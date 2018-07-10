New Zealand Names 18 for Jr. Pan Pacs, 4 for Youth Olympics

In addition to a truncated 5-swimmer roster for senior Pan Pacs, Swimming New Zealand has announced an 18-swimmer roster for the 2018 Jr. Pan Pac Championships, and have further nominated 4 swimmers to the New Zealand Olympic Committee for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Rather than split their qualifiers, all four nominees for the Youth Olympic Games are also on the Jr. Pan Pacs roster. While 17 qualified for the event, the New Zealand Olympic Committee has limited the roster to 4 – half of the maximum allowed 8-per-nation.

The country’s junior swimmers were responsible for most of the headlining performances at the New Zealand Open Championships last week, including 3 wins from Zac Reid in the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles; a National Age Record from Erika Fairweather in the 200 free (2:02.56); and multiple National Age sprint records each from 15-year old Michael Pickett and 16-year old Tyron Henry.

Jr. Pan Pacs Roster – August 23rd-26th, Suva, Fiji

Zac Reid (Aquabladz)

Michael Pickett (North Shore)

Gina Galloway (United)

Erika Fairweather (Neptune)

Kyla Alexander (United)

Amadika Atkinson (North Shore)

Eve Thomas (Coast)

Chelsey Edwards (SwimZone)

Ciara Smith (Northwave)

Quinton Hurley (Jasi)

Tyron Henry (Howick Pakuranga)

Greta Agnew (United)

Thomas Watkins (Capital)

Gina McCarthy (Hillcrest)

Hannah Bates (Aquagym)

Matthew Holder (United)

Lochlainn O’Connor (Greerton)

Paddy Baylis (Swim Rotorua)

Coaches: Sue Southgate, Lars Humer, Frank Tourelle, Peter Burgon.

Youth Olympic Games Nominations – to be confirmed – October 6th-18th, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Gina Galloway (United)

Erika Fairweather (Neptune)

Michael Pickett (North Shore)

Zac Reid (Aquabladz).

Head coach and team leader: Sue Southgate.