World and American Record Holder Ali DeLoof Signs with Fike Swim

Fike Swim is thrilled to announce that World and American Record Holder Ali DeLoof has joined its team of ambassadors, which includes Ali’s sister Gabby. A backstroker and former University of Michigan standout, Ali will be moving to San Diego in October to train alongside a strong contingent of sprinters under David Marsh including fellow backstroker Kathleen Baker.

“Ali is an exceptional swimmer, of course, but she really gets what we’re doing at Fike Swim and she lives the SWIM DIFFERENT motto. Doing things differently to do them better is what we’re all about. And having her and Gabby together is really special.” said Fike Swim founder, James Fike.

Ali’s swimming accomplishments include:

World Record Holder – 200 SCM Medley Relay

American Record Holder – 50 SCM Back

U.S. National Team 2016-2018

2017 World University Games Gold Medalist – 50m Back

NCAA All-American

University of Michigan Swimming & Diving Captain 2015-2016

While preparing for Tokyo 2020, Ali will be pursuing her passion for teaching and helping Fike Swim test and roll out more of the innovative products it is becoming known for.

“I am grateful and honored to be joining Fike Swim as an ambassador! Being a part of this team means so much to me because the products are unprecedented and have been designed with swimmers in mind. I look forward to my pro career in swimming and being able to represent the Fike Swim brand!” added Ali.

Ali joins an impressive team at Fike Swim

Gabby DeLoof

Sarah Gibson

Zane Grothe

Hellen Moffitt

Hannah Moore

Ashley Neidigh

Lizzi Smith

Zac Stubblety-Cook

About Ali DeLoof

Here’s a short Q&A with Ali. The complete Q&A with dryland exercises, post-workout meals, season and practice goals, and more can be found by visiting Fike Swim’s ambassador page.

Q: How did you get into swimming?

A: “I started when I was eight years old on a summer league team with one of my friends and found out that I was pretty good. I broke a 25 yard back record for my age group. My sisters soon followed in my footsteps and it became a family affair.”

Q: What is your favorite event?

A: “100 back! It’s always kinda come naturally to me. Plus, it’s a lot better than the 200!”

Q: How many yards per week do you usually swim?

A: “About 40,000-45,000 per week.”

Q: What is one of your favorite sets?

A: 3-4 rounds of the following to train more middle distance speed:

4x 50 LCM Backstroke on 1:10 Brown (200 pace) holding 30 seconds or better

2x 50 LCM Backstroke on 1:00 Brown holding 30 seconds or better

75 Purple/25 EZ on 1:40- 50 in and out of the turn fast, 25 fast working on holding a rate of 1.3

OR

3-4 rounds of the following alternating free and back per round to train sprint speed:

50 Green (50/100 pace) on 1:00 holding at or under 30 seconds

35 Green/Purple, 15 EZ on 1:10

25 Purple (sprint like the last 25 of a race) on :30

25 Purple on :30

Q: What is something most people probably don’t know about you?

A: “I love DIY crafts and reading, and I just finished up my Masters in Elementary Education at the University of Michigan as of August 2018. When I finish swimming I would like to be a third or fourth grade teacher.”

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the most difficult sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Tokyo, we stand behind you.”

– – James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

