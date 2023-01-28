North Baltimore Aquatic Club Swimmers Shine at 2023 ISCA National Club Championships

2023 ISCA National Club Championships

Jan. 19-22, 2023

Hampton Virginia Aquaplex Hampton, Virginia

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 ISCA National Club Championships”

The North Baltimore Aquatic Club (NBAC) totaled 20 gold medals at last weekend’s 2023 ISCA National Club Championships in Hampton, Virginia.

Among the NBAC standouts was 14-year-old Daniel Branon, who collected six individual titles and clocked a few top-five times this season along the way. He won the 50 butterfly in 23.76, which ranks him as the second-fastest performer among 14-year-old boys nationally this season. It was his first time under 24 seconds in the event, bettering his previous-best 24.47 from last month. Four years ago, Branon made headlines in this event for breaking a Michael Phelps meet record from 1995.

Branon clocked a 4:03.00 en route to a victory in the 400 IM, moving up to No. 4 this season for his age. In the 200 fly, his winning time of 1:50.88 ranks fifth this season. He also displayed his versatility by tallying first-place showings in the 100 fly (51.73), 200 free (1:44.46), and 500 free (4:40.09) while adding runner-up finishes in the 100 back (53.17) and 200 breast (2:13.79).

NBAC 13-year-old Spencer Belbot only brought home one gold medal in the 200 IM (1:58.92, No. 15 nationally this season for his age), but his runner-up finish in the 200 free (1:45.09) made him the sixth-fastest performer this season. Belbot also went 4:44.98 in the 500 free to become the 11th-fastest performer this season and 16:43.44 in the 1650 free to move up to No. 12.

NBAC 12-year-old Cole Morgan racked up the most wins of any swimmer at the meet, claiming seven gold medals along with two silvers. He earned victories in the 50 back (28.28), 100 IM (1:01.74), 200 IM (2:12.80), 50 breast (30.79), 50 fly (27.63), 200 breast (2:29.68), and 100 free (53.55), though none ranked inside the top 20 performers nationally this season for his age.

NBAC 11-year-old Jude Burkhart picked up three wins in the 200 back (2:12.80), 200 fly (2:16.18), and 100 fly (1:01.31). Those times rank him fourth, sixth, and 12th, respectively, for his age this season. His runner-up finish in the 200 IM also ranks 13th this season.

Naval Academy Aquatic Club 18-year-old Andrew Rich broke into the top 10 this season for his age in the 50 back after the Florida State commit reached the wall first in 22.43.

On the girls’ side, 17-year-old Lainy Kruger of the Northern Kentucky Clippers posted a 1:55.55 in the 200 fly to become the No. 4 performer for her age this season. The Florida commit also swept the 50 free (23.13), 50 breast (29.43), 50 fly (25.35), 100 free (49.81), and 200 free (1:47.74) while adding a second-place finish in the 100 fly (53.81).

NBAC 16-year-old Ana Hazlehurst pieced together an impressive all-around performance featuring five first-place finishes and six top-20 times this season. According to national rankings, her best swim came in the 100 breast, where her 1:02.09 is the 12th-fastest this season for her age. However, her new personal-bests in the 200 IM (2:00.93), 100 fly (53.80), and 200 breast (2:19.68) aren’t far behind at No. 13, No. 15, and No. 18, respectively.

NBAC 17-year-old Grace Black triumphed in the 50 back with a personal-best 25.58 that ranks 13th nationally this season for her age. The Princeton commit added more lifetime bests in the 50 breast (31.26), 100 breast (1:06.70), and 50 fly (26.23).

Fellow NBAC 17-year-old Mabel Koff notched victories in the 100 back (54.61) and 200 back (1:58.10), the latter time moving her up to No. 19 this season nationally for her age. She also recorded lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:49.17) and 200 breast (2:22.58).

NBAC nearly doubled the next-best finisher in combined team scoring at the meet.

Combined Team Scores