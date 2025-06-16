Nebraska State Finalist Elena Pospishil Commits to Illinois State For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nebraska high school state finalist Elena Pospishil is headed to Normal, IL, to swim for Illinois State University beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Illinois State University!! I would like to thank my parents, teachers, friends and coaches for their support. A special thanks to Coach Tom and Coach Andy along with their staff for an amazing club and high school experience. Thank you to Coach Riley and Coach Ryan for giving me this opportunity! Go Redbirds!”

The Omaha native attended Burke High School for two years before moving to Westside High School, where she wrapped up her high school swimming career in early March.

At the 2025 NSAA [Nebraska School Activities Association] Championship, Pospishil took the runner-up spot in the 100 breast in a lifetime best time of 1:04.64. She also placed 10th in the 200 IM in 2:12.14 after posting a best time of 2:11.85 during prelims and helped her team to a runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay.

In addition to competing for her high school teams, Pospishil currently trains year-round with Greater Omaha Aquatics, where she primarily specializes in breast, fly and IM.

Pospishil turned in a series of top performances at Columbia Sectionals in March, racking up three new personal best times. She placed 9th in the 50 breast in 29.64, 12th in the 100 breast in 1:04.17 (she posted a best time of 1:04.10 during prelims) and 14th in the 200 breast in 2:20.17. Pospishil also turned in times of 1:00.52 in the 100 fly and 2:15.73 in the 200 IM.

A Division I Mid-Major program, Illinois State competes in the Missouri Valley Conference; the women’s team finished 7th at the conference championships this past season. Based on the results from the 2025 Missouri Valley Conference Championships, Pospishil would have landed in the ‘B’ final in the 100 breast and 200 breast, putting her in position to score some points early on for the Redbirds.

With Illinois State’s top breaststroker, Sydney Hoff, graduating in May 2025, Pospishil is poised to be the team’s fastest competitor in both the 100 and 200 breast next season.

Set to join Pospishil in the pool this fall are Ava Ostendorf (breast/free), Elle Dameworth (fly/back/free) and Reese Huber (diving), who should make for strong training partners over the next four years.

