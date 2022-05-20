NCAA Champions Kibler, Dobler Headline CoSIDA Academic All-District Teams

A total of 40 NCAA Division I swimmers and divers were named to their respective 2021-22 Academic All-District At-Large teams on Thursday as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

The recognition is earned by the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performance both in athletic competition and in the classroom. Athletes are recognized across four divisions (NCAA Division I, II, III and NAIA) and eight different districts separated geographically.

Women’s Teams (Division I)

The women’s honorees included 2022 individual national champion Kaitlyn Dobler, a USC sophomore who won the women’s 100 breaststroke at the NCAA Championships in March.

Also getting named to their respective All-District Teams were former NCAA champions Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), Brooke Forde (Stanford) and Sophie Hansson (NC State), all three of whom earned the same honor last season.

In 2021, Forde was also named the women’s CoSIDA D1 Academic At-Large All-American of the year.

Also named to their respective All-District Team for the second straight year were Duquesne’s Hanna Everhart, Alabama’s Morgan Liberto, Kansas’ Kate Steward and Cal’s Robin Neumann.

Division I Women’s All-District At-Large Team (Swim & Dive)

*No D1 swimmers & divers were named to the District 6 team

District 1

Anna Metzler, New Hampshire

Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard

District 2

District 3

Sophie Hansson , NC State

, NC State Kara Holt, Tennessee

District 4

District 5

Maggie MacNeil, Michigan

District 7

District 8

You can find the full list of women named to their respective At-Large All-District teams across all four divisions here.

Men’s Teams (Division I)

The men’s honorees include 2022 individual NCAA champion Drew Kibler, who won the 200 freestyle for the University of Texas at the national championships in late March.

Also getting named to an All-District team was Louisville’s Nicholas Albiero, who was the NCAA champion last season in the 200 butterfly and finished third in the event this year. Albiero was named to the All-District team last season as well and was also named the men’s D1 Academic At-Large All-American of the Year.

Joining Albiero in making a second consecutive All-District team are NC State’s Eric Knowles, ODU’s Noah Wilkins, Purdue’s Ben Bramley and the Alabama duo of Derek Maas and Nicholas Perera.

Division I Men’s All-District At-Large Team (Swim & Dive)

*No D1 swimmers & divers were named to the District 6 team

District 1

Jonathan Suckow, Columbia

District 2

Nicholas Albiero, Louisville

Jimmy Hayburn, Loyola Maryland

Nate Heisey, Monmouth

Derrick Thompson, U.S. Naval Academy

District 3

Luke Brice, Tennessee

Eric Knowles, NC State

Matthew Wade, Tennessee

Noah Wilkins, Old Dominion

District 4

District 5

Ben Bramley, Purdue (Diving)

District 7

Jake Easton, SMU

Jake Foster , Texas

, Texas Reece Hemmes, UNLV

Drew Kibler, Texas

District 8

You can find the full list of men named to their respective At-Large All-District teams across all four divisions here.

First-team Academic All-District honorees will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, and first, second and third-team All-America honorees will be announced in June.