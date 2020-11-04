NCAP’s Simon Bermudez Jumps into Top 100 All-Time in 13-14 Backstrokes

Potomac Valley Halloween Fun Meet
- October 31, 2020
- The St. James, Springfield, Virginia
- Short Course Yards (25 yard course)
- Full Meet Results
14-year old Simon Bermudez swam new lifetime bests in both the 100 and 200 yard backstrokes last weekend at a big NCAP intrasquad meet held in Virginia.
In the 100 yard backstroke, he won the race against an open-age field with a 50.66, which undercut his prior best time of 51.96 by more than a second. In his other individual event, he swam 1:50.81, which cut more than four seconds off his previous best time of 1:54.91.
Bermudez, who has been a part of multiple National Age Group Record setting relays for NCAP, now rank among the top 100 performers in USA Swimming history in both events in the 13-14 age group. Specifically, he ranks 53rd in the 100 back and 87th in the 200 back.
Among the swimmers he jumped in the 200 back is the 90th-ranked Aaron Peirsol, who was 1:50.85 in the event at that age. Peirsol would go on to win 5 Olympic gold medals and break the World Record in the 200 back.
Other Standout Performers:
- 15-year old Adam Boudjemaa dipped under 1 minute in the 100 breaststroke for the first time in his career, swimming 59.79. He also swam 2:12.18 in the 200 breaststroke, which cleared his previous best time by exactly three-and-a-half seconds.
- His 16-year old teammate Andrew Hendrickson won the 100 breaststroke in 59.78, .01 seconds ahead. 16-year old Matthew Harshorn (2:09.81) and 15-year old Matthew Johnson (2:11.99) topped him in the 200 breaststroke.
- 16-year old Rachel Jones was the top female finisher in both the 100 (58.48) and 200 (2:10.26) yard backstrokes, though neither was a best time.