New Evidence in College Admissions Scandal Says UCLA Knew as Early as 2014

Almost a year after the college admissions scandal was exposed by a California dad who was being investigated for a separate crime, new revelations and accusations are still coming out. The latest round comes via a Los Angeles Times revelation that UCLA had indications of the brewing scheme as early as 2014.

Admissions officers were tipped off when a mother called UCLA to appeal the school’s decision to reject her daughter’s application as a water polo recruit, even though her daughter had never played water polo.

According to the investigation, the mother explained that she was told that a $100,000 donation to the water polo program, via scheme mastermind William “Rick” Singer, would secure her daughter’s spot. The mother secured Singer’s services for $6,000, and he told her to be prepared to donate around $100,000 to UCLA to gain admission. The Times reports that there is no indication that the money ever changed hands

At least 2 UCLA athletics programs have been caught up in the scandal. Former UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo, who is facing federal racketeering charges for his role in the scheme, and the latest report also implicates the tennis program and track & field program. The individuals investigated in the UCLA report all kept their jobs.

UCLA’s cross-town rivals USC have already been hit by the scandal – former head men’s and women’s water polo coach Jovan Vavic has been indicted and a faux-water polo parent has been sentenced in connection with the pay-to-play operation. That case involved staging action shots in the family swimming pool to sell the son as a water polo player, which he was not.