Sectionals Finalist Riley Ogilvie to Compete for Cleveland State Starting This Fall (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Speedo Sectionals finalist Riley Ogilvie has announced her commitment to swim for Cleveland State University starting in the fall of 2025.

“I’m so excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career by joining the D1 swim team at Cleveland State University! I would like to thank all of my family, friends, teammates, and coaches that have supported me throughout my journey! A special thank you to Coach Trent for believing in me and providing this amazing opportunity! GO VIKES!”

The California native wrapped up her senior year at Ayala High School in Chino Hills and was a member of the varsity swim and dive team all four years. A versatile threat in the water, Ogilvie currently trains year-round with the Mission Viejo Nadadores, where she excels at freestyle, backstroke and IM.

Ogilvie enjoyed a tremendous weekend of racing at the 2025 Oceanside Sectionals, posting a series of lifetime best performances. She placed 13th in both the 1000 free (10:25.47) and the 400 IM (4:28.01), setting new personal best times in both. She also took 13th in the 500 free (5:02.74) after turning in a best time of 5:01.90 during prelims. Continuing her successful streak, Ogilvie finished 20th in the 200 back (2:05.70 – PB), 40th in the 200 IM (2:09.77) and 52nd in the 100 back (58.81 – PB).

At the CIF-SS Division 2 Championship in May, Ogilvie improved her 100 back time even further, throwing down a time of 58.70 to place 6th. She also registered a new lifetime best time of 27.33 in the 50 back as the leadoff on Ayala High School’s 200 medley relay, helping the team to a 12th-place finish overall. Additionally, she took 4th in the 500 free in 5:02.02 and helped her team to a 9th-place finish in the 400 free relay, splitting a time of 53.28 as the anchor leg.

Best Times SCY

100 free – 54.65

200 free – 1:54.46

500 free – 5:01.90

100 back – 58.70

200 IM – 2:09.25

400 IM – 4:28.01

A Division I Mid-Major program, the Cleveland State women took 3rd at the Horizon League Championships this past season. The Vikings had two individual champions at the meet: Giovanna Cappabianca (200 breast – 2:15.19) and Grace Chelf (50 free – 22.78), with Chelf set to be a senior next season.

Based on the results from the 2025 championship, Ogilvie would have landed in the ‘A’ final in the 400 IM and 500 free and in the ‘B’ final in the 200 free and 200 IM, setting her up to be a significant contributor for the Vikings right from the start.

In addition to swimming, Ogilvie played water polo for the Ayala Bulldogs this past season. Outside of the pool, she received her seal of biliteracy for four years of American Sign Language at the school, and she enjoys going to Glamis with her family to ride sand cars in the sand dunes.

Set to join Ogilvie in Cleveland this fall is Chelsea Burkhart, a South Carolina high school state champion. Burkhart also excels at free, breast and IM, meaning she should make for a strong training partner over the next four years.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.