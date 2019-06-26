Northwestern Picks Up Turkish Record-Holder Selen Ozbilen for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Northwestern University has added sprinter Selen Ozbilen to their women’s class of 2024. Ozbilen helped set Turkish national records in the 4×200 free relay in 2017 (with a team-best 2:02.36 split) as well as the 4×100 free relay in 2018.

TOP TIMES (LCM)

50m free – 25.69 (SCY – 22.42)

100m free – 55.69 (SCY – 48.72)

200m free – 2:02.11 (SCY – 1:47.12)

50m back – 29.99 (SCY – 26.47)

Ozbilen raced to a bronze medal in the 100 free at the 2018 European Junior Championships. Her most recent major competition was the 2018 World SC Championships, where her highest finish was a 27th place outing in the 50 free (25.46 SCM).

Based on her converted times, Ozbilen looks to be a huge boost to the Wildcat roster. Last season, they had just one swimmer under 23 in the 50 and 50 in the 100 — Malorie Han. The rising senior went 22.74 and 49.42, respectively, winning the 100 free C final at the 2019 B1G Championships. Ozbilen’s converted times would’ve qualified her for A finals at B1Gs, and she would’ve just missed making NCAAs in the 100 free by two tenths.

Han will graduate after this season, but Ozbilen will overlap one season with UNC transfer Maddie Smith. Smith is a 22.42/49.17 sprinter, right on what Ozbilen is projected to be.

Also committed to NU (verbally) for 2020 are distance standout Lola Mull and the versatile Annika Wagner.

