NCAA Division II ‘A’ Finalist Jon Osa Transferring to Cincinnati for 5th Year

2023 Division II NCAA ‘A’ Finalist in the 100 backstroke Jon Osa has announced he will be transferring to Cincinnati to use his COVID-19 fifth year.

Osa competed for UMSL (University of Missouri-St Louis) for his first four years of eligibility. As a sophomore, Osa swam at NCAAs and finished 12th in the 200 back in a 1:46.31. He also swam in prelims of the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 fly. He went on to qualify for NCAAs his junior year as he swam in prelims of the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 back.

Osa had a huge senior season this past winter. He finished sixth in the 100 back in a 47.78 and 13th in the 200 back in a 1:46.59. He also swam personal bests in the 50 free and 100 fly.

Osa’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 20.02

100 free: 44.37

100 back: 47.66

200 back: 1:44.31

100 fly: 48.36

Osa has the potential to be a huge boost for the Bearcats. He would have been second for the team in the backstroke events this past season only behind rising senior Hunter Gubeno. Gubeno holds best times of 47.40 in the 100 and 1:41.47 in the 200 backstorke, both of which he swam this past season. Gubeno won AAC Co-Men’s Most Outstanding Swimmer of the Year this past season.

In addition, Osa’s freestyle best times have the potential to be a boost to the team especially at the relay level. His 50 free time would have been second on the roster and his 100 free would have been fourth.

Cincinnati moves to the Big 12 July 1st, 2023 as a part of the conference realignment. This past season, the Bearcat men finished second out of two teams at their conference championship. SMU finished just over 100 points ahead of Cincinnati. Houston, BYU, UCF are also set to make the move to the Big 12 this season. The Big 12 was home to three Division I men’s swimming and diving programs this past season with Texas, TCU, and West Virginia. The addition of Cincinnati and BYU will bring that to five for next season.