New Jersey Swim Instructor Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

Tenafly, New Jersey swim instructor Kevin Guo, 24, has been charged with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 over a two-year period. He was arrested on Thursday charged with two counts of sexual assault by sexual contact and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

The arrest resulted from an investigation by the Bergent County Prosecutor’s office and the Tenafly Police Department.

On December 22nd, Tenafly police received a report that Guo allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a children under the age of 13. After an investigation, police arrested Guo on December 27th.

He appeared in court on Friday.

Guo swam for 2 years at Division III Ramapo College in Mahwah, New Jersey from 2013-2014 and 2014-2015. According to an advertisement for private swim lessons on lessons.com, he usually gave lessons at the Tenakill Swim Club, but also gave lessons at home pools. He has a 5-star rating on lessons.com, out of 5 possible stars.

The Full Release from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office:

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo announced the arrest of KEVIN GUO (DOB: 05/26/1995; single; and employed as a swim instructor) of Tenafly, New Jersey, on charges of Sexual Assault By Sexual Contact and Endangering The Welfare Of A Child. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor=s Office under the direction of Chief Robert Anzilotti and the Tenafly Police Department under the direction of Chief Robert Chamberlain.

On Saturday, December 22, 2018, the Tenafly Police Department received a report that Kevin GUO engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of thirteen in Tenafly over the course of two years. As a result of an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Tenafly Police Department, GUO was arrested on Thursday, December 27, 2018 in Tenafly and charged with two counts of Sexual Assault By Sexual Contact, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2B, a 2nd degree crime, and one count of Endangering The Welfare Of A Child, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4A, a 2nd degree crime. GUO is scheduled for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.

Acting Prosecutor Calo states that the charges are merely accusations and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, and would like to thank the Tenafly Police Department for its assistance in this investigation.