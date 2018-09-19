Nebraska Snags In-state Standout Berkeley Livingston for 2019-20

Berkeley Livingston, a NISCA All-American from Lincoln Southwest High School in Lincoln, Nebraska, has elected to remain in-state and swim for the University of Nebraska’s class of 2023.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Nebraska to continue my education and swimming career. I chose Nebraska because of the amazing team and beautiful campus. I’d like to thank everyone who helped to make this opportunity possible.

“Go Big Red!”

Livingston is the 2-time defending Nebraska High School state champion in the 500 free. She won her first title as a sophomore in February 2017, going 5:06.00 to win by nearly 5 seconds; that year she also placed second in the 200 IM (2:05.11). As a junior last spring, she began the 2018 state meet with what would have been a lifetime-best 2:02 in the 200 IM during prelims, but was DQ’d for a back-to-breast turn. Channeling her frustration, she swam the 500 prelim race with gusto and became only the fourth girl in Nebraska prep swimming history to break the 5:00 barrier, according to an article in the Lincoln Journal Star. Livingston came back in finals and logged a 4:55.37, taking 1.5 seconds off the PB she’d gone two months earlier at Winter Juniors. She also led off a pair of state-champion relays, going a PB of 51.90 on the first leg of the 4×100 free and 26.90 on the backstroke leg of the 4×50 medley.

In club swimming, Livingston represent Lincoln Select Swimming and swims a bit of everything. She’s quite versatile and has the capacity to develop in several directions, depending on where the Huskers need her most. She has Winter Juniors cuts in the 200/400 IM and 100 fly, but is proficient in back (57.05 PB 100 back), breast (1:05.61 PB in 100 breast), and free (51.90 PB in 100 free), as well.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:21.17

200 IM – 2:03.20

200 back – 2:01.87

200 fly – 2:02.76

100 fly – 55.72