NCAA Champions Kibler, Dobler Headline CoSIDA Academic All-District Teams

A total of 40 NCAA Division I swimmers and divers were named to their respective 2021-22 Academic All-District At-Large teams on Thursday as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
The recognition is earned by the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performance both in athletic competition and in the classroom. Athletes are recognized across four divisions (NCAA Division I, II, III and NAIA) and eight different districts separated geographically.
Women’s Teams (Division I)
The women’s honorees included 2022 individual national champion Kaitlyn Dobler, a USC sophomore who won the women’s 100 breaststroke at the NCAA Championships in March.
Also getting named to their respective All-District Teams were former NCAA champions Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), Brooke Forde (Stanford) and Sophie Hansson (NC State), all three of whom earned the same honor last season.
In 2021, Forde was also named the women’s CoSIDA D1 Academic At-Large All-American of the year.
Also named to their respective All-District Team for the second straight year were Duquesne’s Hanna Everhart, Alabama’s Morgan Liberto, Kansas’ Kate Steward and Cal’s Robin Neumann.
Division I Women’s All-District At-Large Team (Swim & Dive)
*No D1 swimmers & divers were named to the District 6 team
District 1
- Anna Metzler, New Hampshire
- Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard
District 2
- Hanna Everhart, Duquesne
- Riley Gaines, Kentucky
District 3
- Sophie Hansson, NC State
- Kara Holt, Tennessee
District 4
- Emma Alexander, South Carolina
- Callie Dickinson, Georgia
- Morgan Liberto, Alabama
District 5
- Maggie MacNeil, Michigan
District 7
- Julia Adamczyk, Nevada Reno
- Donna dePolo, Nevada Reno
- Kristina Schneider, UNLV
- Kate Steward, Kansas
District 8
- Kaitlyn Dobler, USC
- Brooke Forde, Stanford
- Robin Neumann, Cal
- Delaney Schnell, Arizona
You can find the full list of women named to their respective At-Large All-District teams across all four divisions here.
Men’s Teams (Division I)
The men’s honorees include 2022 individual NCAA champion Drew Kibler, who won the 200 freestyle for the University of Texas at the national championships in late March.
Also getting named to an All-District team was Louisville’s Nicholas Albiero, who was the NCAA champion last season in the 200 butterfly and finished third in the event this year. Albiero was named to the All-District team last season as well and was also named the men’s D1 Academic At-Large All-American of the Year.
Joining Albiero in making a second consecutive All-District team are NC State’s Eric Knowles, ODU’s Noah Wilkins, Purdue’s Ben Bramley and the Alabama duo of Derek Maas and Nicholas Perera.
Division I Men’s All-District At-Large Team (Swim & Dive)
*No D1 swimmers & divers were named to the District 6 team
District 1
- Jonathan Suckow, Columbia
District 2
- Nicholas Albiero, Louisville
- Jimmy Hayburn, Loyola Maryland
- Nate Heisey, Monmouth
- Derrick Thompson, U.S. Naval Academy
District 3
- Luke Brice, Tennessee
- Eric Knowles, NC State
- Matthew Wade, Tennessee
- Noah Wilkins, Old Dominion
District 4
- Izaak Bastian, FSU
- Derek Maas, Alabama
- Nicholas Perera, Alabama
- AJ Ross, South Carolina
District 5
- Ben Bramley, Purdue (Diving)
District 7
- Jake Easton, SMU
- Jake Foster, Texas
- Reece Hemmes, UNLV
- Drew Kibler, Texas
District 8
- Grant House, ASU
- Tyler Kopp, Cal
- Leon MacAlister, Stanford
- Reece Whitley, Cal
You can find the full list of men named to their respective At-Large All-District teams across all four divisions here.
First-team Academic All-District honorees will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, and first, second and third-team All-America honorees will be announced in June.
Jake Foster gets nowhere near enough credit for having near-perfect pre-med (!!) GPA + MCAT score as well as managing to be all-American in all of his events. Mad props, hope he has a great senior year