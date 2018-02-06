Nitro Confident in Partnership with FINIS (Video Feature)

FINIS, Inc. recently announced its new team sponsorship with Nitro Swimming, so SwimSwam took a visit down to Nitro to hear the teams initial thoughts.

Mike and Tracy Koleber, Co-Owners of Nitro Swimming, sat down with SwimSwam to explain the decision behind partnering with FINIS. Tracy emphasized, that for her, being the financial head of the company, making a deal like this is all about relationships. In this case, both Tracy and Mike have full faith that John Mix and the FINIS company will service their club.

For Mike’s part, he’s excited to service Nitro with all of FINIS‘s equipment, from the monofin, the different styles of fins and paddles, and the tempo trainer which Nitro has already been using for years. Mike knows his coaches are always trying new things with their athletes, and with FINIS by their side it will now be one step easier.

About NITRO

Nitro was formed in August of 2006 by Mike and Tracy Koleber. The Nitro program moved into their new 30,000 sq ft indoor swimming home in Cedar Park in June of 2007. Four years later, in May of 2011, they opened a second location, Nitro Swimming, Bee Cave.

To this day, Tracy continues in her ownership role handling any and all of the “dry side” of Nitro, while Mike oversees the wet side of the operation.

Over the last several years, Nitro Swimming has become the leading competitive swim team and swim lessons provider in the Austin, TX area. Head Coach and owner of Nitro, Mike Koleber, has come a long way from his days as an age group swimmer in Michigan. As a 13 year old, he began teaching swimming lessons on Saturdays to help out his father, who was a head coach in the area. After graduating high school, Coach Mike attended and graduated from Oakland University in Michigan where he was an 11-time NCAA All-American as well as team captain and Senior National Qualifier.

Nitro Swimming currently has two locations in the Austin, TX area. Both locations have Olympic sized pools which can be easily converted from short course 25 yard lanes to long course 50 meter lanes. These swim centers, in the Cedar Park and Bee Cave areas are both indoor swim centers where conditions can be controlled year round. The swimming pools have state-of-the-art water quality systems, making them optimum for safety and performance. Each swim center also has a swim lessons only pool where temperatures and water quality are perfect for beginning and advanced swimmers.

About FINIS

FINIS was founded by Olympic Gold Medal Swimmer Pablo Morales in 1993. Pablo’s influence as one of the world’s greatest butterfliers led to the development of the Monofin. Thus, our tradition of providing high-quality and creative technical products to the swimming world began. We have worked with an extensive list of coaches and swimmers over the past 23 years to create products that optimize training and competitive performance, resulting in FINIS being regarded today as the Worldwide Leader in Technical Swimming Development.

The FINIS staff includes swimmers and coaches from around the world with distribution centers in 37 countries including Australia, South Africa, Japan, and Europe. Our goal is to help swimming advance on all levels.

