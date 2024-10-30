The Top 10 NCAA Diving Recruits In The Boys’ High School Class of 2025 In an effort to expand NCAA coverage here on SwimSwam, we have compiled a list of the top 10 men’s recruits for the high school class of 2025.

Nevada’s Scarlett Farris Named Mountain West Swimmer of the Week Ferris helped the Wolf Pack win a dual against Fresno State, placing first in all four events that she participated in.