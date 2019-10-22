Niedzialek, LaGrand, Sanchez, Tener Honored by Horizon League

Courtesy: Horizon League Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The #HLSD Swimmers and Divers of the Week had Oakland’s Susan LaGrand and Milwaukee’s McKenzie Sanchez earning their second set of honors on Tuesday. Dominik Niedzialek of Cleveland State earned this week’s men’s swimming honors, while Patrick Tener of IUPUI earned the men’s diving honors.

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Dominik Niedzialek | Cleveland State | Junior | Lublin, Poland

Niedzialek won a pair of events at the Akron Zips Classic this past weekend while also posting two times in the league this season. He began the meet by placing fifth in the 500 freestyle in 4:38.33, the fastest time in the league this season by over three seconds. On the second day of the meet, he swept the backstroke events, winning the 100 in the morning (49.90 seconds) and taking home the 200 in the evening (1:48.47). His time in the 200 back is the fastest in the league this season by more than three seconds. Niedzialek also helped CSU’s top 400 medley relay squad to a runner-up showing as his lead split of 50.01 seconds was the fastest lead split in the race.

Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Susan LaGrand | Oakland | Sophomore | Grand Rapids, Mich.

Susan LaGrand continued to dominate for the Golden Grizzlies swimming to four first place finishes Friday against Toledo to help guide Oakland to a 174-126 win over the Rockets. The sophomore recorded first place finishes in the 200 free (1:53.57), 200 back (2:00.26), 200 medley relay (1:44.37) and 400 free relay (3:30.27). LaGrand’s finish in the 200 back marks the fastest time in the Horizon League this season. The Grand Rapids, Mich. native led off the 400 free relay with a split of 52.56, fourth fastest in the league.

Men’s Diver of the Week

Patrick Tener | IUPUI | Senior | Glenview, Ill.

Tener crossed the 300-point mark in both of his events against Western Illinois. Tener won the 1-meter with 306.75 points, winning by almost 60 points. In the 3-meter, Tener finished with 305.70 points, earning the win by over 70 points.

Women’s Diver of the Week

McKenzie Sanchez | Milwaukee | Freshman | Racine, Wis.

In a nine team All-Wisconsin invite, Sanchez led the field on the boards after winning both the one-meter and the three-meter. The freshman finished the one-meter nearly 30 points ahead of the rest of the field with a score of 276.30. She also grabbed a top score of 256.50 on the three-meter.