The Wildcats earned victories from freshmen Marcus Mok in the 200 breast (1:59.45) and Burdisso in the 100 fly (47.01), while freshman Ilia Sibirtsev won the 500 free (4:28.48) and senior Jarrett Jones took the 400 IM (3:56.15) for the Cardinals.

Louisville got a sweep in the diving events, courtesy of Daniel Pinto, and wrapped up the day by winning the 400 free relay by nearly two seconds, 2:57.42 to 2:59.23. Barna split 43.50 for the Cardinals, but the fastest overall split actually came from Burdisso, who split 43.33 on the Wildcats’ 2nd leg.

Louisville Release

Courtesy of Cardinal Athletics

EVANSTON, Ill. — The No. 11/13 University of Louisville men’s and women’s swimming and diving swept the No. 25 Northwestern University in a tightly contested meet Thursday night in Evanston.

The Cardinal men won 179.5-120.5 and the women edged NU 151-149 with the Cardinals putting up 12 wins and sweeping both boards for the win.

UofL was paced by multiple individual winners Arina Openysheva (200 free, 100 fee) and divers Molly Fears and Daniel Pinto , who took both boards. The Cardinals won three of four relays

In the first event of the evening, the women touched second in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 1:40.83 put up by Ashlynn Schoof (26.07), Mariia Astashkina (28.24), Nastja Govejsek (24.01) and Casey Fanz (22.51). The men won their relay with a 1:27.40 put up by Mitchell Whyte (22.56), Evgenii Somov (24.15), Nick Albiero (20.94), Mihalis Deliyiannis (19.75).

Duda Sumida took second in the 1000 free with a time of 10:04.16 with teammate Maddie Luther placing fourth (10:14.08) and Maggie Jahns posting a (10:38.11). On the men’s side, the Cards took 2-3-5 in the men’s 1000 freestyle led by T.C. Smith’s 9:19.29. Ilia Sibirtsev (9:21.30), Hayden Curley (9:28.46).

In the 200 freestyle, Arina Openysheva won with a time of 1:49.21. Teammate Diana Dunn touched 4th (1:51.61), Sophie Cattermole was 5th (1:52.27) and Katie Schorr was 6th (1:53.39).

Andrej Barna was into the wall second in the 200 freestyle with a 1:38.68 just ahead of Sam Steele (1:39.28), Colton Paulson (1:39.45), and Michael Eastman (1:40.18).

In the 100 back, Ashlynn Schoof was the top Cardinals with a 4th place time of 56.60, just ahead of Kyla Alexander (56.78), Sofie Underdahl (58.14), and Kelly Tichenor (58.76).

Mitchell Whyte won the 100 back with a time of 48.31, Nikos Sofianidis was third in 49.61 with Jack Wever touching fifth in 49.99 and Tanner Cummings posting a 52.69.

Mariia Astashkina was second in the 100 breast (1:02.16), Morgan Friesen was fourth (1:03.56) just ahead of Kaylee Wheeler’s 1:04.83.

Evgenii Somov took top honors in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 54.29. Teammate Sasha Palazzo was third (55.34) and Aaron Parrott was sixth in 57.30.

Alena Kraus was second in the 200 butterfly with a 2:00.03. Carley Howe was 4th in 2:03.38 just ahead of Abby Hay (2:04.37). Nick Albiero was runnerup in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:46.73. Jarrett Jones was fourth in 1:50.06, Daniel Sos was 6th (1:53.05) and Greyson Alarcon took seventh in 1:54.11.

Casey Fanz notched the victory in the 50 freestyle, boarding a 23.00. Arina Openysheva was second, stopping the clock at 23.38. Lainey Visscher was fourth (23.72) and Avery Braunecker took fifth (23.74).

Mihalis Deliyiannis was the fastest in the 50 free with a time of 20.33. Teammates Haridi Sameh touches second in 20.68 with Caleb Duncan tying for third (21.02), and Santiago Aguilera (21.06) taking fifth.

Arina Openysheva took first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.46 just edging teammate Christiana Regenauer , who was second with a 50.49 and Casey Fanz made it a sweep with a third place time of 51.29 and Lainey Visscher was fifth in 51.50.

Andrej Barna won the 100 freestyle with a 43.79! In the 100 freestyle, Michael Eastman took third with a 45.35, Santiago Aguilera was fourth (45.86) and Tanner Cummings put up a 47.41

Ashlynn Schoof was fourth in the 200 backstroke with a 2:01.24. Sofie Underdahl was fifth with a 2:01.97 and Kyla Alexander posted a 2:04.69.

Nick Albiero gets the win in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:44.27. Also in the 200 backstroke, Mitchell Whyte turns in a 1:49.9, Jack Wever posted a 1:50.99 and Greyson Alarcon goes 1:53.35

In the 200 breaststroke, Mariia Astashkina touched second with a time of 2:14.02, with Morgan Friesen touching third (2:15.83), Diana Dunn put up a 2:21.73. In the men’s event, Evgenii Somov was into the wall second with a 2:01.29 just ahead of Daniel Sos (2:04.87). Sasha Palazzo is 6th (2:09.76) and Aaron Parrott is 7th in 2:11.47.

Duda Sumida won the 500 freestyle with a 4:54.91. Teammate Sophie Cattermole touched fourth in the 500 free, just ahead of Maddie Luther (5:06.92) and Maggie Jahns (5:14.93)

Illia Sibirtsev won the men’s 500 freestyle with a time of 4:28.48. T.C. Smith turned in a third place time of 4:32.44. Hayden Curley went 4:36.67 and Colton Paulson put up a 4:40.52.

Christiana Regenauer won the 100 fly with a 54.13. Teammate Nastja Govesejek (55.08) was third, Alena Kraus (55.16) was fourth and Kelly Tichenor was sixth (57.08). In the men’s race, Nikos Sofianidis was second with a time of 48.88 just ahead of Haridi Sameh (49.01). Caleb Duncan posted a 52.92.

In diving, Molly Fears won the 3-meter board with a 300.68. Breanna Price was third with a 265.73, Michaela Sliney was fifth with a score of 255.75 and Abbie Erickson posts a 228.30. Fears made it a sweep with a win in the 1 meter board with a 279.98. Abigail Andrews was fourth (260.25) ahead of Michaela Sliney (255.83), Brianna Price put up a 232.05 and Abbie Erickson had a 226.65.

In 3M Diving, Daniel Pinto takes top honors with a score of 330.90! In 3m diving, Kivanc Gur was third (275.85), Sky Geovanni was fourth (274.05), Sean Riley was sixth (255.83), Logan Smith (252.90) and Adam Sneden is 8th with a 229.13. Daniel Pinto takes top honors in the 1 meter diving with a 368.48. Adam Sneden was 4th (269.55), Kivanc Gur was 5th (257.40) and Logan Smith had a 253.05.

In the 400 IM, Abby Hay was edged for second with a 4.21.40, Maria Sumida was fifth (4:23.44), Sophie Cattermole was sixth in 4:27.27, and Carley Lowe posted a 4:29.85. In the men’s race, Jarrett Jones powered to first place with a time of 3:56.15. TC Smith was 4th (4:02.12), and Hayden Curley posted a 4:07.06.

With the meet on the line, the women won the 400 free relay when Arina Openysheva (50.74), Lainey Visscher (51.13), Casey Fanz (50.28) and Christiana Regenauer (49.70) put up the winning time of 3:21.85. The men won the 400 Free Relay with a 2:57.42 put up by Michael Eastman (45.46), Andrej Barna (43.50), Evgenii Somov (44.46) and Nick Albiero (44.00) to seal the win.

Northwestern Release

Courtesy of Wildcat Athletics

EVANSTON, IL – Northwestern swimming and diving came up just short to #12/#12 Louisville in a tightly contested match up Thursday night at the Norris Aquatics Center. The women fell just shy of the Cardinals, finishing 151-149. The men’s team finished the night scoring 120.5 to Louisville’s 179.5.

The Wildcats started the meet strong with the women’s team of junior Calypso Sheridan , sophomore Miriam Guevara , first-year Hannah Brunzell and junior Sophie Angus winning the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:40.33. The men’s team of sophomore Manuel Martos Bacarizo , first-years Kevin Houseman and Federico Burdisso and sophomore Andrew Zhang took third in a seasons best time of 1:28.96.

NU continued to shine, sweeping the 1000 free with juniors Ilekta Lebl and DJ Hwang each bringing home nine points for their respective teams.

First-year Aleksa Bobar earned his first collegiate win in the 200 free, out-touching his competition by over a second in a time of 1:37.52. Sheridan led a Northwestern’s 1-2-3 sweep of the 100 back, followed by senior Nicole Aarts and first-year Emma Lepisova . Those three ‘Cats continued to sweep, with Lepisova leading the charge followed closely by Sheridan and Aarts to score 16 Wildcat points in the women’s 200 back.

Big Ten Freshman of the week, Brunzell secured the win for the ‘Cats in both the 100 breast and 200 breast in a time of 1:01.05 and 2:13.28 respectively, to earn her fourth NCAA ‘B’ cut of the season. First-year Marcus Mok won the 200 breast for the men, beating his competition to the wall in a time of 1:59.45.

The duo Guevara and F. Burdisso swept the 200 fly for the second consecutive meet for the ‘Cats, with Guevara finishing in 1:59.69 and Burdisso earning an NCAA ‘B’ cut in a time of 1:44.64. Burdisso continued his dominance, winning the men’s 100 fly in a time of 47.01 to secure his second NCAA ‘B’ cut of the night.

Sheridan earned the ‘Cats final win of the night, leading the 1-3-4 finish in a time of 4:19.85, followed by Larson and Lebl.

Both teams earned runner-up finishes in the final event of the night, with the women’s team of Lara, Smith, Hellmer and Han finishing in 3:24.21 and the men’s team of Bobar, F. Burdisso, Gately and Zhang touching in 2:59.23.

The ‘Cats will be back in the pool this weekend as they compete in the two-day NASA Invite at the Norris Aquatic Center.