Niagara Men and Women Sweep MAAC Conference Titles

2025 MAAC Championships

The 2025 MAAC Championships have concluded, with Niagara’s men and women both coming out on top. For the Lady Purple Eagles, this was a runaway from the first day of competition, finishing 169 points ahead of runner-up Fairfield. Niagara now has two consecutive titles.

The men, on the other hand, had stiff competition from both Marist and Fairfield. In the end, though, Niagara pulled away with 653.5 points. This is their first time winning the title in 31 years. The race for second went down to the last race. Ultimately, Marist secured runner-up with 621.5 points, while Fairfield got 615.5 points for third.

Final Team Scores

Women

Niagara University — 766 Fairfield University — 597 Marist College — 511 Sacred Heart University — 406 Mount Saint Mary’s — 334 Iona University — 295 Canisius University — 259 Siena College — 208 Rider University — 202 Merrimack College — 71 Manhattan University — 63 Saint Peters University — 63

Men

Niagara University — 653.5 Marist College — 621.5 Fairfield University — 615.5 Iona University — 512.5 Rider University — 396.5 Mount Saint Mary’s — 285.5 Canisius University — 205 Saint Peters University — 140 Manhattan University — 113

Night 4 Recap

Natalie Killion continued her run as the MVP for the winning Purple Eagles, capturing her third individual win and meet record. The sophomore blasted a 1:55.90 for a decisive win and the only sub-2:00 performer. Before today, her personal best stood at 1:57.63 from a duel meet last November.

While Killion was the only triple winner on the women’s side, the men had two: Marist’s James Conable and Iona’s Michael Faughnan.

After sweeping the IM events the first two days, Conable took a final win in the 1650. His time, 15:44.13, was over five seconds faster than his best time from this meet last year. One event later, in the 200 back, Faughnan joined Conable as a triple winner. Faughnan dropped an incredible 1:41.64, 1.99 seconds faster than his own meet record set last year and a five-second win tonight. Faughnan also took the 200 and 500 freestyles earlier in the meet.

Like Faughnan, Niagara sophomore Alaina Pitton also lowered her own meet record from last year. Her record came in the 200 breaststroke. Pitton stopped the clock in 2:14.42 last night, beating out her 2:15.56 from 2024 MAACs.

If you’re looking for somewhat of an underdog story, look to the final two relays of the meet. Mount St. Mary’s, who placed fifth overall for the women, dominated the 400 free relay with a 3:24.66. The team of Meghan Speicher (51.58), Theodora Kanellopolou (51.58), Carmen del Aguila Martin (50.91), and Christine Lazari (50.59) pulled off a wire-to-wire victory. Further, Lazari’s anchor split was the fastest split of the field.

On the men’s side, fourth place Iona topped the podium and downed the meet record, swimming 2:56.98. In his final swim ever, grad student Michael Faughnan split a 43.00 on anchor to bring Iona to an over one-second victory. He had clear water diving in thanks to the first three legs, Kieran Egan (44.59), Nate Wales (44.11), and Liam Pyatt (45.28).

Other Night 4 Winners: