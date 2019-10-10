Nick Daddabbo’s Interim Ban Removed From SafeSport Database

Former Connecticut swim coach Nick Daddabbo has been removed from the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s database. Daddabbo lost his job and was placed on an interim suspension last year after a vigilante group posted a video in which Daddabbo was allegedly trying to meet with an underage boy.

Daddabbo was a swim coach at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in Connecticut, as well as at the Wheeler YMCA and for the Plainville school district, according to an August 2018 report from NBC Connecticut.

That month, a group called POP Squad (POP is short for “Prey on Predators”) posted a video – allegedly featuring Daddabbo – to social media. The POP Squad is a citizen group that tries to stop internet predators, according to FOX61. The group says Daddabbo believed he was meeting a 14-year-old boy after chatting about performing sexual favors, though the NBC report says police were still trying to determine whether the man in the video was indeed Daddabbo.

The Bristol Superintendent of Schools Office said that Daddabbo was no longer employed in the district following the posting of the video to social media. The Cornerstone Aquatics Center also said Daddabbo no longer worked there, and the Wheeler YMCA said Daddabbo hadn’t worked there in over a year.

As of August 6, 2018, Daddabbo was listed in the U.S. Center for SafeSport database as an interim suspension based on “allegations of misconduct.” But Daddabbo no longer appears in that database. He was also removed from the USA Swimming temporary banned list, where he had previously been listed.

We’ve reached out to the Center for SafeSport for more information, but they only reiterated their policy of not commenting on specific matters.

We have been informed by a source, though, that Daddabbo’s case has been closed.