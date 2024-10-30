Nevada’s Scarlett Farris Named Mountain West Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: The MW
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Nevada sophomore Scarlett Ferris has been tabbed the Mountain West Swimmer of the Week. Wyoming junior Alicia Gonzalez was selected as the MW Diver of the Week, while teammate Macey Hansen collected the MW Freshman of the Week nod.
SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
SCARLETT FERRIS, NEVADA
Sophomore, Fife, Scotland
- Helped the Wolf Pack win a dual meet against Fresno State.
- Placed first in all four events that she participated in.
- Won the 100-yard backstroke with a Conference leading time of 54.35.
- Won the 200-yard back with a time of 2:03.06, which ranks fifth in the Mountain West.
- Swam legs of the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays that both placed first.
DIVER OF THE WEEK
ALICIA GONZALEZ, WYOMING
Junior, Canary Islands, Spain
- Helped the Cowgirls win a dual meet against Colorado Mesa.
- In the 1-meter springboard, recorded a second-place score of 265.43, surpassing the NCAA Diving Zone standard.
- In the 3-meter springboard, logged a score of 308.13, placing first and surpassing the NCAA Diving Zone standard.
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
MACEY HANSEN, WYOMING
Swimmer, Columbia, Missouri
- Helped the Brown and Gold win a dual meet against Colorado Mesa.
- Placed first in both of her individual races.
- Placed first in the 1,000-yard free with a time of 10:13.07, which ranks third in the Mountain West.
- Placed first in the 500-yard free with a time of 5:01.59, which ranks eighth in the Mountain West.