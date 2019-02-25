NCAA Division I Relay Qualifying Status As of 2/24/2019

With the first week of the Power 5 NCAA conference championship meets in the books, we paused to take a look at where the NCAA stands in terms of relay qualifying for nationals.

While relays, mostly because there aren’t that many teams and everyone gets them, don’t have a huge impact at conference championship meets, at nationals they are the driving force for most top 10 teams’ scoring.

There are still many meets to come, especially on the men’s side where the Pac-12, ACC, and Big Ten are still to come in the next 2 weeks. So far, only one team from outside of the Power 5 Conferences has earned a spot at NCAAs in relays: the Harvard men.

A reminder of the NCAA Division I relay qualifying system (omitting the details about alternates and ‘who pays for them,’ which aren’t super pertinent to this discussion). The NCAA has created a list of “Qualifying Standards” (A-cuts) and “Provisional Standards” (B-cuts), which work a little bit differently than the individual event A-cuts and B-cuts. To swim a relay at NCAAs, a school must have qualified an individual swimmer for an event as well. It’s very unlikely to qualify a relay and not an individual, but Kentucky, for example, could be in that position: their highest-ranked swimmer now is Wyatt Amdor, who is 22nd nationally in the 100 breaststroke in 52.68. Andrew Mering’s pre-conference estimate was that a 52.62 would earn an invite to NCAAs.

Men’s Qualifying

The most surprising absence from this list: the Georgia Bulldogs, who were 10th as a team at NCAAs last season. The team, built upon middle distance and 200 stroke swimmers, doesn’t yet have any relays qualified for NCAAs yet. The relay in which they’re closest is the 800 free, where they swam a 6:18.75. They would need to improve that to a 6:18.46 in order to get any relays automatically in to the NCAA Championships. The most likely path, though, is through a rarely-used back door: if they have 4 invited individual swimmers, they’d be eligible to swim any relay in which they have a Provisional Standard (B-cut). That appears likely at this point, meaning Georgia would be able to swim the 200 medley, 400 medley, and 800 free relays where they have provisional entries. However, they’re only allowed 4 uninvited relay swimmers, which could limit them from swimming their best relays.

No ACC men’s teams hit the Qualifying Standard (A-cut) in the 800 free relay. That includes NC State: the defending national champions.

Eligible entries including Provisional Standards (B-cuts) for teams with Qualifying Standards (A-cuts):

Cal 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Texas 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Florida 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED NC State 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Tennessee 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Missouri 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Indiana 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Stanford 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Texas A&M 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Alabama 4 2FR 4FR 2MED 4MED Kentucky 4 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED Arizona 4 2FR 4FR 8FR 4MED Auburn 3 2FR 2MED 4MED Florida State 3 2FR 4FR 2MED Utah 3 2FR 4FR 2MED USC 3 2FR 2MED 4MED Georgia Tech 3 2FR 2MED 4MED South Carolina 2 2FR 2MED Harvard 1 2FR

A-Cuts in each relay:

200 Free Relay 400 Free Relay 800 Free Relay 200 Medley Relay 400 Medley Relay Alabama Cal Florida Alabama Missouri Cal Alabama Missouri Tennessee Alabama Texas Florida Texas Florida Texas A&M Florida Texas Cal Cal NC State NC State Indiana Texas A&M Missouri Cal Tennessee NC State Stanford Texas A&M Texas Missouri Missouri Indiana USC Indiana Texas A&M Tennessee Georgia Tech Florida Auburn Florida State Auburn Tennessee Florida State Utah USC Harvard South Carolina Arizona Utah Indiana Kentucky

Women’s Qualifying

All of the usual suspects are ‘in’ so far in the women’s relay qualifying. The only top 10 contender without all 5 relays in is Indiana, who don’t have an 800 free relay Provision Standard (B-cut) yet. They swam 7:07.41 at Big Tens, and they’d need a 7:06.19 to swim that race at NCAAs. They were 16th at nationals last season.

Eligible entries including Provisional Standards (B-cuts) for teams with Qualifying Standards (A-cuts):

NC State 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Tennessee 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Texas 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Michigan 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Cal 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Auburn 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Louisville 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Stanford 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Ohio State 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Virginia 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Wisconsin 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Texas A&M 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Florida 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Notre Dame 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Missouri 4 2FR 4FR 2MED 4MED Indiana 4 2FR 4FR 2MED 4MED USC 4 2FR 4FR 8FR 4MED Kentucky 4 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Minnesota 4 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED Georgia 4 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED Arizona 3 2FR 4FR 8FR Arkansas 3 2FR 4FR 2MED Florida State 1 2MED

A-Cuts in each relay: