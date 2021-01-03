New 2021 World Anti-Doping Code, Prohibited Substances List, Take Effect

On Friday, the 2021 version of the World Anti-Doping Code takes effect, including the updated WADA list of banned substances and methods.

Along with other changes previously discussed, Vilanterol, a beta-2 agonist in inhalers used to treat asthma, has been approved for use “up to the manufacturer’s maximum recommended dose.”

That substance has triggered several positive tests among swimmers, including notably American swimmers Will Licon and Amanda Kendall in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Vilanterol is one of 4 inhaled Beta-2 agonists (generally asthma medications) that are now listed as exceptions to the prohibited lists:

Inhaled salbutamol: maximum 1600 micrograms over 24 hours in divided doses not to exceed 800 micrograms over 12 hours starting from any dose;

Inhaled formoterol: maximum delivered dose of 54 micrograms over 24 hours;

Inhaled salmeterol: maximum 200 micrograms over 24 hours;

Inhaled vilanterol: maximum 25 micrograms over 24 hours.

The other 3 substances listed previously had those exceptions in place, with vilanterol being the only new addition. These substances don’t require Therapeutic Use Exemptions, if they are used within the manufacturer’s guidelines.

In 2019, across all sports, these substances were in aggregate responsible for 20 out of 153 adverse analytical findings of Beta-2 Agonists (11 for salbutamol, 9 for vilanterol).

The new changes will not retroactively impact athletes who were sanctioned under the prior rules.

WADA has also reformated the prohibited list in an effort to make it easier to read and more accessible as part of an information campaign to spread the word about the changes to the code. Infamously, Maria Sharapova claimed in 2016 to have been unaware that the substance meldonium was newly-banned by WADA after testing positive.

Other Major Changes