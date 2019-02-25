Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA Division I Relay Qualifying Status As of 2/24/2019

With the first week of the Power 5 NCAA conference championship meets in the books, we paused to take a look at where the NCAA stands in terms of relay qualifying for nationals.

While relays, mostly because there aren’t that many teams and everyone gets them, don’t have a huge impact at conference championship meets, at nationals they are the driving force for most top 10 teams’ scoring.

There are still many meets to come, especially on the men’s side where the Pac-12, ACC, and Big Ten are still to come in the next 2 weeks. So far, only one team from outside of the Power 5 Conferences has earned a spot at NCAAs in relays: the Harvard men.

A reminder of the NCAA Division I relay qualifying system (omitting the details about alternates and ‘who pays for them,’ which aren’t super pertinent to this discussion). The NCAA has created a list of “Qualifying Standards” (A-cuts) and “Provisional Standards” (B-cuts), which work a little bit differently than the individual event A-cuts and B-cuts. To swim a relay at NCAAs, a school must have qualified an individual swimmer for an event as well. It’s very unlikely to qualify a relay and not an individual, but Kentucky, for example, could be in that position: their highest-ranked swimmer now is Wyatt Amdor, who is 22nd nationally in the 100 breaststroke in 52.68. Andrew Mering’s pre-conference estimate was that a 52.62 would earn an invite to NCAAs.

Men’s Qualifying

The most surprising absence from this list: the Georgia Bulldogs, who were 10th as a team at NCAAs last season. The team, built upon middle distance and 200 stroke swimmers, doesn’t yet have any relays qualified for NCAAs yet. The relay in which they’re closest is the 800 free, where they swam a 6:18.75. They would need to improve that to a 6:18.46 in order to get any relays automatically in to the NCAA Championships. The most likely path, though, is through a rarely-used back door: if they have 4 invited individual swimmers, they’d be eligible to swim any relay in which they have a Provisional Standard (B-cut). That appears likely at this point, meaning Georgia would be able to swim the 200 medley, 400 medley, and 800 free relays where they have provisional entries. However, they’re only allowed 4 uninvited relay swimmers, which could limit them from swimming their best relays.

No ACC men’s teams hit the Qualifying Standard (A-cut) in the 800 free relay. That includes NC State: the defending national champions.

Eligible entries including Provisional Standards (B-cuts) for teams with Qualifying Standards (A-cuts):

Cal 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Texas 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Florida 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
NC State 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Tennessee 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Missouri 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Indiana 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Stanford 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Texas A&M 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Alabama 4 2FR 4FR 2MED 4MED
Kentucky 4 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED
Arizona 4 2FR 4FR 8FR 4MED
Auburn 3 2FR 2MED 4MED
Florida State 3 2FR 4FR 2MED
Utah 3 2FR 4FR 2MED
USC 3 2FR 2MED 4MED
Georgia Tech 3 2FR 2MED 4MED
South Carolina 2 2FR 2MED
Harvard 1 2FR

A-Cuts in each relay:

200 Free Relay 400 Free Relay 800 Free Relay 200 Medley Relay
400 Medley Relay
Alabama Cal Florida Alabama Missouri
Cal Alabama Missouri Tennessee Alabama
Texas Florida Texas Florida Texas A&M
Florida Texas Cal Cal NC State
NC State Indiana Texas A&M Missouri Cal
Tennessee NC State Stanford Texas A&M Texas
Missouri Missouri Indiana USC Indiana
Texas A&M Tennessee Georgia Tech Florida
Auburn Florida State Auburn Tennessee
Florida State Utah USC
Harvard South Carolina Arizona
Utah
Indiana
Kentucky

Women’s Qualifying

All of the usual suspects are ‘in’ so far in the women’s relay qualifying. The only top 10 contender without all 5 relays in is Indiana, who don’t have an 800 free relay Provision Standard (B-cut) yet. They swam 7:07.41 at Big Tens, and they’d need a 7:06.19 to swim that race at NCAAs. They were 16th at nationals last season.

Eligible entries including Provisional Standards (B-cuts) for teams with Qualifying Standards (A-cuts):

NC State 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Tennessee 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Texas 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Michigan 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Cal 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Auburn 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Louisville 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Stanford 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Ohio State 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Virginia 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Wisconsin 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Texas A&M 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Florida 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Notre Dame 5 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Missouri 4 2FR 4FR 2MED 4MED
Indiana 4 2FR 4FR 2MED 4MED
USC 4 2FR 4FR 8FR 4MED
Kentucky 4 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Minnesota 4 4FR 8FR 2MED 4MED
Georgia 4 2FR 4FR 8FR 2MED
Arizona 3 2FR 4FR 8FR
Arkansas 3 2FR 4FR 2MED
Florida State 1 2MED

A-Cuts in each relay:

200 Free Relay 400 Free Relay 800 Free Relay 200 Medley Relay 400 Medley Relay
NC State Texas Texas A&M Tennessee Indiana
Tennessee Michigan Michigan NC State NC State
Texas Auburn Tennessee Indiana Tennessee
Michigan Cal Virginia Michigan Michigan
Cal Louisville Kentucky Virginia Louisville
Auburn USC USC Missouri Auburn
Louisville Stanford Auburn Florida Cal
Stanford NC State Georgia Cal Virginia
Missouri Virginia Texas Auburn Texas
Ohio State Wisconsin Louisville Ohio State USC
Arizona Tennessee Cal Texas A&M Wisconsin
Indiana Indiana Stanford Wisconsin Kentucky
Virginia Missouri Minnesota Texas Missouri
Arkansas Wisconsin Minnesota Texas A&M
Kentucky Florida Florida State Florida
Ohio State Notre Dame Louisville Minnesota
NC State Arkansas

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Superfan

Question (sorry for my ignorance): in the example of Georgia men’s relays, they can’t bring 4 uninvited swimmers to fill out their relays or they can if they have 4 invited swimmers (they will)?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!