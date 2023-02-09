Nine Entertainment Reportedly Spends $305 Million On Aussie Olympic Broadcasting Deal

Nine Entertainment, Australia’s largest media conglomerate, has just been named the exclusive Australian broadcaster of the Summer Olympic Games from Paris 2024 to Brisbane in 2032.

The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics as well as the 2030 Winter Olympics are also included in the agreement. The Australian broadcast rights for the Paralympic Games are not included in the Nine deal and a separate bidding process is underway for the Paris Games in 2024. (The Guardian)

The broadcasting deal is reportedly worth $305 million AUD ($213.5 million USD). (The Guardian)

Domestic viewers will have access to most of the Games’ competitions live and free of charge on Channel Nine, nine.come.au and 9Now, with additional content available on a subscription basis.

Swimming Australia CEO Eugénie Buckley said of the announcement, “Nine has been home to moments in the pool that have inspired generations of Australians and their coverage has undoubtedly helped solidify swimming’s position as our country’s most popular Olympic sport,” Buckley said.

“With Nine also holding the rights to the next few World Aquatics Championships we now have a wonderful opportunity to build the profile and momentum around this world beating Australian Dolphins team, not only through to Paris but in the cycles beyond.

“The green and gold decade ahead to Brisbane 2032 provides a significant platform for swimming and we look forward to continuing our collaborative relationship with Nine to ensure we both leverage it appropriately for the benefit of Australian sports fans.”

According to Sports Pro Media, the Nine deal sees the Olympics switch from long-time Australian broadcaster Seven, which reportedly bid between AUS$230 million and AUS$250 million (US$161 million and US$175 million). Neither network was prepared to pay the AUS$400 million (US$279 million) that the IOC was said to be looking for. (Sports Pro Media)

The Olympics have historically been a losing proposition for Australian networks. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Tokyo 2020 Games saw Seven lose AUS$50 million (US$34.9 million) with production costs hitting around AUS$150 million (US$105 million). (Sports Pro Media)