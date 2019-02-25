NCAA Division I Relay Qualifying Status As of 2/24/2019

With the first week of the Power 5 NCAA conference championship meets in the books, we paused to take a look at where the NCAA stands in terms of relay qualifying for nationals.
While relays, mostly because there aren’t that many teams and everyone gets them, don’t have a huge impact at conference championship meets, at nationals they are the driving force for most top 10 teams’ scoring.
There are still many meets to come, especially on the men’s side where the Pac-12, ACC, and Big Ten are still to come in the next 2 weeks. So far, only one team from outside of the Power 5 Conferences has earned a spot at NCAAs in relays: the Harvard men.
A reminder of the NCAA Division I relay qualifying system (omitting the details about alternates and ‘who pays for them,’ which aren’t super pertinent to this discussion). The NCAA has created a list of “Qualifying Standards” (A-cuts) and “Provisional Standards” (B-cuts), which work a little bit differently than the individual event A-cuts and B-cuts. To swim a relay at NCAAs, a school must have qualified an individual swimmer for an event as well. It’s very unlikely to qualify a relay and not an individual, but Kentucky, for example, could be in that position: their highest-ranked swimmer now is Wyatt Amdor, who is 22nd nationally in the 100 breaststroke in 52.68. Andrew Mering’s pre-conference estimate was that a 52.62 would earn an invite to NCAAs.
Men’s Qualifying
The most surprising absence from this list: the Georgia Bulldogs, who were 10th as a team at NCAAs last season. The team, built upon middle distance and 200 stroke swimmers, doesn’t yet have any relays qualified for NCAAs yet. The relay in which they’re closest is the 800 free, where they swam a 6:18.75. They would need to improve that to a 6:18.46 in order to get any relays automatically in to the NCAA Championships. The most likely path, though, is through a rarely-used back door: if they have 4 invited individual swimmers, they’d be eligible to swim any relay in which they have a Provisional Standard (B-cut). That appears likely at this point, meaning Georgia would be able to swim the 200 medley, 400 medley, and 800 free relays where they have provisional entries. However, they’re only allowed 4 uninvited relay swimmers, which could limit them from swimming their best relays.
No ACC men’s teams hit the Qualifying Standard (A-cut) in the 800 free relay. That includes NC State: the defending national champions.
Eligible entries including Provisional Standards (B-cuts) for teams with Qualifying Standards (A-cuts):
|Cal
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Texas
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Florida
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|NC State
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Tennessee
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Missouri
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Indiana
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Stanford
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Texas A&M
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Alabama
|4
|2FR
|4FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Kentucky
|4
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|Arizona
|4
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|4MED
|Auburn
|3
|2FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Florida State
|3
|2FR
|4FR
|2MED
|Utah
|3
|2FR
|4FR
|2MED
|USC
|3
|2FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Georgia Tech
|3
|2FR
|2MED
|4MED
|South Carolina
|2
|2FR
|2MED
|Harvard
|1
|2FR
A-Cuts in each relay:
|200 Free Relay
|400 Free Relay
|800 Free Relay
|200 Medley Relay
|
400 Medley Relay
|Alabama
|Cal
|Florida
|Alabama
|Missouri
|Cal
|Alabama
|Missouri
|Tennessee
|Alabama
|Texas
|Florida
|Texas
|Florida
|Texas A&M
|Florida
|Texas
|Cal
|Cal
|NC State
|NC State
|Indiana
|Texas A&M
|Missouri
|Cal
|Tennessee
|NC State
|Stanford
|Texas A&M
|Texas
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Indiana
|USC
|Indiana
|Texas A&M
|Tennessee
|Georgia Tech
|Florida
|Auburn
|Florida State
|Auburn
|Tennessee
|Florida State
|Utah
|USC
|Harvard
|South Carolina
|Arizona
|Utah
|Indiana
|Kentucky
Women’s Qualifying
All of the usual suspects are ‘in’ so far in the women’s relay qualifying. The only top 10 contender without all 5 relays in is Indiana, who don’t have an 800 free relay Provision Standard (B-cut) yet. They swam 7:07.41 at Big Tens, and they’d need a 7:06.19 to swim that race at NCAAs. They were 16th at nationals last season.
Eligible entries including Provisional Standards (B-cuts) for teams with Qualifying Standards (A-cuts):
|NC State
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Tennessee
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Texas
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Michigan
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Cal
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Auburn
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Louisville
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Stanford
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Ohio State
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Virginia
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Wisconsin
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Texas A&M
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Florida
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Notre Dame
|5
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Missouri
|4
|2FR
|4FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Indiana
|4
|2FR
|4FR
|2MED
|4MED
|USC
|4
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|4MED
|Kentucky
|4
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Minnesota
|4
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|4MED
|Georgia
|4
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|2MED
|Arizona
|3
|2FR
|4FR
|8FR
|Arkansas
|3
|2FR
|4FR
|2MED
|Florida State
|1
|2MED
A-Cuts in each relay:
|200 Free Relay
|400 Free Relay
|800 Free Relay
|200 Medley Relay
|400 Medley Relay
|NC State
|Texas
|Texas A&M
|Tennessee
|Indiana
|Tennessee
|Michigan
|Michigan
|NC State
|NC State
|Texas
|Auburn
|Tennessee
|Indiana
|Tennessee
|Michigan
|Cal
|Virginia
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Cal
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Virginia
|Louisville
|Auburn
|USC
|USC
|Missouri
|Auburn
|Louisville
|Stanford
|Auburn
|Florida
|Cal
|Stanford
|NC State
|Georgia
|Cal
|Virginia
|Missouri
|Virginia
|Texas
|Auburn
|Texas
|Ohio State
|Wisconsin
|Louisville
|Ohio State
|USC
|Arizona
|Tennessee
|Cal
|Texas A&M
|Wisconsin
|Indiana
|Indiana
|Stanford
|Wisconsin
|Kentucky
|Virginia
|Missouri
|Minnesota
|Texas
|Missouri
|Arkansas
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|Texas A&M
|Kentucky
|Florida
|Florida State
|Florida
|Ohio State
|Notre Dame
|Louisville
|Minnesota
|NC State
|Arkansas
Question (sorry for my ignorance): in the example of Georgia men’s relays, they can’t bring 4 uninvited swimmers to fill out their relays or they can if they have 4 invited swimmers (they will)?