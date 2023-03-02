NCAA Champions Douglass, Marchand Highlight 2022-23 CSC Academic All-District Teams

College Sports Communicators (CSC), formerly CoSIDA, has announced the 2022-23 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Teams, recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the pool and in the classroom.
Swimming & diving athletes are recognized in NCAA Division I, Division III, Division III and NAIA, and are separated by gender.
This year’s list includes 287 Division I men and 449 Division I women earning Academic All-District recognition, including individual 2022 NCAA champions Leon Marchand, Gretchen Walsh, Kate Douglass, Taylor Ruck, Kaitlyn Dobler and Mia Vallee.
Other swimmers that picked up Division I championship titles in relays last season that earned recognition include Carson Foster, Coby Carrozza, Bjorn Seeliger and Lexi Cuomo.
All of the honorees will advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with the first, second and third team honorees set to be announced in mid-March.
Voting for the Academic All-America teams opened on Feb. 28 and will close on Tuesday, March 7, at 11:59 pm ET. You can vote here.
CoSIDA officially rebranded to College Sports Communicators last fall following a membership-wide vote on Aug. 31, 2022.
You can find a full list of the swimmers & divers receiving Academic All-District honors below.
Men’s Division I
- Alexander Colson Arizona State University
- Andrew Gray Arizona State University
- Leon Marchand Arizona State University
- Mason Mathias Auburn University
- Conner Pruitt Auburn University
- Aidan Stoffle Auburn University
- Nate Stoffle Auburn University
- Noah Berryman Ball State University
- Bryce Handshoe Ball State University
- Zach Moody Ball State University
- Jack Wolfred Ball State University
- George Kipshidze Binghamton University
- Ryan Maierle Binghamton University
- Henry Shemet Binghamton University
- Jake Vecchio Binghamton University
- Justin Lee Boston University
- Jacob Lindner Boston University
- Ethan Thomas Boston University
- Vincent Huang Brown University
- Jack Kelly Brown University
- Lukas Scheidl Brown University
- Alec Baker Bucknell University
- Justin DiSanto Bucknell University
- Garrett Kiesel Bucknell University
- Chris Kopac Bucknell University
- Jimmy Butler Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Sean Keegan Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Brian Wong Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Rory Hess College of the Holy Cross
- Brendan O’Brien College of the Holy Cross
- Hunter Sullivan College of the Holy Cross
- Stanford Li Columbia University
- Thomas Shepanzyk Columbia University
- Jonathan Suckow Columbia University
- Soodong Kim Cornell University
- Carter Walles CSU Bakersfield
- Connor Bishop Dartmouth College
- Tim Cushman Dartmouth College
- Tim Park Dartmouth College
- Kyle Schubert Dartmouth College
- Alessio Gianni Drexel University
- Eli Kofman Drexel University
- Will Soleo Drexel University
- Nikita Timoshenko Drexel University
- Cole Reznick Duke University
- Alex Adams Eastern Illinois University
- Marshall Holt Eastern Illinois University
- Alexey Belfer Fairfield University
- Evan Fair Fairfield University
- Ethan Crim Florida Atlantic University
- Jackson Kirk Florida Atlantic University
- Nick Shaffer Florida Atlantic University
- Peter Tanner Florida Atlantic University
- Tazman Abramowicz Florida State University
- Jesco Helling Florida State University
- Nick Mason Florida State University
- Arijus Pavlidi Florida State University
- Tanat Kanjanakaset Fordham University
- Daniel Langlois Fordham University
- Paris Raptis Fordham University
- Alex Wilhelm Fordham University
- Spencer Bystrom George Washington University
- Tyler Kawakami George Washington University
- Dylan Koo George Washington University
- Marek Osina George Washington University
- Justin Alderson Georgia Tech
- Antonio Romero Georgia Tech
- Will Grant Harvard University
- Marcus Holmquist Harvard University
- Ryan Linnihan Harvard University
- Jared Simpson Harvard University
- Josh Matheny Indiana University
- Andrew Capobianco Indiana University
- Kevin Burke IUPUI
- Dane Charleston IUPUI
- Nicholas Dibley IUPUI
- Thomas Reedy IUPUI
- Avery LeTourneau Lafayette College
- Aaron Tupper Lafayette College
- Keagan Casey Lehigh University
- Miles Cox Lehigh University
- Aiden McCurley Lehigh University
- Dani Chocano Fernández LIU
- Benny Karlsson LIU
- Marcell Matyikó LIU
- Noah Cumby Louisiana State University
- Christopher Dauser Marist College
- Jacob Macrina Marist College
- Luciano Mattoli Marist College
- Tyler Wenzel Marist College
- Zach Bann Miami University
- Jack Herczeg Miami University
- Mason Miller Miami University
- Yonatan Rosin Miami University
- Jack Garcia Milwaukee
- Jared Kleczka Milwaukee
- Jonathan Kollen Milwaukee
- Ben Lorenz Milwaukee
- AJ Huskey Missouri State University
- Pawel Krawczyk Missouri State University
- Nick Schuster Missouri State University
- Brunno Suzuki Missouri State University
- Blake Reynolds Monmouth University
- Callan Smith Monmouth University
- Ian Horstkamp-Vinekar NJIT
- Ben Forbes Northwestern University
- Ben Miller Northwestern University
- Conor Morikawa Northwestern University
- Henry Schirmer Northwestern University
- Christian Bart Oakland University
- Andrew Bernsdorf Oakland University
- Sam McKenzie Oakland University
- Ben Rojewski Oakland University
- Lachlan Byrne Pennsylvania State University
- Ben Doyle Pennsylvania State University
- Tommy Hurley Pennsylvania State University
- Calvin Wise Pennsylvania State University
- George Callanan Princeton University
- Max Kreidl Princeton University
- Nicholas Lim Princeton University
- Max Walther Princeton University
- Aaron Frollo Purdue University
- Blake Ratliff Purdue University
- Andrew Witty Purdue University
- Skyler Younkin Purdue University
- Devin Bunner Rider University
- Nicholas Lane Rider University
- David McSorley Rider University
- Andrew Smolar Rider University
- Joe Feder Saint Louis University
- Jeddrick Gamilla Saint Louis University
- Daniel Verdico Saint Louis University
- Preston Waldusky Saint Louis University
- Andres Banuelos Seattle University
- Justin Kalugin Seattle University
- George Thiss Seattle University
- Eric Thomure Seattle University
- Angus Corbeau SMU
- Jack Easton SMU
- Cotton Fields SMU
- Dominic Hoefer SMU
- Caleb Harthoorn South Dakota State University
- Naested Smit South Dakota State University
- Damon Venner South Dakota State University
- Max White South Dakota State University
- Adam Cernek Southern Illinois University
- Will Chavez Southern Illinois University
- Donat Csuvarszki Southern Illinois University
- Ian Marshall Southern Illinois University
- Alexander Behr St. Bonaventure University
- Teddy Murphey St. Bonaventure University
- Griffin Witte St. Bonaventure University
- Preston Forst Stanford University
- Leon MacAlister Stanford University
- Luke Maurer Stanford University
- Ron Polonsky Stanford University
- Max Burman TCU
- Bryce Flynn TCU
- Parker Hughes TCU
- Anze Fers Erzen Texas A&M University
- Thomas Shomper Texas A&M University
- Jay Johnson The Ohio State University
- Lyle Yost The Ohio State University
- Cam Auerbach The University of Alabama
- Derek Maas The University of Alabama
- Jake Marcum The University of Alabama
- Eric Stelmar The University of Alabama
- Trey Adkins Towson University
- Carson Bauer Towson University
- Brian Benzing Towson University
- Brendan Farrar Towson University
- Patrick Colwell U.S. Naval Academy
- James Lee U.S. Naval Academy
- Jackson Schultz U.S. Naval Academy
- Cade Brower UC San Diego
- Dominic Falcon UC Santa Barbara
- Oliver Gassmann UMBC
- Daniel Nicusan UMBC
- Niklas Weigelt UMBC
- Silas Crosby UNCW
- Dave Fitch UNCW
- Kenneth Lowe UNCW
- Sam O’Brien UNCW
- Tate Bahti University of Arizona
- Ty Coen University of Arizona
- Ryan Purdy University of Arizona
- Dylan Hawk University of California, Berkeley
- Preston Niayesh University of California, Berkeley
- Even Petty University of California, Berkeley
- Björn Seeliger University of California, Berkeley
- Conner Funke University of Cincinnati
- Hunter Gubeno University of Cincinnati
- Murat Sagdullaev University of Cincinnati
- Spencer Sehlhorst University of Cincinnati
- Evan Cieck University of Delaware
- Gavin Currie University of Delaware
- Simeon Sabev University of Delaware
- Ben Cote University of Florida
- Jace Crawford University of Florida
- Mason Laur University of Florida
- Alfonso Mestre University of Florida
- Andrew Abruzzo University of Georgia
- Jackson Bates University of Georgia
- Nolan Lewis University of Georgia
- Makena Ginoza University of Hawaii
- Sawyer Kruse University of Hawaii
- Justin Lisoway University of Hawaii
- Ian Venter University of Hawaii
- Adam Rosipal University of Kentucky
- Sam Duncan University of Kentucky
- Timothy Ellett University of Kentucky
- Zane Rosely University of Kentucky
- Jack Artis University of Massachusetts
- Nadav Aaronson University of Michigan
- Connor Hunt University of Michigan
- Kameron Liberman University of Michigan
- Clark Wakeland University of Michigan
- William Christenson University of Minnesota
- Chris Nagy University of Minnesota
- Desmon Sachtjen University of Minnesota
- Bar Soloveychik University of Minnesota
- Anton Down-Jenkins University of North Carolina
- Alex Hart University of North Carolina
- Boyd Poelke University of North Carolina
- Thacher Scannell University of Notre Dame
- Cason Wilburn University of Notre Dame
- Cameron Cash University of Pittsburgh
- Jerry Chen University of Pittsburgh
- Josh Parquet University of Pittsburgh
- Jackson Salisbury University of Pittsburgh
- Rafael Davila Zambrano University of South Carolina
- Erge Gezmis University of South Carolina
- Patrick Groters University of South Carolina
- Daniel West University of South Carolina
- Jack Berdahl University of South Dakota
- Aidan Gantenbein University of South Dakota
- Zachary Kopp University of South Dakota
- Caleb Swanson University of South Dakota
- Alex Foti University of St. Thomas
- Will Goildman University of St. Thomas
- Joe Rudd University of St. Thomas
- A.J. Carollo University of St. Thomas
- Luke Brice University of Tennessee
- Griffin Hadley University of Tennessee
- Gus Rothrock University of Tennessee
- Coby Carrozza University of Texas
- Noah Duperre University of Texas
- Carson Foster University of Texas
- Jake Foster University of Texas
- Dylan Parente University of the Pacific
- Aidan Scott University of the Pacific
- Bridger Sink University of the Pacific
- Noah Carlson University of Utah
- Luke McDivitt University of Utah
- Parker McOmber University of Utah
- Preston Planells University of Utah
- Sean Conway University of Virginia
- Josh Fong University of Virginia
- August Lamb University of Virginia
- Drew Nixdorf University of Wisconsin
- Matthew Segal University of Wisconsin
- Daniel Cumnock-Francois University of Wyoming
- Reilly Gilbert University of Wyoming
- Cameron Murphy University of Wyoming
- Jack O’Neil University of Wyoming
- Andrew Berzai Valparaiso University
- Nolan Danus Villanova University
- Henry Halloran Villanova University
- Patrick Hemingway Villanova University
- Charlie Hinckley Villanova University
- Joseph Hong Virginia Tech
- William Koeppen Virginia Tech
- Cobi Lopez Miro Virginia Tech
- Keith Myburgh Virginia Tech
- Jonathan Bennett West Virginia University
- Zach Boley West Virginia University
- Justin Heimes West Virginia University
- Conrad Molinaro West Virginia University
- Kent Codding William & Mary
- Connor Sokolowsky William & Mary
- Cole Younger William & Mary
- Andrew Martin Xavier University
- Jack Parker Xavier University
- Greg Kalin Yale University
- Joseph Page Yale University
- Jami Rzepecki Yale University
- Adam Zapatka Yale University
WOMEN’S DIVISION I
- Mimi Watts American University
- Charli Brown Arizona State University
- Emma Gehlert Arizona State University
- Lindsay Looney Arizona State University
- Abigail Farrar Auburn University
- Meghan Lee Auburn University
- Lexie Mulvihill Auburn University
- Hannah Ownbey Auburn University
- Hannah Jones Ball State University
- Phoebe Rensink Ball State University
- Marcella Ribeiro Ball State University
- Apsara Sakbun Ball State University
- Mel Carousso Binghamton University
- Annalise Pepper Binghamton University
- Meadow Perez Binghamton University
- Blythe Brenner Boston University
- Sumi Cameron Boston University
- Clarissa Hoyt Boston University
- Sara Barrett Brown University
- Audrey Orange Brown University
- Anna Podurgiel Brown University
- Jenna Reznicek Brown University
- Catherine Craig Bucknell University
- Sophia Donati Bucknell University
- Caroline McGann Bucknell University
- Sabrina Vumbacco Bucknell University
- Amy Harter Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Erin Kim Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Kelly McDermott Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Jackie Samaniego Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Abigail Bacon Central Connecticut State University
- Kaylin McMahon Central Connecticut State University
- Cassidy Stotler Central Connecticut State University
- Kelly Stotler Central Connecticut State University
- Katelyn Cerulli College of the Holy Cross
- Adelle Feeley College of the Holy Cross
- Caleigh Straker College of the Holy Cross
- Greta Walting College of the Holy Cross
- Jessica Albanna Colorado State University
- Megan Hager Colorado State University
- Anika Johnson Colorado State University
- Maya White Colorado State University
- Olivia Jubin Columbia University
- Karen Liu Columbia University
- Allegra Walker Columbia University
- Georgia Young Columbia University
- Emilie Boisrenoult Cornell University
- Chloe Brown CSU Bakersfield
- Hannah Marsh CSU Bakersfield
- Mikayla Popham CSU Bakersfield
- Skyler Robinson CSU Bakersfield
- Zoe Moon Dartmouth College
- Sophie Wiener Dartmouth College
- Rachel Zhang Dartmouth College
- Alyssa Palacios Dartmouth University
- Aldercy Bui Drexel University
- Chelsea Gravereaux Drexel University
- Lera Nasedkina Drexel University
- Ewa Osiniak Drexel University
- Sarah Foley Duke University
- Reagan Linkous Duquesne University
- Sidney O’Donnell Duquesne University
- Amy Read Duquesne University
- Sydney Sherman Duquesne University
- Phoebe Croston Eastern Illinois University
- Autumn Grinter Eastern Illinois University
- Corinne Staneart Eastern Illinois University
- Lainie Bell Eastern Michigan University
- Camryn Hughes Eastern Michigan University
- Katie Shoen Eastern Michigan University
- Keira Veltigian Eastern Michigan University
- Sydney Scalise Fairfield University
- Kirsten Hobson Florida Atlantic University
- Alicia Mora Florida Atlantic University
- Selina Staudenherz Florida Atlantic University
- Riley Trout Florida Atlantic University
- Jordan Browning Florida International University
- Kelsie Campbell Florida International University
- Maha Gouda Florida International University
- Eriana Temperino Florida International University
- Isabel Gregersen Florida State University
- Jenny Halden Florida State University
- Maddie McDonald Florida State University
- Anna Metzler Florida State University
- Clare Culver Fordham University
- Lilia de Oliveira Pelaez Fordham University
- Millie Haffety Fordham University
- Megan Morris Fordham University
- Silvia Alessio Fresno State
- Athena Clayson Fresno State
- Mackenzie Hutler Fresno State
- Korrie Tengan Fresno State
- Jamie Doak George Washington University
- Marlee Rickert George Washington University
- Barbara Schaal George Washington University
- Siena Senn George Washington University
- Zuri Clavo Georgia Southern University
- Lilly Kasra Georgia Southern University
- Jenna Maloy Georgia Southern University
- Anna Bradescu Georgia Tech
- Claudia Butterfield Georgia Tech
- McKenzie Campbell Georgia Tech
- Carmen Woodruff Georgia Tech
- Abby Carr Harvard University
- Evie Geier Harvard University
- Elizabeth Miclau Harvard University
- Samantha Shelton Harvard University
- Cassidy Carey Illinois State University
- Emma Feltzer Illinois State University
- Madyson Morse Illinois State University
- Anne Fowler Indiana University
- Ching Hwee Gan Indiana University
- Noelle Peplowski Indiana University
- Joscelyn Buss Iowa State University
- Winter Craig Iowa State University
- Brinley Horras Iowa State University
- Keely Tierney Iowa State University
- Midori Adams IUPUI
- Lilly Brandt IUPUI
- Emma Theobald IUPUI
- Emmaleigh Zietlow IUPUI
- Grace Bousum James Madison University
- Jordyn Schnell James Madison University
- Karen Siddoway James Madison University
- Maddie Yager James Madison University
- Margaret Champagne Lafayette College
- Sydney Perks Lafayette College
- Natalie Martin Lehigh University
- Hallie Wilson Lehigh University
- Abbie Shaw Liberty University
- Sydney Stricklin Liberty University
- Eva Suggs Liberty University
- Meagan Tuohy Liberty University
- Venna Anderson LIU
- Magali Mouton LIU
- Bebe Choroser LMU
- Heidi Ly LMU
- Maggie MacNeil Louisiana State University
- Sarah Lu Loyola Marymount University
- Molly Hewett Marist College
- Melanie Nunn Marist College
- Nellie Thompson Marist College
- Leigh-Anne Zanella Marist College
- Honor Brodie-Foy Miami University
- Camila Lins de Mello Miami University
- Nicole Maier Miami University
- Erin Szczupakiewicz Miami University
- Giulia Guerra-Montes Milwaukee
- Riley Melendy Milwaukee
- Julie Rebek Milwaukee
- Makaila Scheiblein Milwaukee
- Cabrini Johnson Missouri State University
- Sami Roemer Missouri State University
- Kelly Sego Missouri State University
- Jordan Wenner Missouri State University
- Tahlia Botha Monmouth University
- Alexandra Ho Monmouth University
- Alexa Houseknecht Monmouth University
- Camryn McHugh Monmouth University
- Markie Hopkins Northwestern University
- Ally Larson Northwestern University
- Justine Murdock Northwestern University
- Leah Parsons Northwestern University
- Taylor Bailey Oakland University
- Susan LaGrand Oakland University
- Sohvi Nenonen Oakland University
- Jordyn Shipps Oakland University
- Gabrielle Brust Ohio University
- Emma Fortman Ohio University
- McKenzie Grau Ohio University
- Molly Carson Pennsylvania State University
- Anna Redican Pennsylvania State University
- Mac Sullivan Pennsylvania State University
- Ellie Tiskus Pennsylvania State University
- Lexie Martin Pepperdine University
- Jenna Sanchez Pepperdine University
- Paige Tattersall Pepperdine University
- Jordan Williams Pepperdine University
- Amelia Liu Princeton University
- Ellie Marquardt Princeton University
- Maddie Seltzer Princeton University
- Nikki Venema Princeton University
- Maggie Merriman Purdue University
- Kat Mueller Purdue University
- Jenna Sonnenberg Purdue University
- Maycey Vieta Purdue University
- Kate Jablonski Rice University
- Ahalya Lettenberger Rice University
- Ginny Qian Rice University
- Zoe Spitz Rice University
- Paola Carlesso Rider University
- Meaghan Keegan Rider University
- Maddie McSorley Rider University
- Connar Melcher Rider University
- Sofia Chichaikina Rutgers University
- Jenna Douglass Rutgers University
- Rachel Kimmel Rutgers University
- Emily Leonard Saint Louis University
- Carly McKeon Saint Louis University
- Lauren Payton Saint Louis University
- Emily Schroeder Saint Louis University
- Izzie Fraire San José State University
- Ela Freiman San José State University
- Reagan Mathieson San José State University
- Emily San Jose San José State University
- Nikki Cooper Seattle University
- Lydia Genson Seattle University
- Isabella Guadiamos Seattle University
- Margaret Robben Seattle University
- Elisabeth Balicanta Siena College
- Demi Bobarakis Siena College
- Audrey Shultz Siena College
- Talia Spenziero Siena College
- Frederica Kizek SMU
- Maxine Parkinson SMU
- Nicole Stambo SMU
- Indra Vandenbussche SMU
- Natalie Cannell South Dakota State University
- Sianne Downes South Dakota State University
- Katie Pattee South Dakota State University
- Grace Witherspoon South Dakota State University
- Lucia Romero Southern Illinois University
- Mima Zaborska Southern Illinois University
- Silvana Cabrera St. Bonaventure University
- Ellie Kraus St. Bonaventure University
- Halle Myers St. Bonaventure University
- Beth Thomas St. Bonaventure University
- Allie Raab Stanford University
- Taylor Ruck Stanford University
- Morgan Tankersley Stanford University
- Emma Wheal Stanford University
- Maddie Conley Stonehill College
- Sydney Stockwell Stonehill College
- Jordan Edwards TCU
- Emma Hultquist TCU
- Gracie Liang TCU
- Lucia Simovicova TCU
- Abigail Ahrens Texas A&M University
- Jordan Buechler Texas A&M University
- Abby Grottle Texas A&M University
- Chloe Stepanek Texas A&M University
- Amy Fulmer The Ohio State University
- Felicia Pasadyn The Ohio State University
- Katherine Zenick The Ohio State University
- Kalia Antoniou The University of Alabama
- Kensey McMahon The University of Alabama
- Diana Petkova The University of Alabama
- Laura Gaffney Towson University
- Tiffany Matulis Towson University
- Maddie Mince Towson University
- Katie Nunez Towson University
- Olivia Davison Tulane University
- Samantha Krew Tulane University
- Gabi Baldwin U.S. Naval Academy
- Cameron Horner U.S. Naval Academy
- Caroline Irwin U.S. Naval Academy
- Katja Pavicevic UC San Diego
- Jordan Phillips UC San Diego
- Miranda Renner UC San Diego
- Tina Reuter UC San Diego
- Hannah Butler UCLA
- Gabby Dang UCLA
- Zoe Jespersgaard UCLA
- Paige MacEachern UCLA
- Sierra Tosten UMBC
- Delaney Carlton UNC Asheville
- Nora Segurola UNC Asheville
- Bela Stuart UNC Asheville
- Addison Wright UNC Asheville
- Courtney Klausen UNCW
- Katie Knorr UNCW
- Tink Niebel UNCW
- Sarah Olson UNCW
- Sawyer Bosley University at Buffalo
- Clarice Fisher University at Buffalo
- Marialis Kwak University at Buffalo
- Toni Naccarella University at Buffalo
- Olivia DeRodes University of Akron
- Andrea Fischer University of Akron
- Rachel Schiffli University of Akron
- Abigail Workman University of Akron
- Cat Wright University of Alabama
- Julia Heimstead University of Arizona
- Erin Lang University of Arizona
- Delaney Schnell University of Arizona
- Alyssa Schwengel University of Arizona
- Kobie Melton University of Arkansas
- Andrea Sansores University of Arkansas
- Luciana Thomas University of Arkansas
- Mia Kragh University of California
- Mia Motekaitis University of California
- Leah Polonsky University of California
- Ayla Spitz University of California
- Jessica Davis University of Cincinnati
- Madelyn Hensler University of Cincinnati
- Natalie Dobrzykowski University of Delaware
- Cristin Earley University of Delaware
- Peyton Rautzhan University of Delaware
- Kaitlyn Sullivan University of Delaware
- Maha Amer University of Florida
- Katie Mack University of Florida
- Tylor Mathieu University of Florida
- Caroline Pagac University of Florida
- Callie Dickinson University of Georgia
- Abby McCulloh University of Georgia
- Rachel Stege University of Georgia
- Meghan Wenzel University of Georgia
- Anna Friedrich University of Hawaii
- Kathryn Ivanov University of Hawaii
- Elma Lund University of Hawaii
- Laticia Transom University of Hawaii
- Chase Farris University of Houston
- Hedda Grelz University of Houston
- Julia Koluch University of Houston
- Elizabeth Richardson University of Houston
- Laurel Bludgen University of Illinois
- Cara Bognar University of Illinois
- Kaleigh Haworth University of Illinois
- Athena Salafatinos University of Illinois
- Dewi Blose University of Kansas
- Mackenzie Bravence University of Kansas
- Amanda Fingerut University of Kansas
- Kaitlyn Witt University of Kansas
- Caitlin Brooks University of Kentucky
- Izzy Gati University of Kentucky
- Lauren Poole University of Kentucky
- Anna Havens Rice University of Kentucky
- Mia Vallee University of Miami
- Tara Vovk University of Miami
- Megan Glass University of Michigan
- Lucy Hogan University of Michigan
- Natalie Kan University of Michigan
- Letitia Sim University of Michigan
- Eliot Kennedy University of Minnesota
- Emma Lezer University of Minnesota
- Jordan McGinty University of Minnesota
- Joy Zhu University of Minnesota
- Emily Haimes University of Nebraska
- Lexi Kucera University of Nebraska
- JoJo Randby University of Nebraska
- Madesyn Ronquillio University of Nebraska
- Paige Edmier University of New Hampshire
- Madison Linstedt University of New Hampshire
- Abby McKinney University of New Hampshire
- Olivia Stille University of New Hampshire
- Amy Dragelin University of North Carolina
- Georgia Nel University of North Carolina
- Elizabeth Vannote University of North Carolina
- Katharine Ward University of North Carolina
- Ashley Cozad University of North Florida
- Bella Giresi University of North Florida
- Ashley Kephart University of North Florida
- Gabriella Reeves University of North Florida
- Olivia Dollar University of North Texas
- London Farris University of North Texas
- Diana Kolb University of North Texas
- Shaena McCloud University of North Texas
- Amber Finke University of Northern Iowa
- Taylor Hogan University of Northern Iowa
- Faith Larsen University of Northern Iowa
- Kassidy Lovig University of Northern Iowa
- Sarah Bender University of Notre Dame
- Alec DeLong University of Notre Dame
- Megan Deuel University of Notre Dame
- Coleen Gillilan University of Notre Dame
- Emma Gravgaard University of Pittsburgh
- Jacqueline Tinneny University of Pittsburgh
- Sophie Yendell University of Pittsburgh
- Victoria Kwan University of South Carolina
- Isabella Pantano University of South Carolina
- Brooke Schultz University of South Carolina
- Sophie Verzyl University of South Carolina
- Stella Fairbanks University of South Dakota
- Emily Kahn University of South Dakota
- Kayla Middaugh University of South Dakota
- Christina Spomer University of South Dakota
- Kaitlyn Dobler University of Southern California
- Isabelle Odgers University of Southern California
- Carolina Sculti University of Southern California
- Adele Schnautz University of Southern Indiana
- Abby Larson University of St. Thomas
- Lily Linden University of St. Thomas
- Ella Palmquist University of St. Thomas
- Caroline Peterson University of St. Thomas
- Brooklyn Douthwright University of Tennessee
- Josephine Fuller University of Tennessee
- Kara Holt University of Tennessee
- Mona McSharry University of Tennessee
- Janie Boyle University of Texas
- Ava Longi University of Texas
- Bridget O’Neil University of Texas
- Emma Sticklen University of Texas
- Alexia Ferguson University of the Pacific
- Jadyn Phillips University of the Pacific
- Caitlin Tan University of the Pacific
- Madison Giglio University of Toledo
- Lauren Kilgore University of Toledo
- Kennedy Lovell University of Toledo
- Katie Hale University of Utah
- Kayla Miller University of Utah
- Lexi Mills University of Utah
- Charity Pittard University of Utah
- Lexi Cuomo University of Virginia
- Kate Douglass University of Virginia
- Ella Nelson University of Virginia
- Gretchen Walsh University of Virginia
- Abby Carlson University of Wisconsin
- Mallory Jump University of Wisconsin
- Brooke Ford University of Wyoming
- Kali Franckowiak University of Wyoming
- Gabriella Haigler University of Wyoming
- Carly Palmer University of Wyoming
- Gabbie Adams Utah Tech University
- Danyael Cuison Utah Tech University
- Mandy Farnum Utah Tech University
- Skyler Lyon Utah Tech University
- Haley Hume Valparaiso University
- Sophie Morelock Valparaiso University
- Bridget Pollard Valparaiso University
- Sara Strauss Valparaiso University
- Eleanor Beers Vanderbilt University
- Chantal Jordan Vanderbilt University
- Gabriela Pierobon Mays Vanderbilt University
- Kailia Utley Vanderbilt University
- Molly Benson Villanova University
- Lexi Elkovitch Villanova University
- Lainey Quinones Villanova University
- Hannah Wasmuth Villanova University
- Morgan Miller Virginia Tech
- Izzi Mroz Virginia Tech
- Janika Perezous Virginia Tech
- Sarah Shackelford Virginia Tech
- Hailey Grotte Washington State University
- Noelle Harvey Washington State University
- Mikaela Kirton Washington State University
- Kiana Swain Washington State University
- Jacqueline McCutchan West Virginia University
- Tatum Peyerl West Virginia University
- Abby Reardon West Virginia University
- Marian Tiemeier West Virginia University
- Elizabeth Intihar William & Mary
- Katie Stevenson William & Mary
- Grace Tramack William & Mary
- Annie Tuttle William & Mary
- Kali Fischer Xavier University
- Raime Jones Yale University
- Alex Massey Yale University
- Ophelia Pilkinton Yale University
- Lindsey Wagner Yale University
MEN’S DIVISION II
- Brian Klotsche Adelphi University
- Cooper Rivers Adelphi University
- Joe Cummins Ashland University
- Josh Hagan Ashland University
- Ethan Maddrey Barton College
- Jeremy Glick Bentley University
- Ryan Looney Bentley University
- Michael Motisi Bentley University
- Anthony Vizental Bentley University
- Luke Bartruff Biola University
- Michael Maurer Biola University
- Tanner Smith Biola University
- Patrick Waggoner Biola University
- Patrick Agnew Bloomsburg University
- Tucker Ball Bloomsburg University
- Nicholas Fiddler Bloomsburg University
- Luke Scoboria Bloomsburg University
- Asger Hartvig Carson-Newman University
- Jed Little Carson-Newman University
- Logan McCay Carson-Newman University
- Benaiah McDowell Carson-Newman University
- Brayden Conboy Chowan University
- Fabrizio Infante Chowan University
- David Bocci Clarion
- Paul Flowers Clarion
- Trent Napholz Clarion
- Ty Rabenstein Clarion University
- Lane Austin Colorado Mesa University
- Mahmoud Elgayar Colorado Mesa University
- Ben Sampson Colorado Mesa University
- Jacob Troescher Colorado Mesa University
- Charles Burroughs Colorado School of Mines
- Seth Krause Colorado School of Mines
- Jaron O’Grady Colorado School of Mines
- Andres Saa Colorado School of Mines
- Kevin Mills Davenport University
- Richard Polasek Davenport University
- Dominik Karacic Drury University
- Andrew Rodriguez Drury University
- Kyle Carson Fairmont State University
- Nathan Fubio Fairmont State University
- Patrick Fubio Fairmont State University
- Nathan Harvey Fairmont State University
- Niko Frese Florida Southern College
- Kyle Micallef Florida Southern College
- Ludwig Mueller Florida Southern College
- Matteo Zampese Florida Southern College
- Daniel Aizenberg Florida Tech
- Robert Catron Florida Tech
- Max Martino Florida Tech
- Connor Orth Florida Tech
- Creelman Andrew Frostburg State
- Noah Loper Frostburg State
- Ryan Barclay Gannon University
- David Gallion Gannon University
- Stephen McCallum Gannon University
- Tyler McGillan Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- Luke Mikesell Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- Gideon Bezuidenhout King University
- Sam Osowiecki King University
- Noah Martin Lenoir-Rhyne University
- Nathan McCormick Lenoir-Rhyne University
- Micah McRea Lenoir-Rhyne University
- Dalton Brown Lynn University
- Julian Chan Quee Lin Lynn University
- Mike Sickels Lynn University
- Ryan Jurgensen Maryville University
- Luca Alessandrini Nova Southeastern University
- Robert Spekis Nova Southeastern University
- Sean Rorke Pace University
- Alexander Clark Saint Leo University
- Aaron Bouchard Saint Michael’s College
- Liam Burke Saint Michael’s College
- Trevor Johnson Saint Michael’s College
- Nolan Speidel Saint Michael’s College
- David Johnson Shippensburg University
- Zaidian Van Orden Shippensburg University
- Nathan VanNatter Shippensburg University
- Elijah Zinn Shippensburg University
- Randon Hall Simon Fraser University
- Kobe Dominguez Southern Connecticut State University
- Collin Doyle Southern Connecticut State University
- Christopher Roewer Southern Connecticut State University
- Jayden Porter St. Cloud State University
- Dan Fink Truman State University
- Aaron Kohler Truman State University
- Jaxson Mahlstadt Truman State University
- Jacob Pocivasek Truman State University
- Adam Hornak University of Findlay
- Jaden Humphrey University of Findlay
- Aidan Shue University of Findlay
- Tim Stollings University of Findlay
- Cedric Buessing University of Indianapolis
- Cade Hammond University of Indianapolis
- Diego Mas University of Indianapolis
- Jon Osa University of Missouri-St. Louis
- Conley Savage University of Missouri-St. Louis
- Trent Mobley University of Montevallo
- Samuel Rix University of Montevallo
- Jacob Rubin University of Montevallo
- Jeffrey Cottingham, Jr. Wayne State University
- Luka Cvetko Wayne State University
- Trevor Jones Wayne State University
- Stewart Nowinski Wayne State University
- Logan Brockway West Chester University
- Joel Dunnigan West Chester University
- Dalton Fink West Chester University
- Gabriel Laslo West Chester University
- Jacob Berkheimer William Jewell College
- Ethan Hathcock Wingate University
- Miguel Marcos Wingate University
- Slava Ohnov Wingate University
- Marcel Snitko Wingate University
WOMEN’S DIVISION II
- Delaney Noel Adelphi University
- Abby Locke Ashland University
- Sydney Porinchok Ashland University
- Leona Coha Augustana University
- Nesrine Jelliti Augustana University
- Kamryn Robarge Augustana University
- Amaya Street Augustana University
- Amanda Anderson Azusa Pacific University
- Riley Smith Azusa Pacific University
- Montana White Azusa Pacific University
- Moira Euker Barton College
- Sydney Hopkins Barton College
- Megan Schueller Barton College
- Avery Tucker Barton College
- Emily Blatt Bentley University
- Kate Galvin Bentley University
- Mary Huminski Bentley University
- Jordan Nuzback Bentley University
- Anna Cohee Biola University
- Eliana Cote Biola University
- Anna Haaksma Biola University
- Liza Parahnevich Biola University
- Grace Beierschmitt Bloomsburg University
- Courtney Hubric Bloomsburg University
- Tara Kupsky Bloomsburg University
- Anna Sugra Bloomsburg University
- Delaney Carlson Cal State East Bay
- Brooklyn Dressel Cal State East Bay
- Emilie Giannini Cal State East Bay
- Emma Knott Cal State East Bay
- Avrey Barnes California (PA)
- Autumn Christner California (PA)
- Gabby Miller California (PA)
- Leah Trocchio California (PA)
- Kyla Blakemore Carson-Newman University
- Summer Osborne Carson-Newman University
- Rachel Peden Carson-Newman University
- Anna Tudor Carson-Newman University
- Ashley Mayes Chowan University
- Erica Mock Chowan University
- Alexa Gonczi Clarion
- Haley Miller Clarion
- Corina Paszek Clarion
- Anna Vogt Clarion
- Logan Anderson Colorado Mesa University
- Kyra Apodaca Colorado Mesa University
- Lily Borgenheimer Colorado Mesa University
- Lauren White Colorado Mesa University
- Annie Osmun Colorado School of Mines
- Jorie Selig Colorado School of Mines
- Meghan Slowey Colorado School of Mines
- Charly Horn Concordia-St. Paul
- Farida Maher Concordia-St. Paul
- Laura Vekony Concordia-St. Paul
- Katherine Beebe Converse University
- Kaitlin Brown Converse University
- Jovana Mitic Converse University
- Sarah Purinton Converse University
- Emily Bolt Davenport University
- Rebecca Wallis Davenport University
- Claire Conover Drury University
- Erin Brandeburg East Stroudsburg University
- Gabby Ciesla East Stroudsburg University
- Avery Fohring East Stroudsburg University
- Jenna Johnson East Stroudsburg University
- Stephanie Sipple Edinboro
- Paige Gelenski Emory & Henry College
- Peyton Helscher Emory & Henry College
- Rachel Ritter Emory & Henry College
- Zsófi Bévárdi Fairmont State University
- Kayla Fogle Fairmont State University
- Cheri Signorelli Fairmont State University
- Kaitlyn Stumpf Fairmont State University
- Allie Brinton Florida Southern College
- Erin McCann Florida Southern College
- Olivia Miles Florida Southern College
- Emily Peck Florida Southern College
- Kiera Ceely Florida Tech
- Harper Powell Florida Tech
- Chrstina Ramirez Florida Tech
- Shaelyn Rutta Florida Tech
- Lydia Nebiolo Frostburg State
- Elizabeth Perry Frostburg State
- Chenay Date Line Gannon University
- Francesca Nemetz Gannon University
- Sterre van de Goor Gannon University
- Caroline Holmes Hillsdale College
- Phoebe Johnston Hillsdale College
- Elise Mason Hillsdale College
- Sydney Slepian Hillsdale College
- Allison Brownlee Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- Rachel Johnson Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- Paige Mikesell Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- Olivia Santee Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- Abbie Erme King University
- Gwen Haag King University
- Michelle Morlock King University
- Lisa Boernigen Lenoir-Rhyne University
- Elizabeth Bowman Lenoir-Rhyne University
- Isabelle Hurd Lenoir-Rhyne University
- Kayanna Taylor Lenoir-Rhyne University
- Lily Arledge Lock Haven University
- Madison Griffin Lock Haven University
- Sydney Houck Lock Haven University
- Shachaf Bachar Lynn University
- Helga Fodor Lynn University
- Luna Mertins Lynn University
- Karolina Smylek Lynn University
- Hannah Doss Maryville University
- Courtney Harris Maryville University
- Carolyn Bolden Millersville University
- Leah Miksa Millersville University
- Jordan Plempel Millersville University
- Becca Yeager Millersville University
- Nicole Beckman Minnesota State University, Mankato
- Ella DeFever Minnesota State University, Mankato
- Sydney Hanson Minnesota State University, Mankato
- Ayla Taylor Minnesota State University, Mankato
- Arina Bratamidjaja Minnesota State University, Moorhead
- Demi-Lee Carlisle Minnesota State University, Moorhead
- Lily Lengerich Minnesota State University, Moorhead
- Molly Lenmark Minnesota State University, Moorhead
- Brooke Dobrzanski Notre Dame College
- Alexis Torosian Notre Dame College
- Steven Aimable Nova Southeastern University
- Estelle Bauer Nova Southeastern University
- Celina Marquez Nova Southeastern University
- Neta Shiff Nova Southeastern University
- Emily Calandro Pace University
- Caelyn Smith Pace University
- Vittoria Bonsanti Saint Leo University
- Isabelle Sering Saint Leo University
- Vanda Vöröshazy Saint Leo University
- Bella Amedio Saint Michael’s College
- Mary Kohn Saint Michael’s College
- Rachel McAdams Saint Michael’s College
- Margaret Wilk Saint Michael’s College
- Marissa Bittner Shippensburg University
- Lauren Croll Shippensburg University
- Michaela Hersh Shippensburg University
- Alyssa Tomb Shippensburg University
- Madelyn Dean Southern Connecticut State University
- Faith Littleton Southern Connecticut State University
- Lindsay McCawley Southern Connecticut State University
- Olivia Strelevitz Southern Connecticut State University
- Natalie Bohnert Southwest Minnesota State University
- Sarah McDonald Southwest Minnesota State University
- Addi Schroeder Southwest Minnesota State University
- Juliana Villa Southwest Minnesota State University
- Anna Reschko St. Cloud State University
- Olivia Travis St. Cloud State University
- Sidney Durbin Truman State University
- Meg Heveroh Truman State University
- Kylie Strobl Truman State University
- Emily Traube Truman State University
- Anna Miller UNC Pembroke
- Nina Wiatrowski UNC Pembroke
- Mille Berg University of Findlay
- Macy May University of Findlay
- Johanna Buys University of Indianapolis
- Kaitlyn McCoy University of Indianapolis
- Mikaela Starr University of Indianapolis
- Leticia Vaselli University of Indianapolis
- Breena DeLegge University of Mary
- Victoria Murillo University of Mary
- Korie Riely University of Mary
- Rylie Webb University of Mary
- Franziska Hauptmann University of Missouri-St. Louis
- Zara Konstapel University of Missouri-St. Louis
- Elizabeth Balent University of Montevallo
- Isabel Harris University of Montevallo
- Erica Mills University of Montevallo
- Amanda Ware University of Montevallo
- Katie Cornelio University of Nebraska at Kearney
- Madison Kathol University of Nebraska at Kearney
- Emily Miksch University of Nebraska at Kearney
- Audrey Stelling University of Nebraska at Kearney
- Nathalia Silva University of North Carolina at Pembroke
- Makenzy Kennedy University of Sioux Falls
- Sarah Knox University of Sioux Falls
- Domencia Solano Ocampo University of Sioux Falls
- Elizabeth Spaans University of Sioux Falls
- Yael Danieli University of West Florida
- Brooke Dorr University of West Florida
- Stefanie Markwardt University of West Florida
- Daniela Reyes University of West Florida
- Jordan Fox Wayne State University
- Barbara Munoz Wayne State University
- Isidora Sekaric Wayne State University
- Mikaela Senkus Wayne State University
- Ann Carozza West Chester University
- Sophia Gerhart West Chester University
- McKenzie Hemingway West Chester University
- Mikayla Niness West Chester University
- Tayla Liddle Western Colorado University
- Jordan Maruska Western Colorado University
- Addison O’Donnell Western Colorado University
- Claire Hays William Jewell College
- Anna Lancaster William Jewell College
- Martina Torrent William Jewell College
- Hana Kubalova Wingate University
- Kelsea Munro Wingate University
- Lily Sanocki Wingate University
- Gracie Williams Wingate University
MEN’S DIVISION III
- Justin Huttenlocher Albion College
- Jack Malnar Allegheny College
- Matt Arrigoni Alma College
- Ryan Gray Alma College
- Nate Toth Alma College
- Andrew Bernstein Amherst College
- Jeff Gerber Amherst College
- Gabriele Lunardi Amherst College
- Jaden Olson Amherst College
- Anthony Stultz Anderson University
- Joseph Addison Augustana College
- Kacper Cebula Augustana College
- Gavin McCorry Augustana College
- Isaiah Valentine Augustana College
- Cody Dean Austin College
- Pat Anutarasoti Babson College
- Joshua Kim Babson College
- Jason Heisler Baldwin Wallace University
- Mason Kooyman Baldwin Wallace University
- Tommie McQueary Baldwin Wallace University
- Austin Olsavsky Baldwin Wallace University
- Nathan Berry Bates College
- Edmond Giang Bates College
- John Marcolina Bates College
- Nate Sommer Bates College
- Billy Blood Berry College
- Bear Breeze Berry College
- Ross Valdez Berry College
- Logan Marks Bethany College (WV)
- Sam Dienstag Brandeis University
- Ean Helmlinger Bridgewater College
- Eric Wilbur Bridgewater College
- Luke Wintersgill Bridgewater College
- Cooper Castellone Bridgewater State University
- Luc Durand Bridgewater State University
- Thomas Scalese Bridgewater State University
- Chase Simao Bridgewater State University
- Colby Riexinger Buffalo State University
- Michael Gray Cabrini University
- Thomas Ronayne Jr. Cabrini University
- Matthew Seifried Cabrini University
- Lucas Abounader Caltech
- Naci Keskin Caltech
- Jason Lin Caltech
- Leo Yang Caltech
- Julien Camy Calvin University
- Jay Cen Calvin University
- Jacob Heeres Calvin University
- Forrest Peterson Calvin University
- Parker Johnson Carleton College
- Ian Scott Carleton College
- Sean Smith Carleton College
- Josh Wu Carleton College
- James Kyle Carnegie Mellon University
- Judson Kyle Carnegie Mellon University
- Matthew Nagler Carnegie Mellon University
- Aleksander Tarczynski Carnegie Mellon Universtiy
- Michael Bartczyszyn Carthage College
- Paul Busse Carthage College
- Conner Hwang Carthage College
- Jack Piccoli Carthage College
- Ethan Chuang Case Western Reserve University
- Campbell Patterson Case Western Reserve University
- Andrew Smith Case Western Reserve University
- Sean Yetter Case Western Reserve University
- Ellis Prescott Catholic University
- Jeffrey Schriefer-Flores Catholic University
- Aiden Peterkin Centenary College of Louisiana
- Jackson Fears Centre College
- Simon Jacobs Chapman University
- Cole Kershner Chapman University
- Frank Applebaum Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
- Anderson Breazeale Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
- Thayer Breazeale Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
- Alec Vercruysse Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
- Charlie Jordan Clarkson University
- Tim Jordan Clarkson University
- Tristan Miranda Clarkson University
- Michael Schroeder Clarkson University
- Zach Kolker Coe College
- Nate Cordick Colby College
- Neil Mortimer Colby College
- Carson Rehkopf Colby College
- Jackson Rocket Colby College
- Mac O’Brien Colorado College
- Collin Ralston Colorado College
- Justin Finkel Connecticut College
- Sean Geisler Connecticut College
- Marc Stern Connecticut College
- Ben Zamstein Connecticut College
- Gavin Jones Denison University
- Brock Kinnamon DePauw University
- Braden Mallery DePauw University
- Robbie Sheffield DePauw University
- Evan Steffy DePauw University
- Hayden Koh Drew University
- Harrison Neal Drew University
- Marco Niro Drew University
- CJ Talerico Drew University
- Connor Rego Eastern Connecticut State University
- Jeff Echols Emory University
- Ryan Gibbons Emory University
- Jake Meyer Emory University
- Lucas Bumgarner Emory University
- Andrew Canjura Franklin & Marshall College
- Jack Rowe Franklin & Marshall College
- Evan Willertz Franklin & Marshall College
- Kyle Haflich Franklin College
- John Hasquin Franklin College
- Logan Parker Franklin College
- Jules Yance Gallaudet University
- Charlie Cross Gettysburg College
- Luke McKenna Gettysburg College
- Harry Nelson Gettysburg College
- Hunter Sundlun Gettysburg College
- Zachary Barneson Gordon College
- Sam Heller Grinnell College
- Ben Johnson Grinnell College
- Marc Dieter Grove City College
- Mac Hancock Grove City College
- Andrew Becker Gustavus Adolphus College
- Jared Dawson Gustavus Adolphus College
- Peyton Richardson Gustavus Adolphus College
- Matt Strom Gustavus Adolphus College
- Sam Pettengill Hamilton College
- Andrew Rehak Hampden-Sydney College
- Jack Armstrong Hartwick College
- Michael Schultz Hartwick College
- Storm Fuller Hood College
- Patrick Krol Hood College
- Russell Odor Hood College
- Hazen Stowell Hood College
- Ben Catton Hope College
- Conner Halberg Hope College
- Colin Kalkman Hope College
- Bailey Smith Hope College
- Matthew Steeves Husson University
- Isaias Therio Husson University
- Joe Vail Husson University
- Alex Kula Illinois Wesleyan University
- Ethan Lowder Illinois Wesleyan University
- Lane Wagner Illinois Wesleyan University
- Matthew Johnston Ithaca College
- Matthew Stevens Ithaca College
- Ben Young Ithaca College
- Michael Heller John Carroll University
- Bryce Liddell John Carroll University
- Luke Novak John Carroll University
- Jonathan Simoes John Carroll University
- Joe Castagno Johns Hopkins University
- Kellen Roddy Johns Hopkins University
- Brandon Stride Johns Hopkins University
- Kyle Wu Johns Hopkins University
- Erik Danielson Kalamazoo College
- Luke Middlebrook Kalamazoo College
- Ben Pickrel Kalamazoo College
- Oliver Tye Kalamazoo College
- Mason Fishell Kenyon College
- Spencer Pruett Kenyon College
- Drew Albrecht Kenyon College
- Noah Hargrove Kenyon College
- Erik Aguero King’s College (Pa.)
- Ryan Bixler King’s College (Pa.)
- Anthony Macko King’s College (Pa.)
- Riley Komp Lake Forest College
- Luke Bedalov Lake Forest College
- Jake Beidler Lebanon Valley College
- Justin Kopp Lebanon Valley College
- Dain Vallie Lebanon Valley College
- Nathan Herde Linfield University
- Alex Landry Linfield University
- Gavin Smith Linfield University
- Casey Wong Linfield University
- Jack Bell Luther College
- Jack Meehan Luther College
- Ryan Malecha Luther College
- Jacob Wenger Luther College
- Isaac Kisker Macalester College
- Adan Schroeder Macalester College
- Ponce Saltysiak Maine Maritime Academy
- Trevor Cairns Marymount University
- Jason Lee Marywood University
- Brayden Reeves McMurry University
- Alfonso Santoya McMurry University
- Ben Clarke Messiah University
- Mark Lukens Messiah University
- Isaac McCabe Messiah University
- Aedan Wilkinson Messiah University
- Riley Griffis Middlebury College
- Jason Rickenbacher Middlebury College
- Christopher Farrell Misericordia University
- Jonus Gurski Misericordia University
- Ben Sorrentino Misericordia University
- Roderick Huang MIT
- Adam Janicki MIT
- Jaden Luo MIT
- Tobe Obochi MIT
- Ryan Kappes Montclair State University
- Cameron Fairley Nazareth College
- Ryan Hough Nazareth College
- Cael Dice Nebraska Wesleyan University
- David Basin New York University
- Thomas Pritchard New York University
- Hunter Whitbeck New York University
- Jaeden-Hans Yburan New York University
- Benjamin Stark Norwich University
- Tobias Macedo Norwich University
- Logan Wineriter Norwich University
- Lucas Draper Oberlin College
- Myles Felt Oberlin College
- Erik Fendorf Oberlin College
- Isaac Viviano Oberlin College
- Holden Cubberley Ohio Northern University
- Brady Horgan Ohio Northern University
- Vincent Morando Ohio Northern University
- Charlie Spyker Ohio Northern University
- Aamir Motiwala Ohio Wesleyan University
- Seth Kading Olivet College
- Landon Morgan Olivet College
- Takato Timmerman Olivet College
- Henri Coronado-Volta Pacific Lutheran University
- Charlie Cutter Pacific Lutheran University
- Na’inoa Loo Pacific Lutheran University
- Ethan Andrews Penn State Altoona
- William Donaldson Piedmont University
- Leandro Forero Piedmont University
- Erick Fortner Piedmont University
- Lyden Fogg Plymouth State University
- Tom Steinberg Plymouth State University
- Ben Willett Pomona-Pitzer
- Larry Yu Pomona-Pitzer
- Caleb Baron Ramapo College
- Samuel De Leon Ramapo College
- Emile Eeckhout Ramapo College
- Michael Sooy Ramapo College
- Sam Hey Randolph College
- Michael Senter Randolph-Macon College
- Ethan Gadbois Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Lorenzo Gurri Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Daniel Savidge Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- William Tan Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Ethan Brennan Ripon College
- Ben Rahlf Ripon College
- Brendan Kapp RIT
- Drew Scheib RIT
- Ben Sippel RIT
- Ryan Sweet RIT
- Evan Fuller Roger Williams University
- Andrew Mungovan Roger Williams University
- Nick Edwards Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- Caleb Munger Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- Vineet Ranade Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- Evan Sellers Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- Rocco Evangelista Rowan University
- Michael Fracchiolla Rowan University
- Paul Riter Rowan University
- Kevin Yanagisawa Rowan University
- Jack Grabinski Saint John’s University (Minn.)
- Ethan Huber Saint John’s University (Minn.)
- Joe Koller Saint John’s University (Minn.)
- Carter Larson Saint John’s University (Minn.)
- Shawn Perry Saint Joseph’s College of Maine
- Jay Ceperley Simpson College
- Brian Borchard Skidmore College
- Miles Herman Skidmore College
- Liam Keating Skidmore College
- David Marcello Skidmore College
- James Chan Springfield College
- Jonathan Chan Springfield College
- Daniel Bloedow St. Olaf College
- Jaden Chant St. Olaf College
- Andrew Noecker St. Olaf College
- Tim Rizzo St. Olaf College
- Lance Meeson SUNY Cortland
- Jack-Henry Whalen SUNY Cortland
- Sean Zupko SUNY Cortland
- Joseph Campise SUNY Oneonta
- Mason DeLisio SUNY Oneonta
- Jonathan Stanzione SUNY Oneonta
- Sophia Frenyea SUNY Potsdam
- Brett Worden SUNY Potsdam
- Brendan Alvino Susquehanna University
- John Imburgia Susquehanna University
- Trevor Johnson Susquehanna University
- Vijay Chhabra Swarthmore College
- AJ Das Swarthmore College
- Cole Griscavage Swarthmore College
- Jacob Sherman Swarthmore College
- Tucke Andrewjeski The College of Wooster
- Noah Golovan The College of Wooster
- Ryan Gross The College of Wooster
- Josh Pearson The College of Wooster
- Conner Hood Transylvania University
- Kaden Siler Transylvania University
- Jacob Young Transylvania University
- Liam Colleran Trinity College
- Tudor Ionescu Trinity College
- Dillon McDermott Trinity College
- Quin Woods Trinity College
- Nathaniel Early Trinity University
- Matteo Lanzara Trinity University
- Konstantine Partalas Trinity University
- Kendal Southwell Trinity University
- Peter LaBarge Tufts University
- Zach Lawrence Tufts University
- Kai Renshaw Tufts University
- Evan Szablewski Tufts University
- Oliver Austin U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
- Armand Hebert U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
- David McCranie U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
- James Todd U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
- Joel Akey UC Santa Cruz
- Presley Golling UC Santa Cruz
- Judah Good UC Santa Cruz
- Aaron Wu UC Santa Cruz
- Andrew Boyd Union College
- James Javier Jr. Union College
- Bill Megas Union College
- Zack Panlilio Union College
- Garrett Clasen University of Chicago
- Arthur Kiselnikov University of Chicago
- John Paul Phillips University of Chicago
- Jesse Ssengonzi University of Chicago
- Zach Bennett University of Lynchburg
- Matt Fields University of Lynchburg
- Chris Jennings University of Lynchburg
- Colton Schnars University of Lynchburg
- Eli Holm University of Mount Union
- Michael Hubbard University of Mount Union
- Brett Scheib University of Mount Union
- Nathan Williams University of Mount Union
- Blake Eddow University of Redlands
- Tom Jansen University of Redlands
- Thomas Long University of Redlands
- Lucas Walker University of Redlands
- Jose Corredor Alvarez University of Rochester
- Sean Finnerty University of Rochester
- Trevor Hoch University of Rochester
- Matt Kiel University of Rochester
- Aaron Gauvin University of Saint Joseph (Conn.)
- David Kavanaugh University of Saint Joseph (Conn.)
- Nicolai Van Zyl University of the Ozarks
- Cameron Harris University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point
- Will Lennertz University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point
- Brett Farmer University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
- Quincy Kabe University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
- Vaughn Kromrey University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
- Jack Poppitz University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
- Jacob Brehmer University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
- Mitchell Johnson University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
- Nicholas Litterer University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
- Andrew Perrin University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
- Kasznay Jonah Ursinus College
- Robbie Perot Vassar College
- Eddie McDonald Virginia Wesleyan University
- Stuart Reyes Virginia Wesleyan University
- Todd Echols Washington and Lee University
- Matt Fritz Washington and Lee University
- Luke Nagel Washington and Lee University
- Reese Nelson Washington and Lee University
- Austin Bick Washington University in St. Louis
- Pace Edwards Washington University in St. Louis
- Mark Lipkin Washington University in St. Louis
- Alex McCormick Washington University in St. Louis
- Allen Riego De Dios Western Connecticut State University
- Stephen Adametz Westminster College
- Patrick Holton Westminster College
- Kevin MacMurdo Westminster College
- Dawson Yocum Westminster College
- Davis Connor Wheaton College (Illinois)
- Anthony Fitzgerald Wheaton College (Illinois)
- Harrison Smith Wheaton College (Illinois)
- Geffen Chang Whittier College
- Nick Coltrin Whittier College
- Connor Florey Whitworth University
- Ty Patterson Whitworth University
- Shane Miller Wilkes University
- Cole Lindberg Willamette University
- Julius Wilhelmi Willamette University
- Anthony Newman William Paterson University
- Oliver Schalet Williams College
- Ben Shapiro Williams College
- Nick Whitcomb Williams College
- Austin Reed Wilmington College
- Matt Crane Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- Kyle Staubi Worcester Polytechnic Institute
WOMEN’S DIVISION III
- Megan Anderson Albertus Magnus College
- Maria Estrada Albertus Magnus College
- Ana Lucia Gutierrez Gomez Albertus Magnus College
- Chloe Oliver Albertus Magnus College
- Hannah Fathman Albion College
- Maggie Baham Allegheny College
- Ariana Clark Allegheny College
- Jenna Halenda Allegheny College
- Olivia Kraus Allegheny College
- Marissa Luzac Alma College
- Megan Neeley Alma College
- Danielle Ries Alma College
- Sydney Bluestein Amherst College
- Lauren Eng Amherst College
- Jess Gordon Amherst College
- Grace Walker Amherst College
- Heather Karm Anderson University
- Halle Strege Anderson University
- Maya Merritt Augsburg University
- Lexci Wourenma Augsburg University
- Bella Casanovas Augustana College
- Hailey Glasnovich Augustana College
- Isabelle Sansom Augustana College
- Liberty Chanin Austin College
- Sammi Thiele Austin College
- Molly Cox Babson College
- Audrey Daniels Babson College
- Mallory Dondorfer Baldwin Wallace University
- Bella Ratino Baldwin Wallace University
- Lauren Slife Baldwin Wallace University
- Kate Wells Baldwin Wallace University
- Abigail Gibbons Bates College
- Grace Wenger Bates College
- Natalie Young Bates College
- Viola Hasko Berry College
- Grace Pleasant Berry College
- Hannah Smith Berry College
- Jordan Haslacker Bethany College (WV)
- Aidah Shuttleworth Bethany College (WV)
- Bailey Gold Brandeis University
- Ema Rennie Brandeis University
- Isabelle Bauer Bridgewater College
- Kate Tolone Bridgewater College
- Katelyn Wiglesworth Bridgewater College
- Katie Yoder Bridgewater College
- Jenna Maxim Bridgewater State University
- Brynn Murray Bridgewater State University
- Gabriella Rivera Bridgewater State University
- Danielle Vissering Bridgewater State University
- Kelly Peterson Bryn Mawr College
- Teagan Rooney Bryn Mawr College
- Vivian Sandifer Bryn Mawr College
- Lindsay DeBoth Buffalo State University
- BB Garcia Buffalo State University
- Hannah Heil Buffalo State University
- Maggie Parobek Buffalo State University
- Jennifer Allison Cabrini University
- Belinda Hedden Cabrini University
- Adri Pietrewicz Cabrini University
- Catherine Sexton Cabrini University
- Lynda Steen Calvin University
- Haley Thier Calvin University
- Raine Bernhard Carleton College
- Caroline Crampton Carleton College
- Maddie Damberg-Ott Carleton College
- Brenna Russell Carleton College
- Mathea Myhrvold Carnegie Mellon University
- Aidan Pinto Carnegie Mellon University
- Emilia Schwallie Carnegie Mellon University
- Tiffany Tseng Carnegie Mellon University
- Nicole Johnson Carroll University
- Kara Loy Carroll University
- Joselyn Peterson Carroll University
- Catherine Casanovas Carthage College
- Ashleigh Espinoza Carthage College
- Maria Gutzweiler Carthage College
- Grace Norman Carthage College
- Abby Halsdorfer Case Western Reserve University
- Angeli Paull Case Western Reserve University
- Maria Pritchett Case Western Reserve University
- Abigail Wilkov Case Western Reserve University
- Kaitlyn Caple Catholic University
- Emma Gould Catholic University
- Alexa Hipp Catholic University
- Ava Snyder Catholic University
- Christine Goodman Centenary College of Louisiana
- Camryn Hebert Centenary College of Louisiana
- Bryn Jenkins Centenary College of Louisiana
- Audrey Becker Centre College
- Claire Pellegrin Centre College
- Callie West Centre College
- Avery Hall Chapman University
- Meghan Kluck Chapman University
- Ella Blake Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
- Izzy Doud Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
- Annie Johnson Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
- Augusta Lewis Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
- Gabriela McSwieney Clarkson University
- Madelyn Nowicki Clarkson University
- Claudia Scala Clarkson University
- Bella Triolet Clarkson University
- Megan Norris Coe College
- Lauren Pio Coe College
- Alex Mayo Colby College
- Eleanor McGrath Colby College
- Lily Moy Colby College
- Ann Tolan Colby College
- Molly Johanson College of Saint Benedict
- Fiona Rosko College of Saint Benedict
- Lindsay Smutka College of Saint Benedict
- Kate Brush Colorado College
- Peyton Classon Colorado College
- Vaughn Ammon Connecticut College
- Marie-Eve Hebert Connecticut College
- Tiernan Shea Connecticut College
- Anika Svoboda Connecticut College
- Tara Culibrk Denison University
- Kerstyn Johnson Denison University
- Savannah Sargent Denison University
- Tarah Lang DePauw University
- Mei-Li Minnich DePauw University
- Emily Thompson DePauw University
- Elise Umbach DePauw University
- Grace Aboussleman Drew University
- Katie Cashin Drew University
- Amira Hadri Drew University
- Katerina Poulathas Drew University
- Lindsay Weaver Eastern Connecticut State University
- Maddey Brelsford Elizabethtown College
- Sarah Marston Elizabethtown College
- Sloane Donovan Emory University
- Anna Glowniak Emory University
- Taylor Leone Emory University
- Caroline Maki Emory University
- Emma Dougherty FDU-Florham
- Sarah Dougherty FDU-Florham
- Julianna Fazzio FDU-Florham
- Kristen Farabaugh Franciscan University
- Sarah Kelty Franciscan University
- Anne Konstanty Franciscan University
- Olivia Mete Franciscan University
- Sarah Gartner Franklin & Marshall College
- Olivia Lockey Franklin & Marshall College
- Jenna Lu Franklin & Marshall College
- Julie McFadden Franklin & Marshall College
- Carley Bond Franklin College
- Faith Jackson Franklin College
- Erin Perkins Franklin College
- Becky Pfeifer Franklin College
- Dakota Ronco Gallaudet University
- Lindsay Blake Gettysburg College
- Annabel Gorman Gettysburg College
- Lauren Manning Gettysburg College
- Natalie Wisniewski Gettysburg College
- Lily Brooks Gordon College
- Grace Haxhinasto Gordon College
- Gina Ouellette Gordon College
- Ella Robinson Goucher College
- Sophia Carroll Grinnell College
- Rachel Grubbs Grove City College
- Sarah Kuchma Grove City College
- Rachel Ledford Grove City College
- Ellen Hofstede Gustavus Adolphus College
- Marit Isaacson Gustavus Adolphus College
- Lucy Peterson Gustavus Adolphus College
- Abby Yartz Gustavus Adolphus College
- Madison Goodman-Leong Hamilton College
- Irene Keh Hamilton College
- Caroline Shen Hamilton College
- Katt Withers Hamilton College
- Courtney Broyles Hamline
- Elizabeth Baird Hartwick College
- Joelle Ocheltree Hartwick College
- Molly Cronin Hood College
- Andrea Kassa Hood College
- Ridley Little Hood College
- Grace Winpigler Hood College
- Sophia Farbarzhevich Hope College
- Alyssa Kerkman Hope College
- Sara Kraus Hope College
- Delaney Wesolek Hope College
- Abbie Howe Husson University
- Erin Madden Husson University
- Kayla Payson Husson University
- Shelby Peterson Husson University
- Hadley Fudge Illinois Wesleyan University
- Abigail Ignagni Ithaca College
- Leah Levin Ithaca College
- Abby Marraccino Ithaca College
- Karalyn Pawcio Ithaca College
- Gwyneth Hamilton John Carroll University
- Catherine Steinwachs John Carroll University
- Kristen Alicea-Jorgensen Johns Hopkins University
- Sophia Girgenti Johns Hopkins University
- Kate Overbey Johns Hopkins University
- Taylor Rohovit Johns Hopkins University
- Sarah Densham Kalamazoo College
- Camille Misra Kalamazoo College
- Mya Richter Kalamazoo College
- Sam Vande Pol Kalamazoo College
- Amanda Davis Kean University
- Isabel DeSanno Kean University
- Brianna Shaw Kean University
- Ella Campbell Kenyon College
- Sydney McCallie Kenyon College
- Kira Bowling Kenyon College
- Caleigh Wukitch Kenyon College
- Roni McClelland King’s College (Pa.)
- Jamie Navarro King’s College (Pa.)
- Maddison Quick King’s College (Pa.)
- Violet Anderson Lake Forest College
- Helena Blumenau Lake Forest College
- Caprice Kalvelage Lake Forest College
- Ally McCarthy Lake Forest College
- Karli Averill Lebanon Valley College
- Emily Beard Lebanon Valley College
- Rachel Gibson Lebanon Valley College
- Rachel King Lebanon Valley College
- Avery Campbell Linfield University
- Emma Campbell Linfield University
- Alexis Matthiesen-Johnson Linfield University
- Kate Walkup Linfield University
- Kinsey Bogen Loras College
- Taylor Hrabak Loras College
- Nina Schiro Loras College
- Ellianna Stine Loras College
- Ellie Gardner Luther College
- Nev Nelson Luther College
- Anna Thomley Luther College
- Clara Wodny Luther College
- Katherine Brown Lycoming College
- Courtney Chapman Lycoming College
- Elisa DiNicola Lycoming College
- Olga Merkadeau Macalester College
- Natalie Pollock Macalester College
- Jocelyn Radke Macalester College
- Verity Wray-Raabolle Macalester College
- Sage Dentremont Maine Maritime Academy
- Megan Durrua Maine Maritime Academy
- Natasha Kopeck Maine Maritime Academy
- Roxanna MacGregor Maine Maritime Academy
- Delaney Carey Marymount University
- Madison Grubb Marymount University
- Isabella Ochalik Marymount University
- Caryn Sanclementi Marymount University
- Mackenzie Blithe Marywood University
- Maggie Davis Marywood University
- Molly O’Neill Marywood University
- Sabrina Zieger Marywood University
- Lainey Flanagan Messiah University
- Erin Goudie Messiah University
- Caitlin Ross Messiah University
- Abigail Soerens Messiah University
- Isabella Caddeau Middlebury College
- Chloe Katz Middlebury College
- Alyson Barnes Millikin University
- Brianna Brunk Millikin University
- Shay Buchanan Millikin University
- Kendall Rossignol Millikin University
- Breanna Fluhr Misericordia University
- Analiese Hargreaves Misericordia University
- Camryn Hubric Misericordia University
- Jennifer Scott Misericordia University
- Kate Augustyn MIT
- Edenna Chen MIT
- Rachel Loh MIT
- Laura Rosado MIT
- Lauren Johnson Monmouth College
- Isabella Peetz Monmouth College
- Evelyn Schaefer Monmouth College
- Juliana Skopp-Cardillo Montclair State University
- Julie Tiedemann Montclair State University
- Catherine Lovett Moravian University
- Jaelyn Mitchell Moravian University
- Marissa Werner Moravian University
- Lauren Leese Mount Holyoke College
- Anais Magner Mount Holyoke College
- Jess Mohr Mount Holyoke College
- Erin Schrama Mount Holyoke College
- Amy Barry Nazareth College
- Grace Cioffi Nazareth College
- Julie Filipski Nazareth College
- Elizabeth Tripp Nazareth College
- Isabella Brosvik New York University
- Jessica Flynn New York University
- Caitlin Marshall New York University
- Issara Schmidt New York University
- Nikky Avise Norwich University
- Rebecca Klements Norwich University
- Jenna Tschida Norwich University
- Emily Ferrari Oberlin College
- Elinor Frost Oberlin College
- Ava Peyton Oberlin College
- Audrey Weber Oberlin College
- Mara Brown Ohio Northern University
- Morgan Fernandez Ohio Northern University
- Gabbie Grant Ohio Northern University
- Annie Richters Ohio Northern University
- Josephine Stark Ohio Wesleyan University
- Jennifer Mann Olivet College
- Makenzie Chan-Orcutt Pacific Lutheran University
- Sidney Chan-Orcutt Pacific Lutheran University
- Annika Eisele Pacific Lutheran University
- Malia Wisham Pacific Lutheran University
- Madison Coleman Penn State Altoona
- Grace Dangelo Penn State Altoona
- Grace Frey Penn State Altoona
- Avery Heisey Penn State Altoona
- Olivia Bechtel Piedmont University
- Gillian Lloyd Piedmont University
- Madison Nance Piedmont University
- Gwyneth Thomas Piedmont University
- Kyra Donahue Plymouth State University
- Jessica McGregor Plymouth State University
- Alex Gill Pomona-Pitzer
- Alex Turvey Pomona-Pitzer
- Kaitlin Balasaygun Ramapo College
- Keila Fane Ramapo College
- Katie Riva Ramapo College
- Eva Hey Randolph College
- Kelsey Craighead Randolph-Macon College
- Gabby Crouch Randolph-Macon College
- Sarah Nelson Randolph-Macon College
- Katelyn Vieni Randolph-Macon College
- Olivia Luhnau Regis College
- Megan Miller Regis College
- Cashman Murphy Regis College
- Shannon Brown Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Alyssa Cahill Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Patricia Christensen Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Colleen Whittaker Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Lauren Bahr Ripon College
- Elle Holland RIT
- Samantha Russell RIT
- Emma Thomas RIT
- Tabitha DiDonato Roger Williams University
- Caterina Liseo Roger Williams University
- Sandy Remson Roger Williams University
- Brenna Guilmette Roger Williams University
- Therese Jaeger Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- Tori Kinnamon Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- Natalija Pumpurs Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- Cate Stauffer Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- Linsday Cave Rowan University
- Alexis Kidchob Rowan University
- Emily Nelson Rowan University
- Bella Stefanowicz Rowan University
- Anna Walker Saint Joseph’s College of Maine
- Sarah Alexander Saint Vincent College
- Lauren Connors Saint Vincent College
- Katie Kozy Saint Vincent College
- Kylie Clark Salem College
- Eleanore Regenthal Salem College
- Karli Chancey Salisbury University
- Jordan DeGruchy Salisbury University
- Layla Tiberio Salisbury University
- Meg Driscoll Simmons University
- Caroline Mazariegos Simmons University
- Eva Piernas Simmons University
- Katelyn Quinlan Simmons University
- Breana Hinson Simpson College
- Kate Minette Simpson College
- Katie Oosterhuis Simpson College
- Katelyn Smith Simpson College
- Chloe Kim Skidmore College
- Sophia May Skidmore College
- Elissa Miller Skidmore College
- Rachel Olson Skidmore College
- Mikaili Charlemagne Springfield College
- Erin Kelaher Springfield College
- Nina Lamb Springfield College
- Kay Shen Springfield College
- Gillian Durand St. Catherine University
- Emma Svendsen St. Catherine University
- Anneke van Oosterom St. Catherine University
- Annie Voss St. Catherine University
- Lacy Geurts St. Norbert College
- Annika Cleven St. Olaf College
- Julia Cordes St. Olaf College
- Rachel Stumpf St. Olaf College
- Izzy Treanor St. Olaf College
- Leah Bernhardt SUNY Cortland
- Adriane Casey SUNY Cortland
- Mackenzie Dickman SUNY Cortland
- Kaila O’Hara SUNY Cortland
- Cadence Dudley SUNY Oneonta
- Anna McCall SUNY Oneonta
- Paige Splendido SUNY Oneonta
- Emma Trumino SUNY Oneonta
- Zoe Gliganic SUNY Potsdam
- Sasha Truax SUNY Potsdam
- Julia Adams Susquehanna University
- Mia Doll Susquehanna University
- Haley Muth Susquehanna University
- Kaja Arusha Swarthmore College
- Annabella Boardman Swarthmore College
- Gaby Ma Swarthmore College
- Olivia Stoetzer Swarthmore College
- Kass Carpenter Sweet Briar College
- Acadia ElzHowe Sweet Briar College
- Jillian Lewis Sweet Briar College
- Maddie Becker The College of Wooster
- Ollie Bream The College of Wooster
- Hallie Findlan The College of Wooster
- Kay Wetmore The College of Wooster
- Olivia Greinke Transylvania University
- Hannah Tapp Transylvania University
- Mary Grace Thompson Transylvania University
- Grace Vogel Transylvania University
- Morgan Lenoce Trinity College
- Marissa Lopez-Ona Trinity College
- Rachel Papalski Trinity College
- Avery Rowland Trinity College
- Gabi Fulk Trinity University
- Emma Hagan Trinity University
- Caroline Myers Trinity University
- Alexis Radhakrishnan Trinity University
- Tory Atkinson Tufts University
- Claire Brennan Tufts University
- Chloe Deveney Tufts University
- Katelin Isakoff Tufts University
- Emma Clarkson U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
- Camden Martin U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
- Claire Cruse UC Santa Cruz
- Maddy Gruender UC Santa Cruz
- Kate Kramer UC Santa Cruz
- Sarah Krawczyk UC Santa Cruz
- Grace Athanas Union College
- Meghan Seidberg Union College
- Filippa Kolokotsa University of Chicago
- Grace Schwieters University of Chicago
- Cynthia Tang University of Chicago
- Karen Zhao University of Chicago
- Kira Degelsmith University of La Verne
- Emma Vu University of La Verne
- Francesca Cuchna University of Lynchburg
- Lindsey Hair University of Lynchburg
- Delaney Kennedy University of Lynchburg
- Emma-Grace Spach University of Lynchburg
- Abby Doyle University of Minnesota Morris
- Lilly Radintz University of Minnesota Morris
- Emily Hauck University of Mount Union
- Maddie Horrigan University of Mount Union
- Emma Kreber University of Mount Union
- Leila Alejos University of Redlands
- Sydney Britton University of Redlands
- Abby Dimicco University of Redlands
- Sarah Szafranski University of Redlands
- Sophie Lever University of Rochester
- Jaelyn Shaver University of Rochester
- Leah Tang University of Rochester
- Ashley Updike University of Rochester
- Emily Beyer University of Saint Joseph (Conn.)
- Gabriela Targonska University of Saint Joseph (Conn.)
- Faith Coffin University of the Ozarks
- Skylar Frazier University of the Ozarks
- Macy McPhillips University of the Ozarks
- Rosie Wade University of the Ozarks
- Kyler Ernst University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point
- Abby Hopfensperger University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point
- Joy Vandenberg University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point
- Elaina Plonis University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
- Bella Thovson University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
- Katy Volz University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
- Ella Weaver University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
- Maddy Albert-Nelson University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
- Kathleen Casella University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
- Brooke Presny University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
- Claire Vandenhouten University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
- Grace Fergus University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
- Francesca Schiro University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
- Cadence Showalter University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
- Brianna Smith University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
- Katie Barlow Ursinus College
- Abby Ferguson Ursinus College
- Molly Stevens Ursinus College
- Lillian Lowenthal Vassar College
- Abby Whittington Vassar College
- Britni Arrington Virginia Wesleyan University
- Ariana Fletter Virginia Wesleyan University
- Makenna Good Virginia Wesleyan University
- Samantha Vos Virginia Wesleyan University
- Amanda Graves Washington & Jefferson College
- Jillian Cantrell Washington and Lee University
- Brynn Martinson Washington and Lee University
- Myla Rice Washington and Lee University
- Sophia Rollo Washington and Lee University
- Caroline DeLuca Washington University in St. Louis
- Rosie Finglass Washington University in St. Louis
- Abby Liff Washington University in St. Louis
- Riyapreet Sahota Washington University in St. Louis
- Ariana Mitsuoka Wellesley College
- Molly Henry Western Connecticut State University
- Hope Johnsky Western Connecticut State University
- Annie Sobolewski Western Connecticut State University
- Kara Banagan Westfield State University
- Nicole Pechulis Westfield State University
- Alexa Richter Westfield State University
- Isabella Barnabei Westminster College
- Olivia Herman Westminster College
- Christina Loewe Westminster College
- Sara MacMurdo Westminster College
- Emily Hahn Wheaton College (Illinois)
- Sophie Pelling Wheaton College (Illinois)
- Emily Flores Whittier College
- Chloe Fung Whittier College
- Piper Guinn Whittier College
- Jenna Marsh Whittier College
- Carly Hoff Whitworth University
- Taylor Thorne Whitworth University
- Maddy Kinard Wilkes University
- Jordan Edner Willamette University
- Gwyn Fritz Willamette University
- Tatum Good Willamette University
- Jacqueline Hall Willamette University
- Nicole Kahwaty William Paterson University
- Hailey Krajewski William Paterson University
- Emily Murphy William Paterson University
- Adelaide Herman Williams College
- Georgia Panitz Williams College
- Emma Schulman Williams College
- Sophia Verkleeren Williams College
- Audrey Bibb Wilmington College
- Peyton Mullins Wilmington College
- Rylee Kay Puthoff Wilmington College
- Sierra Szuhay Wilmington College
- Elinor Ross Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- Molly Sykes Worcester Polytechnic Institute
MEN’S NAIA
- Alec Chournos College of Idaho
- Ian Clifford College of Idaho
- Alberto Garcia Marcos Keiser University
- Fynn Kunze Keiser University
- Alex Kusik Keiser University
- Marti Ranea Vila Keiser University
- Malte Ahrens Lindsey Wilson College
- James de Goede Lindsey Wilson College
- Will Thilwind Lindsey Wilson College
- Jeremi Aubin Midland University
- Andre Bazzana Milligan University
- Connor Harrison Milligan University
- Ben Hawkins Milligan University
- Easton Gelinne Morningside University
- Matthew Hanner Morningside University
- Mason Beall Olivet Nazarene University
- Timothy Braun Olivet Nazarene University
- Nicholas Klenner Olivet Nazarene University
- Liam Kuiper Olivet Nazarene University
- Konnor Kolberg OUAZ
- Joshua Rummel OUAZ
- Philips Ametsikor Soka University of America
- Zachary Holt Soka University of America
- Mikhi Hassim St. Ambrose University
- Ryan Joehl St. Ambrose University
- Brett Jones St. Ambrose University
- Petter Kolaas St. Ambrose University
- Peyton Berter University of the Cumberlands
- Creed Farthing University of the Cumberlands
- Thomas Holzkamm University of the Cumberlands
- Charles Wolfram University of the Cumberlands
WOMEN’S NAIA
- Mary Grace Doyle Aquinas College
- Hope McGarry-Costello Aquinas College
- Anna Cook College of Idaho
- Avalon Jones College of Idaho
- Keidon Reynolds College of Idaho
- Micah Sharples College of Idaho
- Abby Harvey Indiana Wesleyan University
- Ashtin McDivitt Indiana Wesleyan University
- Erica Samuel Indiana Wesleyan University
- Olivia Vanderlaan Indiana Wesleyan University
- Nikoline Biltoft-Jensen Keiser University
- Camryn Hudson Keiser University
- Abby Ertz Midland University
- Lilli Heaston Midland University
- Annamaria Lowary Midland University
- Rachel Connell Milligan University
- Gabby MacPherson Milligan University
- Liz Mahan Milligan University
- Kaylee Williams Milligan University
- Mackenzie Campbell Morningside University
- Grace Holzerland Morningside University
- Sydney Lueth Morningside University
- Payton Miller Morningside University
- Halle Briner Olivet Nazarene University
- Kayla Deubel Olivet Nazarene University
- Allison Pearson Olivet Nazarene University
- Megan Schroeder Olivet Nazarene University
- Anthea Mudanye Soka University of America
- Leyre Antonanzas St. Ambrose University
- Caitlin Pieroni St. Ambrose University
- Rylie Steinkamp St. Ambrose University
- Lauren Williams St. Ambrose University
- Sydney Schmidt Sterling College
- Kaylee Brosch University of Tennessee Southern
- Maria Basto University of the Cumberlands
- Kayana Cook University of the Cumberlands
- Emma Lehmkuhl University of the Cumberlands
- Hanne te Velthuis University of the Cumberlands