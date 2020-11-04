NCAP’s Simon Bermudez Jumps into Top 100 All-Time in 13-14 Backstrokes

Potomac Valley Halloween Fun Meet

October 31, 2020

The St. James, Springfield, Virginia

Short Course Yards (25 yard course)

14-year old Simon Bermudez swam new lifetime bests in both the 100 and 200 yard backstrokes last weekend at a big NCAP intrasquad meet held in Virginia.

In the 100 yard backstroke, he won the race against an open-age field with a 50.66, which undercut his prior best time of 51.96 by more than a second. In his other individual event, he swam 1:50.81, which cut more than four seconds off his previous best time of 1:54.91.

Bermudez, who has been a part of multiple National Age Group Record setting relays for NCAP, now rank among the top 100 performers in USA Swimming history in both events in the 13-14 age group. Specifically, he ranks 53rd in the 100 back and 87th in the 200 back.

Among the swimmers he jumped in the 200 back is the 90th-ranked Aaron Peirsol, who was 1:50.85 in the event at that age. Peirsol would go on to win 5 Olympic gold medals and break the World Record in the 200 back.

Other Standout Performers: