New Zealand’s Bobbi Gichard Changes Commitment from Florida to Queens

After announcing a verbal commitment to Florida in January, New Zealand backstroker Bobbi Gichard has switched gears and committed to four-time NCAA champion Queens University of Charlotte. Gichard told SwimSwam:

“I’m loving Queens at the moment and feel like it is a better fit for me“

Gichard comes to Queens armed with extensive international experience. She first represented Team New Zealand at the 2013 FINA World Junior Championships. The following year she claimed a bronze medal in the 100m backs at the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China. She also competed at the 16th FINA World Championships in Kazan where she competed in the 50/100/200 back and set a PB in the 200 (2:13.45). In 2015 she won a bronze medal at FINA World Junior Championships in the 100 back and set the girls‘ 15-year-old NZ Age Group Record with 1:00.42. Also in 2015 she won gold in the 100/200 backstroke events at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa. In 2017, Gichard won NZ national titles in the 100/200 back and was runner-up in the 50 back, thus qualifying for the 17th FINA World Championships as part of the women’s 4×100 medley relay. She also competed in the 100/200 backstroke individual events in Budapest.

Gichard swims for Auckland’s Howick Pakuranga club. Her top times include:

Top times (converted to SCY):

50 back LCM – 28.40 (25.04)

100 back LCM – 1:00.42 (53.35)

200 back LCM – 2:10.87 (1:55.73)

