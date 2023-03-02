Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA Champions Douglass, Marchand Highlight 2022-23 CSC Academic All-District Teams

College Sports Communicators (CSC), formerly CoSIDA, has announced the 2022-23 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Teams, recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the pool and in the classroom.

Swimming & diving athletes are recognized in NCAA Division I, Division III, Division III and NAIA, and are separated by gender.

This year’s list includes 287 Division I men and 449 Division I women earning Academic All-District recognition, including individual 2022 NCAA champions Leon MarchandGretchen WalshKate DouglassTaylor RuckKaitlyn Dobler and Mia Vallee.

Other swimmers that picked up Division I championship titles in relays last season that earned recognition include Carson FosterCoby CarrozzaBjorn Seeliger and Lexi Cuomo.

All of the honorees will advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with the first, second and third team honorees set to be announced in mid-March.

Voting for the Academic All-America teams opened on Feb. 28 and will close on Tuesday, March 7, at 11:59 pm ET. You can vote here.

CoSIDA officially rebranded to College Sports Communicators last fall following a membership-wide vote on Aug. 31, 2022.

You can find a full list of the swimmers & divers receiving Academic All-District honors below.

Men’s Division I

  • Alexander Colson Arizona State University
  • Andrew Gray Arizona State University
  • Leon Marchand Arizona State University
  • Mason Mathias Auburn University
  • Conner Pruitt Auburn University
  • Aidan Stoffle Auburn University
  • Nate Stoffle Auburn University
  • Noah Berryman Ball State University
  • Bryce Handshoe Ball State University
  • Zach Moody Ball State University
  • Jack Wolfred Ball State University
  • George Kipshidze Binghamton University
  • Ryan Maierle Binghamton University
  • Henry Shemet Binghamton University
  • Jake Vecchio Binghamton University
  • Justin Lee Boston University
  • Jacob Lindner Boston University
  • Ethan Thomas Boston University
  • Vincent Huang Brown University
  • Jack Kelly Brown University
  • Lukas Scheidl Brown University
  • Alec Baker Bucknell University
  • Justin DiSanto Bucknell University
  • Garrett Kiesel Bucknell University
  • Chris Kopac Bucknell University
  • Jimmy Butler Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
  • Sean Keegan Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
  • Brian Wong Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
  • Rory Hess College of the Holy Cross
  • Brendan O’Brien College of the Holy Cross
  • Hunter Sullivan College of the Holy Cross
  • Stanford Li Columbia University
  • Thomas Shepanzyk Columbia University
  • Jonathan Suckow Columbia University
  • Soodong Kim Cornell University
  • Carter Walles CSU Bakersfield
  • Connor Bishop Dartmouth College
  • Tim Cushman Dartmouth College
  • Tim Park Dartmouth College
  • Kyle Schubert Dartmouth College
  • Alessio Gianni Drexel University
  • Eli Kofman Drexel University
  • Will Soleo Drexel University
  • Nikita Timoshenko Drexel University
  • Cole Reznick Duke University
  • Alex Adams Eastern Illinois University
  • Marshall Holt Eastern Illinois University
  • Alexey Belfer Fairfield University
  • Evan Fair Fairfield University
  • Ethan Crim Florida Atlantic University
  • Jackson Kirk Florida Atlantic University
  • Nick Shaffer Florida Atlantic University
  • Peter Tanner Florida Atlantic University
  • Tazman Abramowicz Florida State University
  • Jesco Helling Florida State University
  • Nick Mason Florida State University
  • Arijus Pavlidi Florida State University
  • Tanat Kanjanakaset Fordham University
  • Daniel Langlois Fordham University
  • Paris Raptis Fordham University
  • Alex Wilhelm Fordham University
  • Spencer Bystrom George Washington University
  • Tyler Kawakami George Washington University
  • Dylan Koo George Washington University
  • Marek Osina George Washington University
  • Justin Alderson Georgia Tech
  • Antonio Romero Georgia Tech
  • Will Grant Harvard University
  • Marcus Holmquist Harvard University
  • Ryan Linnihan Harvard University
  • Jared Simpson Harvard University
  • Josh Matheny Indiana University
  • Andrew Capobianco Indiana University
  • Kevin Burke IUPUI
  • Dane Charleston IUPUI
  • Nicholas Dibley IUPUI
  • Thomas Reedy IUPUI
  • Avery LeTourneau Lafayette College
  • Aaron Tupper Lafayette College
  • Keagan Casey Lehigh University
  • Miles Cox Lehigh University
  • Aiden McCurley Lehigh University
  • Dani Chocano Fernández LIU
  • Benny Karlsson LIU
  • Marcell Matyikó LIU
  • Noah Cumby Louisiana State University
  • Christopher Dauser Marist College
  • Jacob Macrina Marist College
  • Luciano Mattoli Marist College
  • Tyler Wenzel Marist College
  • Zach Bann Miami University
  • Jack Herczeg Miami University
  • Mason Miller Miami University
  • Yonatan Rosin Miami University
  • Jack Garcia Milwaukee
  • Jared Kleczka Milwaukee
  • Jonathan Kollen Milwaukee
  • Ben Lorenz Milwaukee
  • AJ Huskey Missouri State University
  • Pawel Krawczyk Missouri State University
  • Nick Schuster Missouri State University
  • Brunno Suzuki Missouri State University
  • Blake Reynolds Monmouth University
  • Callan Smith Monmouth University
  • Ian Horstkamp-Vinekar NJIT
  • Ben Forbes Northwestern University
  • Ben Miller Northwestern University
  • Conor Morikawa Northwestern University
  • Henry Schirmer Northwestern University
  • Christian Bart Oakland University
  • Andrew Bernsdorf Oakland University
  • Sam McKenzie Oakland University
  • Ben Rojewski Oakland University
  • Lachlan Byrne Pennsylvania State University
  • Ben Doyle Pennsylvania State University
  • Tommy Hurley Pennsylvania State University
  • Calvin Wise Pennsylvania State University
  • George Callanan Princeton University
  • Max Kreidl Princeton University
  • Nicholas Lim Princeton University
  • Max Walther Princeton University
  • Aaron Frollo Purdue University
  • Blake Ratliff Purdue University
  • Andrew Witty Purdue University
  • Skyler Younkin Purdue University
  • Devin Bunner Rider University
  • Nicholas Lane Rider University
  • David McSorley Rider University
  • Andrew Smolar Rider University
  • Joe Feder Saint Louis University
  • Jeddrick Gamilla Saint Louis University
  • Daniel Verdico Saint Louis University
  • Preston Waldusky Saint Louis University
  • Andres Banuelos Seattle University
  • Justin Kalugin Seattle University
  • George Thiss Seattle University
  • Eric Thomure Seattle University
  • Angus Corbeau SMU
  • Jack Easton SMU
  • Cotton Fields SMU
  • Dominic Hoefer SMU
  • Caleb Harthoorn South Dakota State University
  • Naested Smit South Dakota State University
  • Damon Venner South Dakota State University
  • Max White South Dakota State University
  • Adam Cernek Southern Illinois University
  • Will Chavez Southern Illinois University
  • Donat Csuvarszki Southern Illinois University
  • Ian Marshall Southern Illinois University
  • Alexander Behr St. Bonaventure University
  • Teddy Murphey St. Bonaventure University
  • Griffin Witte St. Bonaventure University
  • Preston Forst Stanford University
  • Leon MacAlister Stanford University
  • Luke Maurer Stanford University
  • Ron Polonsky Stanford University
  • Max Burman TCU
  • Bryce Flynn TCU
  • Parker Hughes TCU
  • Anze Fers Erzen Texas A&M University
  • Thomas Shomper Texas A&M University
  • Jay Johnson The Ohio State University
  • Lyle Yost The Ohio State University
  • Cam Auerbach The University of Alabama
  • Derek Maas The University of Alabama
  • Jake Marcum The University of Alabama
  • Eric Stelmar The University of Alabama
  • Trey Adkins Towson University
  • Carson Bauer Towson University
  • Brian Benzing Towson University
  • Brendan Farrar Towson University
  • Patrick Colwell U.S. Naval Academy
  • James Lee U.S. Naval Academy
  • Jackson Schultz U.S. Naval Academy
  • Cade Brower UC San Diego
  • Dominic Falcon UC Santa Barbara
  • Oliver Gassmann UMBC
  • Daniel Nicusan UMBC
  • Niklas Weigelt UMBC
  • Silas Crosby UNCW
  • Dave Fitch UNCW
  • Kenneth Lowe UNCW
  • Sam O’Brien UNCW
  • Tate Bahti University of Arizona
  • Ty Coen University of Arizona
  • Ryan Purdy University of Arizona
  • Dylan Hawk University of California, Berkeley
  • Preston Niayesh University of California, Berkeley
  • Even Petty University of California, Berkeley
  • Björn Seeliger University of California, Berkeley
  • Conner Funke University of Cincinnati
  • Hunter Gubeno University of Cincinnati
  • Murat Sagdullaev University of Cincinnati
  • Spencer Sehlhorst University of Cincinnati
  • Evan Cieck University of Delaware
  • Gavin Currie University of Delaware
  • Simeon Sabev University of Delaware
  • Ben Cote University of Florida
  • Jace Crawford University of Florida
  • Mason Laur University of Florida
  • Alfonso Mestre University of Florida
  • Andrew Abruzzo University of Georgia
  • Jackson Bates University of Georgia
  • Nolan Lewis University of Georgia
  • Makena Ginoza University of Hawaii
  • Sawyer Kruse University of Hawaii
  • Justin Lisoway University of Hawaii
  • Ian Venter University of Hawaii
  • Adam Rosipal University of Kentucky
  • Sam Duncan University of Kentucky
  • Timothy Ellett University of Kentucky
  • Zane Rosely University of Kentucky
  • Jack Artis University of Massachusetts
  • Nadav Aaronson University of Michigan
  • Connor Hunt University of Michigan
  • Kameron Liberman University of Michigan
  • Clark Wakeland University of Michigan
  • William Christenson University of Minnesota
  • Chris Nagy University of Minnesota
  • Desmon Sachtjen University of Minnesota
  • Bar Soloveychik University of Minnesota
  • Anton Down-Jenkins University of North Carolina
  • Alex Hart University of North Carolina
  • Boyd Poelke University of North Carolina
  • Thacher Scannell University of Notre Dame
  • Cason Wilburn University of Notre Dame
  • Cameron Cash University of Pittsburgh
  • Jerry Chen University of Pittsburgh
  • Josh Parquet University of Pittsburgh
  • Jackson Salisbury University of Pittsburgh
  • Rafael Davila Zambrano University of South Carolina
  • Erge Gezmis University of South Carolina
  • Patrick Groters University of South Carolina
  • Daniel West University of South Carolina
  • Jack Berdahl University of South Dakota
  • Aidan Gantenbein University of South Dakota
  • Zachary Kopp University of South Dakota
  • Caleb Swanson University of South Dakota
  • Alex Foti University of St. Thomas
  • Will Goildman University of St. Thomas
  • Joe Rudd University of St. Thomas
  • A.J. Carollo University of St. Thomas
  • Luke Brice University of Tennessee
  • Griffin Hadley University of Tennessee
  • Gus Rothrock University of Tennessee
  • Coby Carrozza University of Texas
  • Noah Duperre University of Texas
  • Carson Foster University of Texas
  • Jake Foster University of Texas
  • Dylan Parente University of the Pacific
  • Aidan Scott University of the Pacific
  • Bridger Sink University of the Pacific
  • Noah Carlson University of Utah
  • Luke McDivitt University of Utah
  • Parker McOmber University of Utah
  • Preston Planells University of Utah
  • Sean Conway University of Virginia
  • Josh Fong University of Virginia
  • August Lamb University of Virginia
  • Drew Nixdorf University of Wisconsin
  • Matthew Segal University of Wisconsin
  • Daniel Cumnock-Francois University of Wyoming
  • Reilly Gilbert University of Wyoming
  • Cameron Murphy University of Wyoming
  • Jack O’Neil University of Wyoming
  • Andrew Berzai Valparaiso University
  • Nolan Danus Villanova University
  • Henry Halloran Villanova University
  • Patrick Hemingway Villanova University
  • Charlie Hinckley Villanova University
  • Joseph Hong Virginia Tech
  • William Koeppen Virginia Tech
  • Cobi Lopez Miro Virginia Tech
  • Keith Myburgh Virginia Tech
  • Jonathan Bennett West Virginia University
  • Zach Boley West Virginia University
  • Justin Heimes West Virginia University
  • Conrad Molinaro West Virginia University
  • Kent Codding William & Mary
  • Connor Sokolowsky William & Mary
  • Cole Younger William & Mary
  • Andrew Martin Xavier University
  • Jack Parker Xavier University
  • Greg Kalin Yale University
  • Joseph Page Yale University
  • Jami Rzepecki Yale University
  • Adam Zapatka Yale University

WOMEN’S DIVISION I

  • Mimi Watts American University
  • Charli Brown Arizona State University
  • Emma Gehlert Arizona State University
  • Lindsay Looney Arizona State University
  • Abigail Farrar Auburn University
  • Meghan Lee Auburn University
  • Lexie Mulvihill Auburn University
  • Hannah Ownbey Auburn University
  • Hannah Jones Ball State University
  • Phoebe Rensink Ball State University
  • Marcella Ribeiro Ball State University
  • Apsara Sakbun Ball State University
  • Mel Carousso Binghamton University
  • Annalise Pepper Binghamton University
  • Meadow Perez Binghamton University
  • Blythe Brenner Boston University
  • Sumi Cameron Boston University
  • Clarissa Hoyt Boston University
  • Sara Barrett Brown University
  • Audrey Orange Brown University
  • Anna Podurgiel Brown University
  • Jenna Reznicek Brown University
  • Catherine Craig Bucknell University
  • Sophia Donati Bucknell University
  • Caroline McGann Bucknell University
  • Sabrina Vumbacco Bucknell University
  • Amy Harter Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
  • Erin Kim Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
  • Kelly McDermott Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
  • Jackie Samaniego Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
  • Abigail Bacon Central Connecticut State University
  • Kaylin McMahon Central Connecticut State University
  • Cassidy Stotler Central Connecticut State University
  • Kelly Stotler Central Connecticut State University
  • Katelyn Cerulli College of the Holy Cross
  • Adelle Feeley College of the Holy Cross
  • Caleigh Straker College of the Holy Cross
  • Greta Walting College of the Holy Cross
  • Jessica Albanna Colorado State University
  • Megan Hager Colorado State University
  • Anika Johnson Colorado State University
  • Maya White Colorado State University
  • Olivia Jubin Columbia University
  • Karen Liu Columbia University
  • Allegra Walker Columbia University
  • Georgia Young Columbia University
  • Emilie Boisrenoult Cornell University
  • Chloe Brown CSU Bakersfield
  • Hannah Marsh CSU Bakersfield
  • Mikayla Popham CSU Bakersfield
  • Skyler Robinson CSU Bakersfield
  • Zoe Moon Dartmouth College
  • Sophie Wiener Dartmouth College
  • Rachel Zhang Dartmouth College
  • Alyssa Palacios Dartmouth University
  • Aldercy Bui Drexel University
  • Chelsea Gravereaux Drexel University
  • Lera Nasedkina Drexel University
  • Ewa Osiniak Drexel University
  • Sarah Foley Duke University
  • Reagan Linkous Duquesne University
  • Sidney O’Donnell Duquesne University
  • Amy Read Duquesne University
  • Sydney Sherman Duquesne University
  • Phoebe Croston Eastern Illinois University
  • Autumn Grinter Eastern Illinois University
  • Corinne Staneart Eastern Illinois University
  • Lainie Bell Eastern Michigan University
  • Camryn Hughes Eastern Michigan University
  • Katie Shoen Eastern Michigan University
  • Keira Veltigian Eastern Michigan University
  • Sydney Scalise Fairfield University
  • Kirsten Hobson Florida Atlantic University
  • Alicia Mora Florida Atlantic University
  • Selina Staudenherz Florida Atlantic University
  • Riley Trout Florida Atlantic University
  • Jordan Browning Florida International University
  • Kelsie Campbell Florida International University
  • Maha Gouda Florida International University
  • Eriana Temperino Florida International University
  • Isabel Gregersen Florida State University
  • Jenny Halden Florida State University
  • Maddie McDonald Florida State University
  • Anna Metzler Florida State University
  • Clare Culver Fordham University
  • Lilia de Oliveira Pelaez Fordham University
  • Millie Haffety Fordham University
  • Megan Morris Fordham University
  • Silvia Alessio Fresno State
  • Athena Clayson Fresno State
  • Mackenzie Hutler Fresno State
  • Korrie Tengan Fresno State
  • Jamie Doak George Washington University
  • Marlee Rickert George Washington University
  • Barbara Schaal George Washington University
  • Siena Senn George Washington University
  • Zuri Clavo Georgia Southern University
  • Lilly Kasra Georgia Southern University
  • Jenna Maloy Georgia Southern University
  • Anna Bradescu Georgia Tech
  • Claudia Butterfield Georgia Tech
  • McKenzie Campbell Georgia Tech
  • Carmen Woodruff Georgia Tech
  • Abby Carr Harvard University
  • Evie Geier Harvard University
  • Elizabeth Miclau Harvard University
  • Samantha Shelton Harvard University
  • Cassidy Carey Illinois State University
  • Emma Feltzer Illinois State University
  • Madyson Morse Illinois State University
  • Anne Fowler Indiana University
  • Ching Hwee Gan Indiana University
  • Noelle Peplowski Indiana University
  • Joscelyn Buss Iowa State University
  • Winter Craig Iowa State University
  • Brinley Horras Iowa State University
  • Keely Tierney Iowa State University
  • Midori Adams IUPUI
  • Lilly Brandt IUPUI
  • Emma Theobald IUPUI
  • Emmaleigh Zietlow IUPUI
  • Grace Bousum James Madison University
  • Jordyn Schnell James Madison University
  • Karen Siddoway James Madison University
  • Maddie Yager James Madison University
  • Margaret Champagne Lafayette College
  • Sydney Perks Lafayette College
  • Natalie Martin Lehigh University
  • Hallie Wilson Lehigh University
  • Abbie Shaw Liberty University
  • Sydney Stricklin Liberty University
  • Eva Suggs Liberty University
  • Meagan Tuohy Liberty University
  • Venna Anderson LIU
  • Magali Mouton LIU
  • Bebe Choroser LMU
  • Heidi Ly LMU
  • Maggie MacNeil Louisiana State University
  • Sarah Lu Loyola Marymount University
  • Molly Hewett Marist College
  • Melanie Nunn Marist College
  • Nellie Thompson Marist College
  • Leigh-Anne Zanella Marist College
  • Honor Brodie-Foy Miami University
  • Camila Lins de Mello Miami University
  • Nicole Maier Miami University
  • Erin Szczupakiewicz Miami University
  • Giulia Guerra-Montes Milwaukee
  • Riley Melendy Milwaukee
  • Julie Rebek Milwaukee
  • Makaila Scheiblein Milwaukee
  • Cabrini Johnson Missouri State University
  • Sami Roemer Missouri State University
  • Kelly Sego Missouri State University
  • Jordan Wenner Missouri State University
  • Tahlia Botha Monmouth University
  • Alexandra Ho Monmouth University
  • Alexa Houseknecht Monmouth University
  • Camryn McHugh Monmouth University
  • Markie Hopkins Northwestern University
  • Ally Larson Northwestern University
  • Justine Murdock Northwestern University
  • Leah Parsons Northwestern University
  • Taylor Bailey Oakland University
  • Susan LaGrand Oakland University
  • Sohvi Nenonen Oakland University
  • Jordyn Shipps Oakland University
  • Gabrielle Brust Ohio University
  • Emma Fortman Ohio University
  • McKenzie Grau Ohio University
  • Molly Carson Pennsylvania State University
  • Anna Redican Pennsylvania State University
  • Mac Sullivan Pennsylvania State University
  • Ellie Tiskus Pennsylvania State University
  • Lexie Martin Pepperdine University
  • Jenna Sanchez Pepperdine University
  • Paige Tattersall Pepperdine University
  • Jordan Williams Pepperdine University
  • Amelia Liu Princeton University
  • Ellie Marquardt Princeton University
  • Maddie Seltzer Princeton University
  • Nikki Venema Princeton University
  • Maggie Merriman Purdue University
  • Kat Mueller Purdue University
  • Jenna Sonnenberg Purdue University
  • Maycey Vieta Purdue University
  • Kate Jablonski Rice University
  • Ahalya Lettenberger Rice University
  • Ginny Qian Rice University
  • Zoe Spitz Rice University
  • Paola Carlesso Rider University
  • Meaghan Keegan Rider University
  • Maddie McSorley Rider University
  • Connar Melcher Rider University
  • Sofia Chichaikina Rutgers University
  • Jenna Douglass Rutgers University
  • Rachel Kimmel Rutgers University
  • Emily Leonard Saint Louis University
  • Carly McKeon Saint Louis University
  • Lauren Payton Saint Louis University
  • Emily Schroeder Saint Louis University
  • Izzie Fraire San José State University
  • Ela Freiman San José State University
  • Reagan Mathieson San José State University
  • Emily San Jose San José State University
  • Nikki Cooper Seattle University
  • Lydia Genson Seattle University
  • Isabella Guadiamos Seattle University
  • Margaret Robben Seattle University
  • Elisabeth Balicanta Siena College
  • Demi Bobarakis Siena College
  • Audrey Shultz Siena College
  • Talia Spenziero Siena College
  • Frederica Kizek SMU
  • Maxine Parkinson SMU
  • Nicole Stambo SMU
  • Indra Vandenbussche SMU
  • Natalie Cannell South Dakota State University
  • Sianne Downes South Dakota State University
  • Katie Pattee South Dakota State University
  • Grace Witherspoon South Dakota State University
  • Lucia Romero Southern Illinois University
  • Mima Zaborska Southern Illinois University
  • Silvana Cabrera St. Bonaventure University
  • Ellie Kraus St. Bonaventure University
  • Halle Myers St. Bonaventure University
  • Beth Thomas St. Bonaventure University
  • Allie Raab Stanford University
  • Taylor Ruck Stanford University
  • Morgan Tankersley Stanford University
  • Emma Wheal Stanford University
  • Maddie Conley Stonehill College
  • Sydney Stockwell Stonehill College
  • Jordan Edwards TCU
  • Emma Hultquist TCU
  • Gracie Liang TCU
  • Lucia Simovicova TCU
  • Abigail Ahrens Texas A&M University
  • Jordan Buechler Texas A&M University
  • Abby Grottle Texas A&M University
  • Chloe Stepanek Texas A&M University
  • Amy Fulmer The Ohio State University
  • Felicia Pasadyn The Ohio State University
  • Katherine Zenick The Ohio State University
  • Kalia Antoniou The University of Alabama
  • Kensey McMahon The University of Alabama
  • Diana Petkova The University of Alabama
  • Laura Gaffney Towson University
  • Tiffany Matulis Towson University
  • Maddie Mince Towson University
  • Katie Nunez Towson University
  • Olivia Davison Tulane University
  • Samantha Krew Tulane University
  • Gabi Baldwin U.S. Naval Academy
  • Cameron Horner U.S. Naval Academy
  • Caroline Irwin U.S. Naval Academy
  • Katja Pavicevic UC San Diego
  • Jordan Phillips UC San Diego
  • Miranda Renner UC San Diego
  • Tina Reuter UC San Diego
  • Hannah Butler UCLA
  • Gabby Dang UCLA
  • Zoe Jespersgaard UCLA
  • Paige MacEachern UCLA
  • Sierra Tosten UMBC
  • Delaney Carlton UNC Asheville
  • Nora Segurola UNC Asheville
  • Bela Stuart UNC Asheville
  • Addison Wright UNC Asheville
  • Courtney Klausen UNCW
  • Katie Knorr UNCW
  • Tink Niebel UNCW
  • Sarah Olson UNCW
  • Sawyer Bosley University at Buffalo
  • Clarice Fisher University at Buffalo
  • Marialis Kwak University at Buffalo
  • Toni Naccarella University at Buffalo
  • Olivia DeRodes University of Akron
  • Andrea Fischer University of Akron
  • Rachel Schiffli University of Akron
  • Abigail Workman University of Akron
  • Cat Wright University of Alabama
  • Julia Heimstead University of Arizona
  • Erin Lang University of Arizona
  • Delaney Schnell University of Arizona
  • Alyssa Schwengel University of Arizona
  • Kobie Melton University of Arkansas
  • Andrea Sansores University of Arkansas
  • Luciana Thomas University of Arkansas
  • Mia Kragh University of California
  • Mia Motekaitis University of California
  • Leah Polonsky University of California
  • Ayla Spitz University of California
  • Jessica Davis University of Cincinnati
  • Madelyn Hensler University of Cincinnati
  • Natalie Dobrzykowski University of Delaware
  • Cristin Earley University of Delaware
  • Peyton Rautzhan University of Delaware
  • Kaitlyn Sullivan University of Delaware
  • Maha Amer University of Florida
  • Katie Mack University of Florida
  • Tylor Mathieu University of Florida
  • Caroline Pagac University of Florida
  • Callie Dickinson University of Georgia
  • Abby McCulloh University of Georgia
  • Rachel Stege University of Georgia
  • Meghan Wenzel University of Georgia
  • Anna Friedrich University of Hawaii
  • Kathryn Ivanov University of Hawaii
  • Elma Lund University of Hawaii
  • Laticia Transom University of Hawaii
  • Chase Farris University of Houston
  • Hedda Grelz University of Houston
  • Julia Koluch University of Houston
  • Elizabeth Richardson University of Houston
  • Laurel Bludgen University of Illinois
  • Cara Bognar University of Illinois
  • Kaleigh Haworth University of Illinois
  • Athena Salafatinos University of Illinois
  • Dewi Blose University of Kansas
  • Mackenzie Bravence University of Kansas
  • Amanda Fingerut University of Kansas
  • Kaitlyn Witt University of Kansas
  • Caitlin Brooks University of Kentucky
  • Izzy Gati University of Kentucky
  • Lauren Poole University of Kentucky
  • Anna Havens Rice University of Kentucky
  • Mia Vallee University of Miami
  • Tara Vovk University of Miami
  • Megan Glass University of Michigan
  • Lucy Hogan University of Michigan
  • Natalie Kan University of Michigan
  • Letitia Sim University of Michigan
  • Eliot Kennedy University of Minnesota
  • Emma Lezer University of Minnesota
  • Jordan McGinty University of Minnesota
  • Joy Zhu University of Minnesota
  • Emily Haimes University of Nebraska
  • Lexi Kucera University of Nebraska
  • JoJo Randby University of Nebraska
  • Madesyn Ronquillio University of Nebraska
  • Paige Edmier University of New Hampshire
  • Madison Linstedt University of New Hampshire
  • Abby McKinney University of New Hampshire
  • Olivia Stille University of New Hampshire
  • Amy Dragelin University of North Carolina
  • Georgia Nel University of North Carolina
  • Elizabeth Vannote University of North Carolina
  • Katharine Ward University of North Carolina
  • Ashley Cozad University of North Florida
  • Bella Giresi University of North Florida
  • Ashley Kephart University of North Florida
  • Gabriella Reeves University of North Florida
  • Olivia Dollar University of North Texas
  • London Farris University of North Texas
  • Diana Kolb University of North Texas
  • Shaena McCloud University of North Texas
  • Amber Finke University of Northern Iowa
  • Taylor Hogan University of Northern Iowa
  • Faith Larsen University of Northern Iowa
  • Kassidy Lovig University of Northern Iowa
  • Sarah Bender University of Notre Dame
  • Alec DeLong University of Notre Dame
  • Megan Deuel University of Notre Dame
  • Coleen Gillilan University of Notre Dame
  • Emma Gravgaard University of Pittsburgh
  • Jacqueline Tinneny University of Pittsburgh
  • Sophie Yendell University of Pittsburgh
  • Victoria Kwan University of South Carolina
  • Isabella Pantano University of South Carolina
  • Brooke Schultz University of South Carolina
  • Sophie Verzyl University of South Carolina
  • Stella Fairbanks University of South Dakota
  • Emily Kahn University of South Dakota
  • Kayla Middaugh University of South Dakota
  • Christina Spomer University of South Dakota
  • Kaitlyn Dobler University of Southern California
  • Isabelle Odgers University of Southern California
  • Carolina Sculti University of Southern California
  • Adele Schnautz University of Southern Indiana
  • Abby Larson University of St. Thomas
  • Lily Linden University of St. Thomas
  • Ella Palmquist University of St. Thomas
  • Caroline Peterson University of St. Thomas
  • Brooklyn Douthwright University of Tennessee
  • Josephine Fuller University of Tennessee
  • Kara Holt University of Tennessee
  • Mona McSharry University of Tennessee
  • Janie Boyle University of Texas
  • Ava Longi University of Texas
  • Bridget O’Neil University of Texas
  • Emma Sticklen University of Texas
  • Alexia Ferguson University of the Pacific
  • Jadyn Phillips University of the Pacific
  • Caitlin Tan University of the Pacific
  • Madison Giglio University of Toledo
  • Lauren Kilgore University of Toledo
  • Kennedy Lovell University of Toledo
  • Katie Hale University of Utah
  • Kayla Miller University of Utah
  • Lexi Mills University of Utah
  • Charity Pittard University of Utah
  • Lexi Cuomo University of Virginia
  • Kate Douglass University of Virginia
  • Ella Nelson University of Virginia
  • Gretchen Walsh University of Virginia
  • Abby Carlson University of Wisconsin
  • Mallory Jump University of Wisconsin
  • Brooke Ford University of Wyoming
  • Kali Franckowiak University of Wyoming
  • Gabriella Haigler University of Wyoming
  • Carly Palmer University of Wyoming
  • Gabbie Adams Utah Tech University
  • Danyael Cuison Utah Tech University
  • Mandy Farnum Utah Tech University
  • Skyler Lyon Utah Tech University
  • Haley Hume Valparaiso University
  • Sophie Morelock Valparaiso University
  • Bridget Pollard Valparaiso University
  • Sara Strauss Valparaiso University
  • Eleanor Beers Vanderbilt University
  • Chantal Jordan Vanderbilt University
  • Gabriela Pierobon Mays Vanderbilt University
  • Kailia Utley Vanderbilt University
  • Molly Benson Villanova University
  • Lexi Elkovitch Villanova University
  • Lainey Quinones Villanova University
  • Hannah Wasmuth Villanova University
  • Morgan Miller Virginia Tech
  • Izzi Mroz Virginia Tech
  • Janika Perezous Virginia Tech
  • Sarah Shackelford Virginia Tech
  • Hailey Grotte Washington State University
  • Noelle Harvey Washington State University
  • Mikaela Kirton Washington State University
  • Kiana Swain Washington State University
  • Jacqueline McCutchan West Virginia University
  • Tatum Peyerl West Virginia University
  • Abby Reardon West Virginia University
  • Marian Tiemeier West Virginia University
  • Elizabeth Intihar William & Mary
  • Katie Stevenson William & Mary
  • Grace Tramack William & Mary
  • Annie Tuttle William & Mary
  • Kali Fischer Xavier University
  • Raime Jones Yale University
  • Alex Massey Yale University
  • Ophelia Pilkinton Yale University
  • Lindsey Wagner Yale University

MEN’S DIVISION II

  • Brian Klotsche Adelphi University
  • Cooper Rivers Adelphi University
  • Joe Cummins Ashland University
  • Josh Hagan Ashland University
  • Ethan Maddrey Barton College
  • Jeremy Glick Bentley University
  • Ryan Looney Bentley University
  • Michael Motisi Bentley University
  • Anthony Vizental Bentley University
  • Luke Bartruff Biola University
  • Michael Maurer Biola University
  • Tanner Smith Biola University
  • Patrick Waggoner Biola University
  • Patrick Agnew Bloomsburg University
  • Tucker Ball Bloomsburg University
  • Nicholas Fiddler Bloomsburg University
  • Luke Scoboria Bloomsburg University
  • Asger Hartvig Carson-Newman University
  • Jed Little Carson-Newman University
  • Logan McCay Carson-Newman University
  • Benaiah McDowell Carson-Newman University
  • Brayden Conboy Chowan University
  • Fabrizio Infante Chowan University
  • David Bocci Clarion
  • Paul Flowers Clarion
  • Trent Napholz Clarion
  • Ty Rabenstein Clarion University
  • Lane Austin Colorado Mesa University
  • Mahmoud Elgayar Colorado Mesa University
  • Ben Sampson Colorado Mesa University
  • Jacob Troescher Colorado Mesa University
  • Charles Burroughs Colorado School of Mines
  • Seth Krause Colorado School of Mines
  • Jaron O’Grady Colorado School of Mines
  • Andres Saa Colorado School of Mines
  • Kevin Mills Davenport University
  • Richard Polasek Davenport University
  • Dominik Karacic Drury University
  • Andrew Rodriguez Drury University
  • Kyle Carson Fairmont State University
  • Nathan Fubio Fairmont State University
  • Patrick Fubio Fairmont State University
  • Nathan Harvey Fairmont State University
  • Niko Frese Florida Southern College
  • Kyle Micallef Florida Southern College
  • Ludwig Mueller Florida Southern College
  • Matteo Zampese Florida Southern College
  • Daniel Aizenberg Florida Tech
  • Robert Catron Florida Tech
  • Max Martino Florida Tech
  • Connor Orth Florida Tech
  • Creelman Andrew Frostburg State
  • Noah Loper Frostburg State
  • Ryan Barclay Gannon University
  • David Gallion Gannon University
  • Stephen McCallum Gannon University
  • Tyler McGillan Indiana University of Pennsylvania
  • Luke Mikesell Indiana University of Pennsylvania
  • Gideon Bezuidenhout King University
  • Sam Osowiecki King University
  • Noah Martin Lenoir-Rhyne University
  • Nathan McCormick Lenoir-Rhyne University
  • Micah McRea Lenoir-Rhyne University
  • Dalton Brown Lynn University
  • Julian Chan Quee Lin Lynn University
  • Mike Sickels Lynn University
  • Ryan Jurgensen Maryville University
  • Luca Alessandrini Nova Southeastern University
  • Robert Spekis Nova Southeastern University
  • Sean Rorke Pace University
  • Alexander Clark Saint Leo University
  • Aaron Bouchard Saint Michael’s College
  • Liam Burke Saint Michael’s College
  • Trevor Johnson Saint Michael’s College
  • Nolan Speidel Saint Michael’s College
  • David Johnson Shippensburg University
  • Zaidian Van Orden Shippensburg University
  • Nathan VanNatter Shippensburg University
  • Elijah Zinn Shippensburg University
  • Randon Hall Simon Fraser University
  • Kobe Dominguez Southern Connecticut State University
  • Collin Doyle Southern Connecticut State University
  • Christopher Roewer Southern Connecticut State University
  • Jayden Porter St. Cloud State University
  • Dan Fink Truman State University
  • Aaron Kohler Truman State University
  • Jaxson Mahlstadt Truman State University
  • Jacob Pocivasek Truman State University
  • Adam Hornak University of Findlay
  • Jaden Humphrey University of Findlay
  • Aidan Shue University of Findlay
  • Tim Stollings University of Findlay
  • Cedric Buessing University of Indianapolis
  • Cade Hammond University of Indianapolis
  • Diego Mas University of Indianapolis
  • Jon Osa University of Missouri-St. Louis
  • Conley Savage University of Missouri-St. Louis
  • Trent Mobley University of Montevallo
  • Samuel Rix University of Montevallo
  • Jacob Rubin University of Montevallo
  • Jeffrey Cottingham, Jr. Wayne State University
  • Luka Cvetko Wayne State University
  • Trevor Jones Wayne State University
  • Stewart Nowinski Wayne State University
  • Logan Brockway West Chester University
  • Joel Dunnigan West Chester University
  • Dalton Fink West Chester University
  • Gabriel Laslo West Chester University
  • Jacob Berkheimer William Jewell College
  • Ethan Hathcock Wingate University
  • Miguel Marcos Wingate University
  • Slava Ohnov Wingate University
  • Marcel Snitko Wingate University

WOMEN’S DIVISION II

  • Delaney Noel Adelphi University
  • Abby Locke Ashland University
  • Sydney Porinchok Ashland University
  • Leona Coha Augustana University
  • Nesrine Jelliti Augustana University
  • Kamryn Robarge Augustana University
  • Amaya Street Augustana University
  • Amanda Anderson Azusa Pacific University
  • Riley Smith Azusa Pacific University
  • Montana White Azusa Pacific University
  • Moira Euker Barton College
  • Sydney Hopkins Barton College
  • Megan Schueller Barton College
  • Avery Tucker Barton College
  • Emily Blatt Bentley University
  • Kate Galvin Bentley University
  • Mary Huminski Bentley University
  • Jordan Nuzback Bentley University
  • Anna Cohee Biola University
  • Eliana Cote Biola University
  • Anna Haaksma Biola University
  • Liza Parahnevich Biola University
  • Grace Beierschmitt Bloomsburg University
  • Courtney Hubric Bloomsburg University
  • Tara Kupsky Bloomsburg University
  • Anna Sugra Bloomsburg University
  • Delaney Carlson Cal State East Bay
  • Brooklyn Dressel Cal State East Bay
  • Emilie Giannini Cal State East Bay
  • Emma Knott Cal State East Bay
  • Avrey Barnes California (PA)
  • Autumn Christner California (PA)
  • Gabby Miller California (PA)
  • Leah Trocchio California (PA)
  • Kyla Blakemore Carson-Newman University
  • Summer Osborne Carson-Newman University
  • Rachel Peden Carson-Newman University
  • Anna Tudor Carson-Newman University
  • Ashley Mayes Chowan University
  • Erica Mock Chowan University
  • Alexa Gonczi Clarion
  • Haley Miller Clarion
  • Corina Paszek Clarion
  • Anna Vogt Clarion
  • Logan Anderson Colorado Mesa University
  • Kyra Apodaca Colorado Mesa University
  • Lily Borgenheimer Colorado Mesa University
  • Lauren White Colorado Mesa University
  • Annie Osmun Colorado School of Mines
  • Jorie Selig Colorado School of Mines
  • Meghan Slowey Colorado School of Mines
  • Charly Horn Concordia-St. Paul
  • Farida Maher Concordia-St. Paul
  • Laura Vekony Concordia-St. Paul
  • Katherine Beebe Converse University
  • Kaitlin Brown Converse University
  • Jovana Mitic Converse University
  • Sarah Purinton Converse University
  • Emily Bolt Davenport University
  • Rebecca Wallis Davenport University
  • Claire Conover Drury University
  • Erin Brandeburg East Stroudsburg University
  • Gabby Ciesla East Stroudsburg University
  • Avery Fohring East Stroudsburg University
  • Jenna Johnson East Stroudsburg University
  • Stephanie Sipple Edinboro
  • Paige Gelenski Emory & Henry College
  • Peyton Helscher Emory & Henry College
  • Rachel Ritter Emory & Henry College
  • Zsófi Bévárdi Fairmont State University
  • Kayla Fogle Fairmont State University
  • Cheri Signorelli Fairmont State University
  • Kaitlyn Stumpf Fairmont State University
  • Allie Brinton Florida Southern College
  • Erin McCann Florida Southern College
  • Olivia Miles Florida Southern College
  • Emily Peck Florida Southern College
  • Kiera Ceely Florida Tech
  • Harper Powell Florida Tech
  • Chrstina Ramirez Florida Tech
  • Shaelyn Rutta Florida Tech
  • Lydia Nebiolo Frostburg State
  • Elizabeth Perry Frostburg State
  • Chenay Date Line Gannon University
  • Francesca Nemetz Gannon University
  • Sterre van de Goor Gannon University
  • Caroline Holmes Hillsdale College
  • Phoebe Johnston Hillsdale College
  • Elise Mason Hillsdale College
  • Sydney Slepian Hillsdale College
  • Allison Brownlee Indiana University of Pennsylvania
  • Rachel Johnson Indiana University of Pennsylvania
  • Paige Mikesell Indiana University of Pennsylvania
  • Olivia Santee Indiana University of Pennsylvania
  • Abbie Erme King University
  • Gwen Haag King University
  • Michelle Morlock King University
  • Lisa Boernigen Lenoir-Rhyne University
  • Elizabeth Bowman Lenoir-Rhyne University
  • Isabelle Hurd Lenoir-Rhyne University
  • Kayanna Taylor Lenoir-Rhyne University
  • Lily Arledge Lock Haven University
  • Madison Griffin Lock Haven University
  • Sydney Houck Lock Haven University
  • Shachaf Bachar Lynn University
  • Helga Fodor Lynn University
  • Luna Mertins Lynn University
  • Karolina Smylek Lynn University
  • Hannah Doss Maryville University
  • Courtney Harris Maryville University
  • Carolyn Bolden Millersville University
  • Leah Miksa Millersville University
  • Jordan Plempel Millersville University
  • Becca Yeager Millersville University
  • Nicole Beckman Minnesota State University, Mankato
  • Ella DeFever Minnesota State University, Mankato
  • Sydney Hanson Minnesota State University, Mankato
  • Ayla Taylor Minnesota State University, Mankato
  • Arina Bratamidjaja Minnesota State University, Moorhead
  • Demi-Lee Carlisle Minnesota State University, Moorhead
  • Lily Lengerich Minnesota State University, Moorhead
  • Molly Lenmark Minnesota State University, Moorhead
  • Brooke Dobrzanski Notre Dame College
  • Alexis Torosian Notre Dame College
  • Steven Aimable Nova Southeastern University
  • Estelle Bauer Nova Southeastern University
  • Celina Marquez Nova Southeastern University
  • Neta Shiff Nova Southeastern University
  • Emily Calandro Pace University
  • Caelyn Smith Pace University
  • Vittoria Bonsanti Saint Leo University
  • Isabelle Sering Saint Leo University
  • Vanda Vöröshazy Saint Leo University
  • Bella Amedio Saint Michael’s College
  • Mary Kohn Saint Michael’s College
  • Rachel McAdams Saint Michael’s College
  • Margaret Wilk Saint Michael’s College
  • Marissa Bittner Shippensburg University
  • Lauren Croll Shippensburg University
  • Michaela Hersh Shippensburg University
  • Alyssa Tomb Shippensburg University
  • Madelyn Dean Southern Connecticut State University
  • Faith Littleton Southern Connecticut State University
  • Lindsay McCawley Southern Connecticut State University
  • Olivia Strelevitz Southern Connecticut State University
  • Natalie Bohnert Southwest Minnesota State University
  • Sarah McDonald Southwest Minnesota State University
  • Addi Schroeder Southwest Minnesota State University
  • Juliana Villa Southwest Minnesota State University
  • Anna Reschko St. Cloud State University
  • Olivia Travis St. Cloud State University
  • Sidney Durbin Truman State University
  • Meg Heveroh Truman State University
  • Kylie Strobl Truman State University
  • Emily Traube Truman State University
  • Anna Miller UNC Pembroke
  • Nina Wiatrowski UNC Pembroke
  • Mille Berg University of Findlay
  • Macy May University of Findlay
  • Johanna Buys University of Indianapolis
  • Kaitlyn McCoy University of Indianapolis
  • Mikaela Starr University of Indianapolis
  • Leticia Vaselli University of Indianapolis
  • Breena DeLegge University of Mary
  • Victoria Murillo University of Mary
  • Korie Riely University of Mary
  • Rylie Webb University of Mary
  • Franziska Hauptmann University of Missouri-St. Louis
  • Zara Konstapel University of Missouri-St. Louis
  • Elizabeth Balent University of Montevallo
  • Isabel Harris University of Montevallo
  • Erica Mills University of Montevallo
  • Amanda Ware University of Montevallo
  • Katie Cornelio University of Nebraska at Kearney
  • Madison Kathol University of Nebraska at Kearney
  • Emily Miksch University of Nebraska at Kearney
  • Audrey Stelling University of Nebraska at Kearney
  • Nathalia Silva University of North Carolina at Pembroke
  • Makenzy Kennedy University of Sioux Falls
  • Sarah Knox University of Sioux Falls
  • Domencia Solano Ocampo University of Sioux Falls
  • Elizabeth Spaans University of Sioux Falls
  • Yael Danieli University of West Florida
  • Brooke Dorr University of West Florida
  • Stefanie Markwardt University of West Florida
  • Daniela Reyes University of West Florida
  • Jordan Fox Wayne State University
  • Barbara Munoz Wayne State University
  • Isidora Sekaric Wayne State University
  • Mikaela Senkus Wayne State University
  • Ann Carozza West Chester University
  • Sophia Gerhart West Chester University
  • McKenzie Hemingway West Chester University
  • Mikayla Niness West Chester University
  • Tayla Liddle Western Colorado University
  • Jordan Maruska Western Colorado University
  • Addison O’Donnell Western Colorado University
  • Claire Hays William Jewell College
  • Anna Lancaster William Jewell College
  • Martina Torrent William Jewell College
  • Hana Kubalova Wingate University
  • Kelsea Munro Wingate University
  • Lily Sanocki Wingate University
  • Gracie Williams Wingate University

MEN’S DIVISION III

  • Justin Huttenlocher Albion College
  • Jack Malnar Allegheny College
  • Matt Arrigoni Alma College
  • Ryan Gray Alma College
  • Nate Toth Alma College
  • Andrew Bernstein Amherst College
  • Jeff Gerber Amherst College
  • Gabriele Lunardi Amherst College
  • Jaden Olson Amherst College
  • Anthony Stultz Anderson University
  • Joseph Addison Augustana College
  • Kacper Cebula Augustana College
  • Gavin McCorry Augustana College
  • Isaiah Valentine Augustana College
  • Cody Dean Austin College
  • Pat Anutarasoti Babson College
  • Joshua Kim Babson College
  • Jason Heisler Baldwin Wallace University
  • Mason Kooyman Baldwin Wallace University
  • Tommie McQueary Baldwin Wallace University
  • Austin Olsavsky Baldwin Wallace University
  • Nathan Berry Bates College
  • Edmond Giang Bates College
  • John Marcolina Bates College
  • Nate Sommer Bates College
  • Billy Blood Berry College
  • Bear Breeze Berry College
  • Ross Valdez Berry College
  • Logan Marks Bethany College (WV)
  • Sam Dienstag Brandeis University
  • Ean Helmlinger Bridgewater College
  • Eric Wilbur Bridgewater College
  • Luke Wintersgill Bridgewater College
  • Cooper Castellone Bridgewater State University
  • Luc Durand Bridgewater State University
  • Thomas Scalese Bridgewater State University
  • Chase Simao Bridgewater State University
  • Colby Riexinger Buffalo State University
  • Michael Gray Cabrini University
  • Thomas Ronayne Jr. Cabrini University
  • Matthew Seifried Cabrini University
  • Lucas Abounader Caltech
  • Naci Keskin Caltech
  • Jason Lin Caltech
  • Leo Yang Caltech
  • Julien Camy Calvin University
  • Jay Cen Calvin University
  • Jacob Heeres Calvin University
  • Forrest Peterson Calvin University
  • Parker Johnson Carleton College
  • Ian Scott Carleton College
  • Sean Smith Carleton College
  • Josh Wu Carleton College
  • James Kyle Carnegie Mellon University
  • Judson Kyle Carnegie Mellon University
  • Matthew Nagler Carnegie Mellon University
  • Aleksander Tarczynski Carnegie Mellon Universtiy
  • Michael Bartczyszyn Carthage College
  • Paul Busse Carthage College
  • Conner Hwang Carthage College
  • Jack Piccoli Carthage College
  • Ethan Chuang Case Western Reserve University
  • Campbell Patterson Case Western Reserve University
  • Andrew Smith Case Western Reserve University
  • Sean Yetter Case Western Reserve University
  • Ellis Prescott Catholic University
  • Jeffrey Schriefer-Flores Catholic University
  • Aiden Peterkin Centenary College of Louisiana
  • Jackson Fears Centre College
  • Simon Jacobs Chapman University
  • Cole Kershner Chapman University
  • Frank Applebaum Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
  • Anderson Breazeale Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
  • Thayer Breazeale Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
  • Alec Vercruysse Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
  • Charlie Jordan Clarkson University
  • Tim Jordan Clarkson University
  • Tristan Miranda Clarkson University
  • Michael Schroeder Clarkson University
  • Zach Kolker Coe College
  • Nate Cordick Colby College
  • Neil Mortimer Colby College
  • Carson Rehkopf Colby College
  • Jackson Rocket Colby College
  • Mac O’Brien Colorado College
  • Collin Ralston Colorado College
  • Justin Finkel Connecticut College
  • Sean Geisler Connecticut College
  • Marc Stern Connecticut College
  • Ben Zamstein Connecticut College
  • Gavin Jones Denison University
  • Brock Kinnamon DePauw University
  • Braden Mallery DePauw University
  • Robbie Sheffield DePauw University
  • Evan Steffy DePauw University
  • Hayden Koh Drew University
  • Harrison Neal Drew University
  • Marco Niro Drew University
  • CJ Talerico Drew University
  • Connor Rego Eastern Connecticut State University
  • Jeff Echols Emory University
  • Ryan Gibbons Emory University
  • Jake Meyer Emory University
  • Lucas Bumgarner Emory University
  • Andrew Canjura Franklin & Marshall College
  • Jack Rowe Franklin & Marshall College
  • Evan Willertz Franklin & Marshall College
  • Kyle Haflich Franklin College
  • John Hasquin Franklin College
  • Logan Parker Franklin College
  • Jules Yance Gallaudet University
  • Charlie Cross Gettysburg College
  • Luke McKenna Gettysburg College
  • Harry Nelson Gettysburg College
  • Hunter Sundlun Gettysburg College
  • Zachary Barneson Gordon College
  • Sam Heller Grinnell College
  • Ben Johnson Grinnell College
  • Marc Dieter Grove City College
  • Mac Hancock Grove City College
  • Andrew Becker Gustavus Adolphus College
  • Jared Dawson Gustavus Adolphus College
  • Peyton Richardson Gustavus Adolphus College
  • Matt Strom Gustavus Adolphus College
  • Sam Pettengill Hamilton College
  • Andrew Rehak Hampden-Sydney College
  • Jack Armstrong Hartwick College
  • Michael Schultz Hartwick College
  • Storm Fuller Hood College
  • Patrick Krol Hood College
  • Russell Odor Hood College
  • Hazen Stowell Hood College
  • Ben Catton Hope College
  • Conner Halberg Hope College
  • Colin Kalkman Hope College
  • Bailey Smith Hope College
  • Matthew Steeves Husson University
  • Isaias Therio Husson University
  • Joe Vail Husson University
  • Alex Kula Illinois Wesleyan University
  • Ethan Lowder Illinois Wesleyan University
  • Lane Wagner Illinois Wesleyan University
  • Matthew Johnston Ithaca College
  • Matthew Stevens Ithaca College
  • Ben Young Ithaca College
  • Michael Heller John Carroll University
  • Bryce Liddell John Carroll University
  • Luke Novak John Carroll University
  • Jonathan Simoes John Carroll University
  • Joe Castagno Johns Hopkins University
  • Kellen Roddy Johns Hopkins University
  • Brandon Stride Johns Hopkins University
  • Kyle Wu Johns Hopkins University
  • Erik Danielson Kalamazoo College
  • Luke Middlebrook Kalamazoo College
  • Ben Pickrel Kalamazoo College
  • Oliver Tye Kalamazoo College
  • Mason Fishell Kenyon College
  • Spencer Pruett Kenyon College
  • Drew Albrecht Kenyon College
  • Noah Hargrove Kenyon College
  • Erik Aguero King’s College (Pa.)
  • Ryan Bixler King’s College (Pa.)
  • Anthony Macko King’s College (Pa.)
  • Riley Komp Lake Forest College
  • Luke Bedalov Lake Forest College
  • Jake Beidler Lebanon Valley College
  • Justin Kopp Lebanon Valley College
  • Dain Vallie Lebanon Valley College
  • Nathan Herde Linfield University
  • Alex Landry Linfield University
  • Gavin Smith Linfield University
  • Casey Wong Linfield University
  • Jack Bell Luther College
  • Jack Meehan Luther College
  • Ryan Malecha Luther College
  • Jacob Wenger Luther College
  • Isaac Kisker Macalester College
  • Adan Schroeder Macalester College
  • Ponce Saltysiak Maine Maritime Academy
  • Trevor Cairns Marymount University
  • Jason Lee Marywood University
  • Brayden Reeves McMurry University
  • Alfonso Santoya McMurry University
  • Ben Clarke Messiah University
  • Mark Lukens Messiah University
  • Isaac McCabe Messiah University
  • Aedan Wilkinson Messiah University
  • Riley Griffis Middlebury College
  • Jason Rickenbacher Middlebury College
  • Christopher Farrell Misericordia University
  • Jonus Gurski Misericordia University
  • Ben Sorrentino Misericordia University
  • Roderick Huang MIT
  • Adam Janicki MIT
  • Jaden Luo MIT
  • Tobe Obochi MIT
  • Ryan Kappes Montclair State University
  • Cameron Fairley Nazareth College
  • Ryan Hough Nazareth College
  • Cael Dice Nebraska Wesleyan University
  • David Basin New York University
  • Thomas Pritchard New York University
  • Hunter Whitbeck New York University
  • Jaeden-Hans Yburan New York University
  • Benjamin Stark Norwich University
  • Tobias Macedo Norwich University
  • Logan Wineriter Norwich University
  • Lucas Draper Oberlin College
  • Myles Felt Oberlin College
  • Erik Fendorf Oberlin College
  • Isaac Viviano Oberlin College
  • Holden Cubberley Ohio Northern University
  • Brady Horgan Ohio Northern University
  • Vincent Morando Ohio Northern University
  • Charlie Spyker Ohio Northern University
  • Aamir Motiwala Ohio Wesleyan University
  • Seth Kading Olivet College
  • Landon Morgan Olivet College
  • Takato Timmerman Olivet College
  • Henri Coronado-Volta Pacific Lutheran University
  • Charlie Cutter Pacific Lutheran University
  • Na’inoa Loo Pacific Lutheran University
  • Ethan Andrews Penn State Altoona
  • William Donaldson Piedmont University
  • Leandro Forero Piedmont University
  • Erick Fortner Piedmont University
  • Lyden Fogg Plymouth State University
  • Tom Steinberg Plymouth State University
  • Ben Willett Pomona-Pitzer
  • Larry Yu Pomona-Pitzer
  • Caleb Baron Ramapo College
  • Samuel De Leon Ramapo College
  • Emile Eeckhout Ramapo College
  • Michael Sooy Ramapo College
  • Sam Hey Randolph College
  • Michael Senter Randolph-Macon College
  • Ethan Gadbois Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
  • Lorenzo Gurri Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
  • Daniel Savidge Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
  • William Tan Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
  • Ethan Brennan Ripon College
  • Ben Rahlf Ripon College
  • Brendan Kapp RIT
  • Drew Scheib RIT
  • Ben Sippel RIT
  • Ryan Sweet RIT
  • Evan Fuller Roger Williams University
  • Andrew Mungovan Roger Williams University
  • Nick Edwards Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
  • Caleb Munger Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
  • Vineet Ranade Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
  • Evan Sellers Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
  • Rocco Evangelista Rowan University
  • Michael Fracchiolla Rowan University
  • Paul Riter Rowan University
  • Kevin Yanagisawa Rowan University
  • Jack Grabinski Saint John’s University (Minn.)
  • Ethan Huber Saint John’s University (Minn.)
  • Joe Koller Saint John’s University (Minn.)
  • Carter Larson Saint John’s University (Minn.)
  • Shawn Perry Saint Joseph’s College of Maine
  • Jay Ceperley Simpson College
  • Brian Borchard Skidmore College
  • Miles Herman Skidmore College
  • Liam Keating Skidmore College
  • David Marcello Skidmore College
  • James Chan Springfield College
  • Jonathan Chan Springfield College
  • Daniel Bloedow St. Olaf College
  • Jaden Chant St. Olaf College
  • Andrew Noecker St. Olaf College
  • Tim Rizzo St. Olaf College
  • Lance Meeson SUNY Cortland
  • Jack-Henry Whalen SUNY Cortland
  • Sean Zupko SUNY Cortland
  • Joseph Campise SUNY Oneonta
  • Mason DeLisio SUNY Oneonta
  • Jonathan Stanzione SUNY Oneonta
  • Sophia Frenyea SUNY Potsdam
  • Brett Worden SUNY Potsdam
  • Brendan Alvino Susquehanna University
  • John Imburgia Susquehanna University
  • Trevor Johnson Susquehanna University
  • Vijay Chhabra Swarthmore College
  • AJ Das Swarthmore College
  • Cole Griscavage Swarthmore College
  • Jacob Sherman Swarthmore College
  • Tucke Andrewjeski The College of Wooster
  • Noah Golovan The College of Wooster
  • Ryan Gross The College of Wooster
  • Josh Pearson The College of Wooster
  • Conner Hood Transylvania University
  • Kaden Siler Transylvania University
  • Jacob Young Transylvania University
  • Liam Colleran Trinity College
  • Tudor Ionescu Trinity College
  • Dillon McDermott Trinity College
  • Quin Woods Trinity College
  • Nathaniel Early Trinity University
  • Matteo Lanzara Trinity University
  • Konstantine Partalas Trinity University
  • Kendal Southwell Trinity University
  • Peter LaBarge Tufts University
  • Zach Lawrence Tufts University
  • Kai Renshaw Tufts University
  • Evan Szablewski Tufts University
  • Oliver Austin U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
  • Armand Hebert U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
  • David McCranie U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
  • James Todd U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
  • Joel Akey UC Santa Cruz
  • Presley Golling UC Santa Cruz
  • Judah Good UC Santa Cruz
  • Aaron Wu UC Santa Cruz
  • Andrew Boyd Union College
  • James Javier Jr. Union College
  • Bill Megas Union College
  • Zack Panlilio Union College
  • Garrett Clasen University of Chicago
  • Arthur Kiselnikov University of Chicago
  • John Paul Phillips University of Chicago
  • Jesse Ssengonzi University of Chicago
  • Zach Bennett University of Lynchburg
  • Matt Fields University of Lynchburg
  • Chris Jennings University of Lynchburg
  • Colton Schnars University of Lynchburg
  • Eli Holm University of Mount Union
  • Michael Hubbard University of Mount Union
  • Brett Scheib University of Mount Union
  • Nathan Williams University of Mount Union
  • Blake Eddow University of Redlands
  • Tom Jansen University of Redlands
  • Thomas Long University of Redlands
  • Lucas Walker University of Redlands
  • Jose Corredor Alvarez University of Rochester
  • Sean Finnerty University of Rochester
  • Trevor Hoch University of Rochester
  • Matt Kiel University of Rochester
  • Aaron Gauvin University of Saint Joseph (Conn.)
  • David Kavanaugh University of Saint Joseph (Conn.)
  • Nicolai Van Zyl University of the Ozarks
  • Cameron Harris University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point
  • Will Lennertz University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point
  • Brett Farmer University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
  • Quincy Kabe University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
  • Vaughn Kromrey University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
  • Jack Poppitz University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
  • Jacob Brehmer University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
  • Mitchell Johnson University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
  • Nicholas Litterer University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
  • Andrew Perrin University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
  • Kasznay Jonah Ursinus College
  • Robbie Perot Vassar College
  • Eddie McDonald Virginia Wesleyan University
  • Stuart Reyes Virginia Wesleyan University
  • Todd Echols Washington and Lee University
  • Matt Fritz Washington and Lee University
  • Luke Nagel Washington and Lee University
  • Reese Nelson Washington and Lee University
  • Austin Bick Washington University in St. Louis
  • Pace Edwards Washington University in St. Louis
  • Mark Lipkin Washington University in St. Louis
  • Alex McCormick Washington University in St. Louis
  • Allen Riego De Dios Western Connecticut State University
  • Stephen Adametz Westminster College
  • Patrick Holton Westminster College
  • Kevin MacMurdo Westminster College
  • Dawson Yocum Westminster College
  • Davis Connor Wheaton College (Illinois)
  • Anthony Fitzgerald Wheaton College (Illinois)
  • Harrison Smith Wheaton College (Illinois)
  • Geffen Chang Whittier College
  • Nick Coltrin Whittier College
  • Connor Florey Whitworth University
  • Ty Patterson Whitworth University
  • Shane Miller Wilkes University
  • Cole Lindberg Willamette University
  • Julius Wilhelmi Willamette University
  • Anthony Newman William Paterson University
  • Oliver Schalet Williams College
  • Ben Shapiro Williams College
  • Nick Whitcomb Williams College
  • Austin Reed Wilmington College
  • Matt Crane Worcester Polytechnic Institute
  • Kyle Staubi Worcester Polytechnic Institute

WOMEN’S DIVISION III

  • Megan Anderson Albertus Magnus College
  • Maria Estrada Albertus Magnus College
  • Ana Lucia Gutierrez Gomez Albertus Magnus College
  • Chloe Oliver Albertus Magnus College
  • Hannah Fathman Albion College
  • Maggie Baham Allegheny College
  • Ariana Clark Allegheny College
  • Jenna Halenda Allegheny College
  • Olivia Kraus Allegheny College
  • Marissa Luzac Alma College
  • Megan Neeley Alma College
  • Danielle Ries Alma College
  • Sydney Bluestein Amherst College
  • Lauren Eng Amherst College
  • Jess Gordon Amherst College
  • Grace Walker Amherst College
  • Heather Karm Anderson University
  • Halle Strege Anderson University
  • Maya Merritt Augsburg University
  • Lexci Wourenma Augsburg University
  • Bella Casanovas Augustana College
  • Hailey Glasnovich Augustana College
  • Isabelle Sansom Augustana College
  • Liberty Chanin Austin College
  • Sammi Thiele Austin College
  • Molly Cox Babson College
  • Audrey Daniels Babson College
  • Mallory Dondorfer Baldwin Wallace University
  • Bella Ratino Baldwin Wallace University
  • Lauren Slife Baldwin Wallace University
  • Kate Wells Baldwin Wallace University
  • Abigail Gibbons Bates College
  • Grace Wenger Bates College
  • Natalie Young Bates College
  • Viola Hasko Berry College
  • Grace Pleasant Berry College
  • Hannah Smith Berry College
  • Jordan Haslacker Bethany College (WV)
  • Aidah Shuttleworth Bethany College (WV)
  • Bailey Gold Brandeis University
  • Ema Rennie Brandeis University
  • Isabelle Bauer Bridgewater College
  • Kate Tolone Bridgewater College
  • Katelyn Wiglesworth Bridgewater College
  • Katie Yoder Bridgewater College
  • Jenna Maxim Bridgewater State University
  • Brynn Murray Bridgewater State University
  • Gabriella Rivera Bridgewater State University
  • Danielle Vissering Bridgewater State University
  • Kelly Peterson Bryn Mawr College
  • Teagan Rooney Bryn Mawr College
  • Vivian Sandifer Bryn Mawr College
  • Lindsay DeBoth Buffalo State University
  • BB Garcia Buffalo State University
  • Hannah Heil Buffalo State University
  • Maggie Parobek Buffalo State University
  • Jennifer Allison Cabrini University
  • Belinda Hedden Cabrini University
  • Adri Pietrewicz Cabrini University
  • Catherine Sexton Cabrini University
  • Lynda Steen Calvin University
  • Haley Thier Calvin University
  • Raine Bernhard Carleton College
  • Caroline Crampton Carleton College
  • Maddie Damberg-Ott Carleton College
  • Brenna Russell Carleton College
  • Mathea Myhrvold Carnegie Mellon University
  • Aidan Pinto Carnegie Mellon University
  • Emilia Schwallie Carnegie Mellon University
  • Tiffany Tseng Carnegie Mellon University
  • Nicole Johnson Carroll University
  • Kara Loy Carroll University
  • Joselyn Peterson Carroll University
  • Catherine Casanovas Carthage College
  • Ashleigh Espinoza Carthage College
  • Maria Gutzweiler Carthage College
  • Grace Norman Carthage College
  • Abby Halsdorfer Case Western Reserve University
  • Angeli Paull Case Western Reserve University
  • Maria Pritchett Case Western Reserve University
  • Abigail Wilkov Case Western Reserve University
  • Kaitlyn Caple Catholic University
  • Emma Gould Catholic University
  • Alexa Hipp Catholic University
  • Ava Snyder Catholic University
  • Christine Goodman Centenary College of Louisiana
  • Camryn Hebert Centenary College of Louisiana
  • Bryn Jenkins Centenary College of Louisiana
  • Audrey Becker Centre College
  • Claire Pellegrin Centre College
  • Callie West Centre College
  • Avery Hall Chapman University
  • Meghan Kluck Chapman University
  • Ella Blake Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
  • Izzy Doud Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
  • Annie Johnson Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
  • Augusta Lewis Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
  • Gabriela McSwieney Clarkson University
  • Madelyn Nowicki Clarkson University
  • Claudia Scala Clarkson University
  • Bella Triolet Clarkson University
  • Megan Norris Coe College
  • Lauren Pio Coe College
  • Alex Mayo Colby College
  • Eleanor McGrath Colby College
  • Lily Moy Colby College
  • Ann Tolan Colby College
  • Molly Johanson College of Saint Benedict
  • Fiona Rosko College of Saint Benedict
  • Lindsay Smutka College of Saint Benedict
  • Kate Brush Colorado College
  • Peyton Classon Colorado College
  • Vaughn Ammon Connecticut College
  • Marie-Eve Hebert Connecticut College
  • Tiernan Shea Connecticut College
  • Anika Svoboda Connecticut College
  • Tara Culibrk Denison University
  • Kerstyn Johnson Denison University
  • Savannah Sargent Denison University
  • Tarah Lang DePauw University
  • Mei-Li Minnich DePauw University
  • Emily Thompson DePauw University
  • Elise Umbach DePauw University
  • Grace Aboussleman Drew University
  • Katie Cashin Drew University
  • Amira Hadri Drew University
  • Katerina Poulathas Drew University
  • Lindsay Weaver Eastern Connecticut State University
  • Maddey Brelsford Elizabethtown College
  • Sarah Marston Elizabethtown College
  • Sloane Donovan Emory University
  • Anna Glowniak Emory University
  • Taylor Leone Emory University
  • Caroline Maki Emory University
  • Emma Dougherty FDU-Florham
  • Sarah Dougherty FDU-Florham
  • Julianna Fazzio FDU-Florham
  • Kristen Farabaugh Franciscan University
  • Sarah Kelty Franciscan University
  • Anne Konstanty Franciscan University
  • Olivia Mete Franciscan University
  • Sarah Gartner Franklin & Marshall College
  • Olivia Lockey Franklin & Marshall College
  • Jenna Lu Franklin & Marshall College
  • Julie McFadden Franklin & Marshall College
  • Carley Bond Franklin College
  • Faith Jackson Franklin College
  • Erin Perkins Franklin College
  • Becky Pfeifer Franklin College
  • Dakota Ronco Gallaudet University
  • Lindsay Blake Gettysburg College
  • Annabel Gorman Gettysburg College
  • Lauren Manning Gettysburg College
  • Natalie Wisniewski Gettysburg College
  • Lily Brooks Gordon College
  • Grace Haxhinasto Gordon College
  • Gina Ouellette Gordon College
  • Ella Robinson Goucher College
  • Sophia Carroll Grinnell College
  • Rachel Grubbs Grove City College
  • Sarah Kuchma Grove City College
  • Rachel Ledford Grove City College
  • Ellen Hofstede Gustavus Adolphus College
  • Marit Isaacson Gustavus Adolphus College
  • Lucy Peterson Gustavus Adolphus College
  • Abby Yartz Gustavus Adolphus College
  • Madison Goodman-Leong Hamilton College
  • Irene Keh Hamilton College
  • Caroline Shen Hamilton College
  • Katt Withers Hamilton College
  • Courtney Broyles Hamline
  • Elizabeth Baird Hartwick College
  • Joelle Ocheltree Hartwick College
  • Molly Cronin Hood College
  • Andrea Kassa Hood College
  • Ridley Little Hood College
  • Grace Winpigler Hood College
  • Sophia Farbarzhevich Hope College
  • Alyssa Kerkman Hope College
  • Sara Kraus Hope College
  • Delaney Wesolek Hope College
  • Abbie Howe Husson University
  • Erin Madden Husson University
  • Kayla Payson Husson University
  • Shelby Peterson Husson University
  • Hadley Fudge Illinois Wesleyan University
  • Abigail Ignagni Ithaca College
  • Leah Levin Ithaca College
  • Abby Marraccino Ithaca College
  • Karalyn Pawcio Ithaca College
  • Gwyneth Hamilton John Carroll University
  • Catherine Steinwachs John Carroll University
  • Kristen Alicea-Jorgensen Johns Hopkins University
  • Sophia Girgenti Johns Hopkins University
  • Kate Overbey Johns Hopkins University
  • Taylor Rohovit Johns Hopkins University
  • Sarah Densham Kalamazoo College
  • Camille Misra Kalamazoo College
  • Mya Richter Kalamazoo College
  • Sam Vande Pol Kalamazoo College
  • Amanda Davis Kean University
  • Isabel DeSanno Kean University
  • Brianna Shaw Kean University
  • Ella Campbell Kenyon College
  • Sydney McCallie Kenyon College
  • Kira Bowling Kenyon College
  • Caleigh Wukitch Kenyon College
  • Roni McClelland King’s College (Pa.)
  • Jamie Navarro King’s College (Pa.)
  • Maddison Quick King’s College (Pa.)
  • Violet Anderson Lake Forest College
  • Helena Blumenau Lake Forest College
  • Caprice Kalvelage Lake Forest College
  • Ally McCarthy Lake Forest College
  • Karli Averill Lebanon Valley College
  • Emily Beard Lebanon Valley College
  • Rachel Gibson Lebanon Valley College
  • Rachel King Lebanon Valley College
  • Avery Campbell Linfield University
  • Emma Campbell Linfield University
  • Alexis Matthiesen-Johnson Linfield University
  • Kate Walkup Linfield University
  • Kinsey Bogen Loras College
  • Taylor Hrabak Loras College
  • Nina Schiro Loras College
  • Ellianna Stine Loras College
  • Ellie Gardner Luther College
  • Nev Nelson Luther College
  • Anna Thomley Luther College
  • Clara Wodny Luther College
  • Katherine Brown Lycoming College
  • Courtney Chapman Lycoming College
  • Elisa DiNicola Lycoming College
  • Olga Merkadeau Macalester College
  • Natalie Pollock Macalester College
  • Jocelyn Radke Macalester College
  • Verity Wray-Raabolle Macalester College
  • Sage Dentremont Maine Maritime Academy
  • Megan Durrua Maine Maritime Academy
  • Natasha Kopeck Maine Maritime Academy
  • Roxanna MacGregor Maine Maritime Academy
  • Delaney Carey Marymount University
  • Madison Grubb Marymount University
  • Isabella Ochalik Marymount University
  • Caryn Sanclementi Marymount University
  • Mackenzie Blithe Marywood University
  • Maggie Davis Marywood University
  • Molly O’Neill Marywood University
  • Sabrina Zieger Marywood University
  • Lainey Flanagan Messiah University
  • Erin Goudie Messiah University
  • Caitlin Ross Messiah University
  • Abigail Soerens Messiah University
  • Isabella Caddeau Middlebury College
  • Chloe Katz Middlebury College
  • Alyson Barnes Millikin University
  • Brianna Brunk Millikin University
  • Shay Buchanan Millikin University
  • Kendall Rossignol Millikin University
  • Breanna Fluhr Misericordia University
  • Analiese Hargreaves Misericordia University
  • Camryn Hubric Misericordia University
  • Jennifer Scott Misericordia University
  • Kate Augustyn MIT
  • Edenna Chen MIT
  • Rachel Loh MIT
  • Laura Rosado MIT
  • Lauren Johnson Monmouth College
  • Isabella Peetz Monmouth College
  • Evelyn Schaefer Monmouth College
  • Juliana Skopp-Cardillo Montclair State University
  • Julie Tiedemann Montclair State University
  • Catherine Lovett Moravian University
  • Jaelyn Mitchell Moravian University
  • Marissa Werner Moravian University
  • Lauren Leese Mount Holyoke College
  • Anais Magner Mount Holyoke College
  • Jess Mohr Mount Holyoke College
  • Erin Schrama Mount Holyoke College
  • Amy Barry Nazareth College
  • Grace Cioffi Nazareth College
  • Julie Filipski Nazareth College
  • Elizabeth Tripp Nazareth College
  • Isabella Brosvik New York University
  • Jessica Flynn New York University
  • Caitlin Marshall New York University
  • Issara Schmidt New York University
  • Nikky Avise Norwich University
  • Rebecca Klements Norwich University
  • Jenna Tschida Norwich University
  • Emily Ferrari Oberlin College
  • Elinor Frost Oberlin College
  • Ava Peyton Oberlin College
  • Audrey Weber Oberlin College
  • Mara Brown Ohio Northern University
  • Morgan Fernandez Ohio Northern University
  • Gabbie Grant Ohio Northern University
  • Annie Richters Ohio Northern University
  • Josephine Stark Ohio Wesleyan University
  • Jennifer Mann Olivet College
  • Makenzie Chan-Orcutt Pacific Lutheran University
  • Sidney Chan-Orcutt Pacific Lutheran University
  • Annika Eisele Pacific Lutheran University
  • Malia Wisham Pacific Lutheran University
  • Madison Coleman Penn State Altoona
  • Grace Dangelo Penn State Altoona
  • Grace Frey Penn State Altoona
  • Avery Heisey Penn State Altoona
  • Olivia Bechtel Piedmont University
  • Gillian Lloyd Piedmont University
  • Madison Nance Piedmont University
  • Gwyneth Thomas Piedmont University
  • Kyra Donahue Plymouth State University
  • Jessica McGregor Plymouth State University
  • Alex Gill Pomona-Pitzer
  • Alex Turvey Pomona-Pitzer
  • Kaitlin Balasaygun Ramapo College
  • Keila Fane Ramapo College
  • Katie Riva Ramapo College
  • Eva Hey Randolph College
  • Kelsey Craighead Randolph-Macon College
  • Gabby Crouch Randolph-Macon College
  • Sarah Nelson Randolph-Macon College
  • Katelyn Vieni Randolph-Macon College
  • Olivia Luhnau Regis College
  • Megan Miller Regis College
  • Cashman Murphy Regis College
  • Shannon Brown Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
  • Alyssa Cahill Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
  • Patricia Christensen Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
  • Colleen Whittaker Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
  • Lauren Bahr Ripon College
  • Elle Holland RIT
  • Samantha Russell RIT
  • Emma Thomas RIT
  • Tabitha DiDonato Roger Williams University
  • Caterina Liseo Roger Williams University
  • Sandy Remson Roger Williams University
  • Brenna Guilmette Roger Williams University
  • Therese Jaeger Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
  • Tori Kinnamon Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
  • Natalija Pumpurs Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
  • Cate Stauffer Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
  • Linsday Cave Rowan University
  • Alexis Kidchob Rowan University
  • Emily Nelson Rowan University
  • Bella Stefanowicz Rowan University
  • Anna Walker Saint Joseph’s College of Maine
  • Sarah Alexander Saint Vincent College
  • Lauren Connors Saint Vincent College
  • Katie Kozy Saint Vincent College
  • Kylie Clark Salem College
  • Eleanore Regenthal Salem College
  • Karli Chancey Salisbury University
  • Jordan DeGruchy Salisbury University
  • Layla Tiberio Salisbury University
  • Meg Driscoll Simmons University
  • Caroline Mazariegos Simmons University
  • Eva Piernas Simmons University
  • Katelyn Quinlan Simmons University
  • Breana Hinson Simpson College
  • Kate Minette Simpson College
  • Katie Oosterhuis Simpson College
  • Katelyn Smith Simpson College
  • Chloe Kim Skidmore College
  • Sophia May Skidmore College
  • Elissa Miller Skidmore College
  • Rachel Olson Skidmore College
  • Mikaili Charlemagne Springfield College
  • Erin Kelaher Springfield College
  • Nina Lamb Springfield College
  • Kay Shen Springfield College
  • Gillian Durand St. Catherine University
  • Emma Svendsen St. Catherine University
  • Anneke van Oosterom St. Catherine University
  • Annie Voss St. Catherine University
  • Lacy Geurts St. Norbert College
  • Annika Cleven St. Olaf College
  • Julia Cordes St. Olaf College
  • Rachel Stumpf St. Olaf College
  • Izzy Treanor St. Olaf College
  • Leah Bernhardt SUNY Cortland
  • Adriane Casey SUNY Cortland
  • Mackenzie Dickman SUNY Cortland
  • Kaila O’Hara SUNY Cortland
  • Cadence Dudley SUNY Oneonta
  • Anna McCall SUNY Oneonta
  • Paige Splendido SUNY Oneonta
  • Emma Trumino SUNY Oneonta
  • Zoe Gliganic SUNY Potsdam
  • Sasha Truax SUNY Potsdam
  • Julia Adams Susquehanna University
  • Mia Doll Susquehanna University
  • Haley Muth Susquehanna University
  • Kaja Arusha Swarthmore College
  • Annabella Boardman Swarthmore College
  • Gaby Ma Swarthmore College
  • Olivia Stoetzer Swarthmore College
  • Kass Carpenter Sweet Briar College
  • Acadia ElzHowe Sweet Briar College
  • Jillian Lewis Sweet Briar College
  • Maddie Becker The College of Wooster
  • Ollie Bream The College of Wooster
  • Hallie Findlan The College of Wooster
  • Kay Wetmore The College of Wooster
  • Olivia Greinke Transylvania University
  • Hannah Tapp Transylvania University
  • Mary Grace Thompson Transylvania University
  • Grace Vogel Transylvania University
  • Morgan Lenoce Trinity College
  • Marissa Lopez-Ona Trinity College
  • Rachel Papalski Trinity College
  • Avery Rowland Trinity College
  • Gabi Fulk Trinity University
  • Emma Hagan Trinity University
  • Caroline Myers Trinity University
  • Alexis Radhakrishnan Trinity University
  • Tory Atkinson Tufts University
  • Claire Brennan Tufts University
  • Chloe Deveney Tufts University
  • Katelin Isakoff Tufts University
  • Emma Clarkson U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
  • Camden Martin U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
  • Claire Cruse UC Santa Cruz
  • Maddy Gruender UC Santa Cruz
  • Kate Kramer UC Santa Cruz
  • Sarah Krawczyk UC Santa Cruz
  • Grace Athanas Union College
  • Meghan Seidberg Union College
  • Filippa Kolokotsa University of Chicago
  • Grace Schwieters University of Chicago
  • Cynthia Tang University of Chicago
  • Karen Zhao University of Chicago
  • Kira Degelsmith University of La Verne
  • Emma Vu University of La Verne
  • Francesca Cuchna University of Lynchburg
  • Lindsey Hair University of Lynchburg
  • Delaney Kennedy University of Lynchburg
  • Emma-Grace Spach University of Lynchburg
  • Abby Doyle University of Minnesota Morris
  • Lilly Radintz University of Minnesota Morris
  • Emily Hauck University of Mount Union
  • Maddie Horrigan University of Mount Union
  • Emma Kreber University of Mount Union
  • Leila Alejos University of Redlands
  • Sydney Britton University of Redlands
  • Abby Dimicco University of Redlands
  • Sarah Szafranski University of Redlands
  • Sophie Lever University of Rochester
  • Jaelyn Shaver University of Rochester
  • Leah Tang University of Rochester
  • Ashley Updike University of Rochester
  • Emily Beyer University of Saint Joseph (Conn.)
  • Gabriela Targonska University of Saint Joseph (Conn.)
  • Faith Coffin University of the Ozarks
  • Skylar Frazier University of the Ozarks
  • Macy McPhillips University of the Ozarks
  • Rosie Wade University of the Ozarks
  • Kyler Ernst University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point
  • Abby Hopfensperger University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point
  • Joy Vandenberg University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point
  • Elaina Plonis University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
  • Bella Thovson University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
  • Katy Volz University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
  • Ella Weaver University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
  • Maddy Albert-Nelson University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
  • Kathleen Casella University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
  • Brooke Presny University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
  • Claire Vandenhouten University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
  • Grace Fergus University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
  • Francesca Schiro University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
  • Cadence Showalter University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
  • Brianna Smith University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
  • Katie Barlow Ursinus College
  • Abby Ferguson Ursinus College
  • Molly Stevens Ursinus College
  • Lillian Lowenthal Vassar College
  • Abby Whittington Vassar College
  • Britni Arrington Virginia Wesleyan University
  • Ariana Fletter Virginia Wesleyan University
  • Makenna Good Virginia Wesleyan University
  • Samantha Vos Virginia Wesleyan University
  • Amanda Graves Washington & Jefferson College
  • Jillian Cantrell Washington and Lee University
  • Brynn Martinson Washington and Lee University
  • Myla Rice Washington and Lee University
  • Sophia Rollo Washington and Lee University
  • Caroline DeLuca Washington University in St. Louis
  • Rosie Finglass Washington University in St. Louis
  • Abby Liff Washington University in St. Louis
  • Riyapreet Sahota Washington University in St. Louis
  • Ariana Mitsuoka Wellesley College
  • Molly Henry Western Connecticut State University
  • Hope Johnsky Western Connecticut State University
  • Annie Sobolewski Western Connecticut State University
  • Kara Banagan Westfield State University
  • Nicole Pechulis Westfield State University
  • Alexa Richter Westfield State University
  • Isabella Barnabei Westminster College
  • Olivia Herman Westminster College
  • Christina Loewe Westminster College
  • Sara MacMurdo Westminster College
  • Emily Hahn Wheaton College (Illinois)
  • Sophie Pelling Wheaton College (Illinois)
  • Emily Flores Whittier College
  • Chloe Fung Whittier College
  • Piper Guinn Whittier College
  • Jenna Marsh Whittier College
  • Carly Hoff Whitworth University
  • Taylor Thorne Whitworth University
  • Maddy Kinard Wilkes University
  • Jordan Edner Willamette University
  • Gwyn Fritz Willamette University
  • Tatum Good Willamette University
  • Jacqueline Hall Willamette University
  • Nicole Kahwaty William Paterson University
  • Hailey Krajewski William Paterson University
  • Emily Murphy William Paterson University
  • Adelaide Herman Williams College
  • Georgia Panitz Williams College
  • Emma Schulman Williams College
  • Sophia Verkleeren Williams College
  • Audrey Bibb Wilmington College
  • Peyton Mullins Wilmington College
  • Rylee Kay Puthoff Wilmington College
  • Sierra Szuhay Wilmington College
  • Elinor Ross Worcester Polytechnic Institute
  • Molly Sykes Worcester Polytechnic Institute

MEN’S NAIA

  • Alec Chournos College of Idaho
  • Ian Clifford College of Idaho
  • Alberto Garcia Marcos Keiser University
  • Fynn Kunze Keiser University
  • Alex Kusik Keiser University
  • Marti Ranea Vila Keiser University
  • Malte Ahrens Lindsey Wilson College
  • James de Goede Lindsey Wilson College
  • Will Thilwind Lindsey Wilson College
  • Jeremi Aubin Midland University
  • Andre Bazzana Milligan University
  • Connor Harrison Milligan University
  • Ben Hawkins Milligan University
  • Easton Gelinne Morningside University
  • Matthew Hanner Morningside University
  • Mason Beall Olivet Nazarene University
  • Timothy Braun Olivet Nazarene University
  • Nicholas Klenner Olivet Nazarene University
  • Liam Kuiper Olivet Nazarene University
  • Konnor Kolberg OUAZ
  • Joshua Rummel OUAZ
  • Philips Ametsikor Soka University of America
  • Zachary Holt Soka University of America
  • Mikhi Hassim St. Ambrose University
  • Ryan Joehl St. Ambrose University
  • Brett Jones St. Ambrose University
  • Petter Kolaas St. Ambrose University
  • Peyton Berter University of the Cumberlands
  • Creed Farthing University of the Cumberlands
  • Thomas Holzkamm University of the Cumberlands
  • Charles Wolfram University of the Cumberlands

WOMEN’S NAIA

  • Mary Grace Doyle Aquinas College
  • Hope McGarry-Costello Aquinas College
  • Anna Cook College of Idaho
  • Avalon Jones College of Idaho
  • Keidon Reynolds College of Idaho
  • Micah Sharples College of Idaho
  • Abby Harvey Indiana Wesleyan University
  • Ashtin McDivitt Indiana Wesleyan University
  • Erica Samuel Indiana Wesleyan University
  • Olivia Vanderlaan Indiana Wesleyan University
  • Nikoline Biltoft-Jensen Keiser University
  • Camryn Hudson Keiser University
  • Abby Ertz Midland University
  • Lilli Heaston Midland University
  • Annamaria Lowary Midland University
  • Rachel Connell Milligan University
  • Gabby MacPherson Milligan University
  • Liz Mahan Milligan University
  • Kaylee Williams Milligan University
  • Mackenzie Campbell Morningside University
  • Grace Holzerland Morningside University
  • Sydney Lueth Morningside University
  • Payton Miller Morningside University
  • Halle Briner Olivet Nazarene University
  • Kayla Deubel Olivet Nazarene University
  • Allison Pearson Olivet Nazarene University
  • Megan Schroeder Olivet Nazarene University
  • Anthea Mudanye Soka University of America
  • Leyre Antonanzas St. Ambrose University
  • Caitlin Pieroni St. Ambrose University
  • Rylie Steinkamp St. Ambrose University
  • Lauren Williams St. Ambrose University
  • Sydney Schmidt Sterling College
  • Kaylee Brosch University of Tennessee Southern
  • Maria Basto University of the Cumberlands
  • Kayana Cook University of the Cumberlands
  • Emma Lehmkuhl University of the Cumberlands
  • Hanne te Velthuis University of the Cumberlands

