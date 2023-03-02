NCAA Champions Douglass, Marchand Highlight 2022-23 CSC Academic All-District Teams

College Sports Communicators (CSC), formerly CoSIDA, has announced the 2022-23 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Teams, recognizing the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the pool and in the classroom.

Swimming & diving athletes are recognized in NCAA Division I, Division III, Division III and NAIA, and are separated by gender.

This year’s list includes 287 Division I men and 449 Division I women earning Academic All-District recognition, including individual 2022 NCAA champions Leon Marchand, Gretchen Walsh, Kate Douglass, Taylor Ruck, Kaitlyn Dobler and Mia Vallee.

Other swimmers that picked up Division I championship titles in relays last season that earned recognition include Carson Foster, Coby Carrozza, Bjorn Seeliger and Lexi Cuomo.

All of the honorees will advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with the first, second and third team honorees set to be announced in mid-March.

Voting for the Academic All-America teams opened on Feb. 28 and will close on Tuesday, March 7, at 11:59 pm ET. You can vote here.

CoSIDA officially rebranded to College Sports Communicators last fall following a membership-wide vote on Aug. 31, 2022.

You can find a full list of the swimmers & divers receiving Academic All-District honors below.

Men’s Division I

Alexander Colson Arizona State University

Andrew Gray Arizona State University

Leon Marchand Arizona State University

Mason Mathias Auburn University

Conner Pruitt Auburn University

Aidan Stoffle Auburn University

Nate Stoffle Auburn University

Noah Berryman Ball State University

Bryce Handshoe Ball State University

Zach Moody Ball State University

Jack Wolfred Ball State University

George Kipshidze Binghamton University

Ryan Maierle Binghamton University

Henry Shemet Binghamton University

Jake Vecchio Binghamton University

Justin Lee Boston University

Jacob Lindner Boston University

Ethan Thomas Boston University

Vincent Huang Brown University

Jack Kelly Brown University

Lukas Scheidl Brown University

Alec Baker Bucknell University

Justin DiSanto Bucknell University

Garrett Kiesel Bucknell University

Chris Kopac Bucknell University

Jimmy Butler Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Sean Keegan Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Brian Wong Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Rory Hess College of the Holy Cross

Brendan O’Brien College of the Holy Cross

Hunter Sullivan College of the Holy Cross

Stanford Li Columbia University

Thomas Shepanzyk Columbia University

Jonathan Suckow Columbia University

Soodong Kim Cornell University

Carter Walles CSU Bakersfield

Connor Bishop Dartmouth College

Tim Cushman Dartmouth College

Tim Park Dartmouth College

Kyle Schubert Dartmouth College

Alessio Gianni Drexel University

Eli Kofman Drexel University

Will Soleo Drexel University

Nikita Timoshenko Drexel University

Cole Reznick Duke University

Alex Adams Eastern Illinois University

Marshall Holt Eastern Illinois University

Alexey Belfer Fairfield University

Evan Fair Fairfield University

Ethan Crim Florida Atlantic University

Jackson Kirk Florida Atlantic University

Nick Shaffer Florida Atlantic University

Peter Tanner Florida Atlantic University

Tazman Abramowicz Florida State University

Jesco Helling Florida State University

Nick Mason Florida State University

Arijus Pavlidi Florida State University

Tanat Kanjanakaset Fordham University

Daniel Langlois Fordham University

Paris Raptis Fordham University

Alex Wilhelm Fordham University

Spencer Bystrom George Washington University

Tyler Kawakami George Washington University

Dylan Koo George Washington University

Marek Osina George Washington University

Justin Alderson Georgia Tech

Antonio Romero Georgia Tech

Will Grant Harvard University

Marcus Holmquist Harvard University

Ryan Linnihan Harvard University

Jared Simpson Harvard University

Josh Matheny Indiana University

Andrew Capobianco Indiana University

Kevin Burke IUPUI

Dane Charleston IUPUI

Nicholas Dibley IUPUI

Thomas Reedy IUPUI

Avery LeTourneau Lafayette College

Aaron Tupper Lafayette College

Keagan Casey Lehigh University

Miles Cox Lehigh University

Aiden McCurley Lehigh University

Dani Chocano Fernández LIU

Benny Karlsson LIU

Marcell Matyikó LIU

Noah Cumby Louisiana State University

Christopher Dauser Marist College

Jacob Macrina Marist College

Luciano Mattoli Marist College

Tyler Wenzel Marist College

Zach Bann Miami University

Jack Herczeg Miami University

Mason Miller Miami University

Yonatan Rosin Miami University

Jack Garcia Milwaukee

Jared Kleczka Milwaukee

Jonathan Kollen Milwaukee

Ben Lorenz Milwaukee

AJ Huskey Missouri State University

Pawel Krawczyk Missouri State University

Nick Schuster Missouri State University

Brunno Suzuki Missouri State University

Blake Reynolds Monmouth University

Callan Smith Monmouth University

Ian Horstkamp-Vinekar NJIT

Ben Forbes Northwestern University

Ben Miller Northwestern University

Conor Morikawa Northwestern University

Henry Schirmer Northwestern University

Christian Bart Oakland University

Andrew Bernsdorf Oakland University

Sam McKenzie Oakland University

Ben Rojewski Oakland University

Lachlan Byrne Pennsylvania State University

Ben Doyle Pennsylvania State University

Tommy Hurley Pennsylvania State University

Calvin Wise Pennsylvania State University

George Callanan Princeton University

Max Kreidl Princeton University

Nicholas Lim Princeton University

Max Walther Princeton University

Aaron Frollo Purdue University

Blake Ratliff Purdue University

Andrew Witty Purdue University

Skyler Younkin Purdue University

Devin Bunner Rider University

Nicholas Lane Rider University

David McSorley Rider University

Andrew Smolar Rider University

Joe Feder Saint Louis University

Jeddrick Gamilla Saint Louis University

Daniel Verdico Saint Louis University

Preston Waldusky Saint Louis University

Andres Banuelos Seattle University

Justin Kalugin Seattle University

George Thiss Seattle University

Eric Thomure Seattle University

Angus Corbeau SMU

Jack Easton SMU

Cotton Fields SMU

Dominic Hoefer SMU

Caleb Harthoorn South Dakota State University

Naested Smit South Dakota State University

Damon Venner South Dakota State University

Max White South Dakota State University

Adam Cernek Southern Illinois University

Will Chavez Southern Illinois University

Donat Csuvarszki Southern Illinois University

Ian Marshall Southern Illinois University

Alexander Behr St. Bonaventure University

Teddy Murphey St. Bonaventure University

Griffin Witte St. Bonaventure University

Preston Forst Stanford University

Leon MacAlister Stanford University

Luke Maurer Stanford University

Ron Polonsky Stanford University

Max Burman TCU

Bryce Flynn TCU

Parker Hughes TCU

Anze Fers Erzen Texas A&M University

Thomas Shomper Texas A&M University

Jay Johnson The Ohio State University

Lyle Yost The Ohio State University

Cam Auerbach The University of Alabama

Derek Maas The University of Alabama

Jake Marcum The University of Alabama

Eric Stelmar The University of Alabama

Trey Adkins Towson University

Carson Bauer Towson University

Brian Benzing Towson University

Brendan Farrar Towson University

Patrick Colwell U.S. Naval Academy

James Lee U.S. Naval Academy

Jackson Schultz U.S. Naval Academy

Cade Brower UC San Diego

Dominic Falcon UC Santa Barbara

Oliver Gassmann UMBC

Daniel Nicusan UMBC

Niklas Weigelt UMBC

Silas Crosby UNCW

Dave Fitch UNCW

Kenneth Lowe UNCW

Sam O’Brien UNCW

Tate Bahti University of Arizona

Ty Coen University of Arizona

Ryan Purdy University of Arizona

Dylan Hawk University of California, Berkeley

Preston Niayesh University of California, Berkeley

Even Petty University of California, Berkeley

Björn Seeliger University of California, Berkeley

Conner Funke University of Cincinnati

Hunter Gubeno University of Cincinnati

Murat Sagdullaev University of Cincinnati

Spencer Sehlhorst University of Cincinnati

Evan Cieck University of Delaware

Gavin Currie University of Delaware

Simeon Sabev University of Delaware

Ben Cote University of Florida

Jace Crawford University of Florida

Mason Laur University of Florida

Alfonso Mestre University of Florida

Andrew Abruzzo University of Georgia

Jackson Bates University of Georgia

Nolan Lewis University of Georgia

Makena Ginoza University of Hawaii

Sawyer Kruse University of Hawaii

Justin Lisoway University of Hawaii

Ian Venter University of Hawaii

Adam Rosipal University of Kentucky

Sam Duncan University of Kentucky

Timothy Ellett University of Kentucky

Zane Rosely University of Kentucky

Jack Artis University of Massachusetts

Nadav Aaronson University of Michigan

Connor Hunt University of Michigan

Kameron Liberman University of Michigan

Clark Wakeland University of Michigan

William Christenson University of Minnesota

Chris Nagy University of Minnesota

Desmon Sachtjen University of Minnesota

Bar Soloveychik University of Minnesota

Anton Down-Jenkins University of North Carolina

Alex Hart University of North Carolina

Boyd Poelke University of North Carolina

Thacher Scannell University of Notre Dame

Cason Wilburn University of Notre Dame

Cameron Cash University of Pittsburgh

Jerry Chen University of Pittsburgh

Josh Parquet University of Pittsburgh

Jackson Salisbury University of Pittsburgh

Rafael Davila Zambrano University of South Carolina

Erge Gezmis University of South Carolina

Patrick Groters University of South Carolina

Daniel West University of South Carolina

Jack Berdahl University of South Dakota

Aidan Gantenbein University of South Dakota

Zachary Kopp University of South Dakota

Caleb Swanson University of South Dakota

Alex Foti University of St. Thomas

Will Goildman University of St. Thomas

Joe Rudd University of St. Thomas

A.J. Carollo University of St. Thomas

Luke Brice University of Tennessee

Griffin Hadley University of Tennessee

Gus Rothrock University of Tennessee

Coby Carrozza University of Texas

Noah Duperre University of Texas

Carson Foster University of Texas

Jake Foster University of Texas

Dylan Parente University of the Pacific

Aidan Scott University of the Pacific

Bridger Sink University of the Pacific

Noah Carlson University of Utah

Luke McDivitt University of Utah

Parker McOmber University of Utah

Preston Planells University of Utah

Sean Conway University of Virginia

Josh Fong University of Virginia

August Lamb University of Virginia

Drew Nixdorf University of Wisconsin

Matthew Segal University of Wisconsin

Daniel Cumnock-Francois University of Wyoming

Reilly Gilbert University of Wyoming

Cameron Murphy University of Wyoming

Jack O’Neil University of Wyoming

Andrew Berzai Valparaiso University

Nolan Danus Villanova University

Henry Halloran Villanova University

Patrick Hemingway Villanova University

Charlie Hinckley Villanova University

Joseph Hong Virginia Tech

William Koeppen Virginia Tech

Cobi Lopez Miro Virginia Tech

Keith Myburgh Virginia Tech

Jonathan Bennett West Virginia University

Zach Boley West Virginia University

Justin Heimes West Virginia University

Conrad Molinaro West Virginia University

Kent Codding William & Mary

Connor Sokolowsky William & Mary

Cole Younger William & Mary

Andrew Martin Xavier University

Jack Parker Xavier University

Greg Kalin Yale University

Joseph Page Yale University

Jami Rzepecki Yale University

Adam Zapatka Yale University

WOMEN’S DIVISION I

Mimi Watts American University

Charli Brown Arizona State University

Emma Gehlert Arizona State University

Lindsay Looney Arizona State University

Abigail Farrar Auburn University

Meghan Lee Auburn University

Lexie Mulvihill Auburn University

Hannah Ownbey Auburn University

Hannah Jones Ball State University

Phoebe Rensink Ball State University

Marcella Ribeiro Ball State University

Apsara Sakbun Ball State University

Mel Carousso Binghamton University

Annalise Pepper Binghamton University

Meadow Perez Binghamton University

Blythe Brenner Boston University

Sumi Cameron Boston University

Clarissa Hoyt Boston University

Sara Barrett Brown University

Audrey Orange Brown University

Anna Podurgiel Brown University

Jenna Reznicek Brown University

Catherine Craig Bucknell University

Sophia Donati Bucknell University

Caroline McGann Bucknell University

Sabrina Vumbacco Bucknell University

Amy Harter Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Erin Kim Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Kelly McDermott Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Jackie Samaniego Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Abigail Bacon Central Connecticut State University

Kaylin McMahon Central Connecticut State University

Cassidy Stotler Central Connecticut State University

Kelly Stotler Central Connecticut State University

Katelyn Cerulli College of the Holy Cross

Adelle Feeley College of the Holy Cross

Caleigh Straker College of the Holy Cross

Greta Walting College of the Holy Cross

Jessica Albanna Colorado State University

Megan Hager Colorado State University

Anika Johnson Colorado State University

Maya White Colorado State University

Olivia Jubin Columbia University

Karen Liu Columbia University

Allegra Walker Columbia University

Georgia Young Columbia University

Emilie Boisrenoult Cornell University

Chloe Brown CSU Bakersfield

Hannah Marsh CSU Bakersfield

Mikayla Popham CSU Bakersfield

Skyler Robinson CSU Bakersfield

Zoe Moon Dartmouth College

Sophie Wiener Dartmouth College

Rachel Zhang Dartmouth College

Alyssa Palacios Dartmouth University

Aldercy Bui Drexel University

Chelsea Gravereaux Drexel University

Lera Nasedkina Drexel University

Ewa Osiniak Drexel University

Sarah Foley Duke University

Reagan Linkous Duquesne University

Sidney O’Donnell Duquesne University

Amy Read Duquesne University

Sydney Sherman Duquesne University

Phoebe Croston Eastern Illinois University

Autumn Grinter Eastern Illinois University

Corinne Staneart Eastern Illinois University

Lainie Bell Eastern Michigan University

Camryn Hughes Eastern Michigan University

Katie Shoen Eastern Michigan University

Keira Veltigian Eastern Michigan University

Sydney Scalise Fairfield University

Kirsten Hobson Florida Atlantic University

Alicia Mora Florida Atlantic University

Selina Staudenherz Florida Atlantic University

Riley Trout Florida Atlantic University

Jordan Browning Florida International University

Kelsie Campbell Florida International University

Maha Gouda Florida International University

Eriana Temperino Florida International University

Isabel Gregersen Florida State University

Jenny Halden Florida State University

Maddie McDonald Florida State University

Anna Metzler Florida State University

Clare Culver Fordham University

Lilia de Oliveira Pelaez Fordham University

Millie Haffety Fordham University

Megan Morris Fordham University

Silvia Alessio Fresno State

Athena Clayson Fresno State

Mackenzie Hutler Fresno State

Korrie Tengan Fresno State

Jamie Doak George Washington University

Marlee Rickert George Washington University

Barbara Schaal George Washington University

Siena Senn George Washington University

Zuri Clavo Georgia Southern University

Lilly Kasra Georgia Southern University

Jenna Maloy Georgia Southern University

Anna Bradescu Georgia Tech

Claudia Butterfield Georgia Tech

McKenzie Campbell Georgia Tech

Carmen Woodruff Georgia Tech

Abby Carr Harvard University

Evie Geier Harvard University

Elizabeth Miclau Harvard University

Samantha Shelton Harvard University

Cassidy Carey Illinois State University

Emma Feltzer Illinois State University

Madyson Morse Illinois State University

Anne Fowler Indiana University

Ching Hwee Gan Indiana University

Noelle Peplowski Indiana University

Joscelyn Buss Iowa State University

Winter Craig Iowa State University

Brinley Horras Iowa State University

Keely Tierney Iowa State University

Midori Adams IUPUI

Lilly Brandt IUPUI

Emma Theobald IUPUI

Emmaleigh Zietlow IUPUI

Grace Bousum James Madison University

Jordyn Schnell James Madison University

Karen Siddoway James Madison University

Maddie Yager James Madison University

Margaret Champagne Lafayette College

Sydney Perks Lafayette College

Natalie Martin Lehigh University

Hallie Wilson Lehigh University

Abbie Shaw Liberty University

Sydney Stricklin Liberty University

Eva Suggs Liberty University

Meagan Tuohy Liberty University

Venna Anderson LIU

Magali Mouton LIU

Bebe Choroser LMU

Heidi Ly LMU

Maggie MacNeil Louisiana State University

Sarah Lu Loyola Marymount University

Molly Hewett Marist College

Melanie Nunn Marist College

Nellie Thompson Marist College

Leigh-Anne Zanella Marist College

Honor Brodie-Foy Miami University

Camila Lins de Mello Miami University

Nicole Maier Miami University

Erin Szczupakiewicz Miami University

Giulia Guerra-Montes Milwaukee

Riley Melendy Milwaukee

Julie Rebek Milwaukee

Makaila Scheiblein Milwaukee

Cabrini Johnson Missouri State University

Sami Roemer Missouri State University

Kelly Sego Missouri State University

Jordan Wenner Missouri State University

Tahlia Botha Monmouth University

Alexandra Ho Monmouth University

Alexa Houseknecht Monmouth University

Camryn McHugh Monmouth University

Markie Hopkins Northwestern University

Ally Larson Northwestern University

Justine Murdock Northwestern University

Leah Parsons Northwestern University

Taylor Bailey Oakland University

Susan LaGrand Oakland University

Sohvi Nenonen Oakland University

Jordyn Shipps Oakland University

Gabrielle Brust Ohio University

Emma Fortman Ohio University

McKenzie Grau Ohio University

Molly Carson Pennsylvania State University

Anna Redican Pennsylvania State University

Mac Sullivan Pennsylvania State University

Ellie Tiskus Pennsylvania State University

Lexie Martin Pepperdine University

Jenna Sanchez Pepperdine University

Paige Tattersall Pepperdine University

Jordan Williams Pepperdine University

Amelia Liu Princeton University

Ellie Marquardt Princeton University

Maddie Seltzer Princeton University

Nikki Venema Princeton University

Maggie Merriman Purdue University

Kat Mueller Purdue University

Jenna Sonnenberg Purdue University

Maycey Vieta Purdue University

Kate Jablonski Rice University

Ahalya Lettenberger Rice University

Ginny Qian Rice University

Zoe Spitz Rice University

Paola Carlesso Rider University

Meaghan Keegan Rider University

Maddie McSorley Rider University

Connar Melcher Rider University

Sofia Chichaikina Rutgers University

Jenna Douglass Rutgers University

Rachel Kimmel Rutgers University

Emily Leonard Saint Louis University

Carly McKeon Saint Louis University

Lauren Payton Saint Louis University

Emily Schroeder Saint Louis University

Izzie Fraire San José State University

Ela Freiman San José State University

Reagan Mathieson San José State University

Emily San Jose San José State University

Nikki Cooper Seattle University

Lydia Genson Seattle University

Isabella Guadiamos Seattle University

Margaret Robben Seattle University

Elisabeth Balicanta Siena College

Demi Bobarakis Siena College

Audrey Shultz Siena College

Talia Spenziero Siena College

Frederica Kizek SMU

Maxine Parkinson SMU

Nicole Stambo SMU

Indra Vandenbussche SMU

Natalie Cannell South Dakota State University

Sianne Downes South Dakota State University

Katie Pattee South Dakota State University

Grace Witherspoon South Dakota State University

Lucia Romero Southern Illinois University

Mima Zaborska Southern Illinois University

Silvana Cabrera St. Bonaventure University

Ellie Kraus St. Bonaventure University

Halle Myers St. Bonaventure University

Beth Thomas St. Bonaventure University

Allie Raab Stanford University

Taylor Ruck Stanford University

Morgan Tankersley Stanford University

Emma Wheal Stanford University

Maddie Conley Stonehill College

Sydney Stockwell Stonehill College

Jordan Edwards TCU

Emma Hultquist TCU

Gracie Liang TCU

Lucia Simovicova TCU

Abigail Ahrens Texas A&M University

Jordan Buechler Texas A&M University

Abby Grottle Texas A&M University

Chloe Stepanek Texas A&M University

Amy Fulmer The Ohio State University

Felicia Pasadyn The Ohio State University

Katherine Zenick The Ohio State University

Kalia Antoniou The University of Alabama

Kensey McMahon The University of Alabama

Diana Petkova The University of Alabama

Laura Gaffney Towson University

Tiffany Matulis Towson University

Maddie Mince Towson University

Katie Nunez Towson University

Olivia Davison Tulane University

Samantha Krew Tulane University

Gabi Baldwin U.S. Naval Academy

Cameron Horner U.S. Naval Academy

Caroline Irwin U.S. Naval Academy

Katja Pavicevic UC San Diego

Jordan Phillips UC San Diego

Miranda Renner UC San Diego

Tina Reuter UC San Diego

Hannah Butler UCLA

Gabby Dang UCLA

Zoe Jespersgaard UCLA

Paige MacEachern UCLA

Sierra Tosten UMBC

Delaney Carlton UNC Asheville

Nora Segurola UNC Asheville

Bela Stuart UNC Asheville

Addison Wright UNC Asheville

Courtney Klausen UNCW

Katie Knorr UNCW

Tink Niebel UNCW

Sarah Olson UNCW

Sawyer Bosley University at Buffalo

Clarice Fisher University at Buffalo

Marialis Kwak University at Buffalo

Toni Naccarella University at Buffalo

Olivia DeRodes University of Akron

Andrea Fischer University of Akron

Rachel Schiffli University of Akron

Abigail Workman University of Akron

Cat Wright University of Alabama

Julia Heimstead University of Arizona

Erin Lang University of Arizona

Delaney Schnell University of Arizona

Alyssa Schwengel University of Arizona

Kobie Melton University of Arkansas

Andrea Sansores University of Arkansas

Luciana Thomas University of Arkansas

Mia Kragh University of California

Mia Motekaitis University of California

Leah Polonsky University of California

Ayla Spitz University of California

Jessica Davis University of Cincinnati

Madelyn Hensler University of Cincinnati

Natalie Dobrzykowski University of Delaware

Cristin Earley University of Delaware

Peyton Rautzhan University of Delaware

Kaitlyn Sullivan University of Delaware

Maha Amer University of Florida

Katie Mack University of Florida

Tylor Mathieu University of Florida

Caroline Pagac University of Florida

Callie Dickinson University of Georgia

Abby McCulloh University of Georgia

Rachel Stege University of Georgia

Meghan Wenzel University of Georgia

Anna Friedrich University of Hawaii

Kathryn Ivanov University of Hawaii

Elma Lund University of Hawaii

Laticia Transom University of Hawaii

Chase Farris University of Houston

Hedda Grelz University of Houston

Julia Koluch University of Houston

Elizabeth Richardson University of Houston

Laurel Bludgen University of Illinois

Cara Bognar University of Illinois

Kaleigh Haworth University of Illinois

Athena Salafatinos University of Illinois

Dewi Blose University of Kansas

Mackenzie Bravence University of Kansas

Amanda Fingerut University of Kansas

Kaitlyn Witt University of Kansas

Caitlin Brooks University of Kentucky

Izzy Gati University of Kentucky

Lauren Poole University of Kentucky

Anna Havens Rice University of Kentucky

Mia Vallee University of Miami

Tara Vovk University of Miami

Megan Glass University of Michigan

Lucy Hogan University of Michigan

Natalie Kan University of Michigan

Letitia Sim University of Michigan

Eliot Kennedy University of Minnesota

Emma Lezer University of Minnesota

Jordan McGinty University of Minnesota

Joy Zhu University of Minnesota

Emily Haimes University of Nebraska

Lexi Kucera University of Nebraska

JoJo Randby University of Nebraska

Madesyn Ronquillio University of Nebraska

Paige Edmier University of New Hampshire

Madison Linstedt University of New Hampshire

Abby McKinney University of New Hampshire

Olivia Stille University of New Hampshire

Amy Dragelin University of North Carolina

Georgia Nel University of North Carolina

Elizabeth Vannote University of North Carolina

Katharine Ward University of North Carolina

Ashley Cozad University of North Florida

Bella Giresi University of North Florida

Ashley Kephart University of North Florida

Gabriella Reeves University of North Florida

Olivia Dollar University of North Texas

London Farris University of North Texas

Diana Kolb University of North Texas

Shaena McCloud University of North Texas

Amber Finke University of Northern Iowa

Taylor Hogan University of Northern Iowa

Faith Larsen University of Northern Iowa

Kassidy Lovig University of Northern Iowa

Sarah Bender University of Notre Dame

Alec DeLong University of Notre Dame

Megan Deuel University of Notre Dame

Coleen Gillilan University of Notre Dame

Emma Gravgaard University of Pittsburgh

Jacqueline Tinneny University of Pittsburgh

Sophie Yendell University of Pittsburgh

Victoria Kwan University of South Carolina

Isabella Pantano University of South Carolina

Brooke Schultz University of South Carolina

Sophie Verzyl University of South Carolina

Stella Fairbanks University of South Dakota

Emily Kahn University of South Dakota

Kayla Middaugh University of South Dakota

Christina Spomer University of South Dakota

Kaitlyn Dobler University of Southern California

Isabelle Odgers University of Southern California

Carolina Sculti University of Southern California

Adele Schnautz University of Southern Indiana

Abby Larson University of St. Thomas

Lily Linden University of St. Thomas

Ella Palmquist University of St. Thomas

Caroline Peterson University of St. Thomas

Brooklyn Douthwright University of Tennessee

Josephine Fuller University of Tennessee

Kara Holt University of Tennessee

Mona McSharry University of Tennessee

Janie Boyle University of Texas

Ava Longi University of Texas

Bridget O’Neil University of Texas

Emma Sticklen University of Texas

Alexia Ferguson University of the Pacific

Jadyn Phillips University of the Pacific

Caitlin Tan University of the Pacific

Madison Giglio University of Toledo

Lauren Kilgore University of Toledo

Kennedy Lovell University of Toledo

Katie Hale University of Utah

Kayla Miller University of Utah

Lexi Mills University of Utah

Charity Pittard University of Utah

Lexi Cuomo University of Virginia

Kate Douglass University of Virginia

Ella Nelson University of Virginia

Gretchen Walsh University of Virginia

Abby Carlson University of Wisconsin

Mallory Jump University of Wisconsin

Brooke Ford University of Wyoming

Kali Franckowiak University of Wyoming

Gabriella Haigler University of Wyoming

Carly Palmer University of Wyoming

Gabbie Adams Utah Tech University

Danyael Cuison Utah Tech University

Mandy Farnum Utah Tech University

Skyler Lyon Utah Tech University

Haley Hume Valparaiso University

Sophie Morelock Valparaiso University

Bridget Pollard Valparaiso University

Sara Strauss Valparaiso University

Eleanor Beers Vanderbilt University

Chantal Jordan Vanderbilt University

Gabriela Pierobon Mays Vanderbilt University

Kailia Utley Vanderbilt University

Molly Benson Villanova University

Lexi Elkovitch Villanova University

Lainey Quinones Villanova University

Hannah Wasmuth Villanova University

Morgan Miller Virginia Tech

Izzi Mroz Virginia Tech

Janika Perezous Virginia Tech

Sarah Shackelford Virginia Tech

Hailey Grotte Washington State University

Noelle Harvey Washington State University

Mikaela Kirton Washington State University

Kiana Swain Washington State University

Jacqueline McCutchan West Virginia University

Tatum Peyerl West Virginia University

Abby Reardon West Virginia University

Marian Tiemeier West Virginia University

Elizabeth Intihar William & Mary

Katie Stevenson William & Mary

Grace Tramack William & Mary

Annie Tuttle William & Mary

Kali Fischer Xavier University

Raime Jones Yale University

Alex Massey Yale University

Ophelia Pilkinton Yale University

Lindsey Wagner Yale University

MEN’S DIVISION II

Brian Klotsche Adelphi University

Cooper Rivers Adelphi University

Joe Cummins Ashland University

Josh Hagan Ashland University

Ethan Maddrey Barton College

Jeremy Glick Bentley University

Ryan Looney Bentley University

Michael Motisi Bentley University

Anthony Vizental Bentley University

Luke Bartruff Biola University

Michael Maurer Biola University

Tanner Smith Biola University

Patrick Waggoner Biola University

Patrick Agnew Bloomsburg University

Tucker Ball Bloomsburg University

Nicholas Fiddler Bloomsburg University

Luke Scoboria Bloomsburg University

Asger Hartvig Carson-Newman University

Jed Little Carson-Newman University

Logan McCay Carson-Newman University

Benaiah McDowell Carson-Newman University

Brayden Conboy Chowan University

Fabrizio Infante Chowan University

David Bocci Clarion

Paul Flowers Clarion

Trent Napholz Clarion

Ty Rabenstein Clarion University

Lane Austin Colorado Mesa University

Mahmoud Elgayar Colorado Mesa University

Ben Sampson Colorado Mesa University

Jacob Troescher Colorado Mesa University

Charles Burroughs Colorado School of Mines

Seth Krause Colorado School of Mines

Jaron O’Grady Colorado School of Mines

Andres Saa Colorado School of Mines

Kevin Mills Davenport University

Richard Polasek Davenport University

Dominik Karacic Drury University

Andrew Rodriguez Drury University

Kyle Carson Fairmont State University

Nathan Fubio Fairmont State University

Patrick Fubio Fairmont State University

Nathan Harvey Fairmont State University

Niko Frese Florida Southern College

Kyle Micallef Florida Southern College

Ludwig Mueller Florida Southern College

Matteo Zampese Florida Southern College

Daniel Aizenberg Florida Tech

Robert Catron Florida Tech

Max Martino Florida Tech

Connor Orth Florida Tech

Creelman Andrew Frostburg State

Noah Loper Frostburg State

Ryan Barclay Gannon University

David Gallion Gannon University

Stephen McCallum Gannon University

Tyler McGillan Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Luke Mikesell Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Gideon Bezuidenhout King University

Sam Osowiecki King University

Noah Martin Lenoir-Rhyne University

Nathan McCormick Lenoir-Rhyne University

Micah McRea Lenoir-Rhyne University

Dalton Brown Lynn University

Julian Chan Quee Lin Lynn University

Mike Sickels Lynn University

Ryan Jurgensen Maryville University

Luca Alessandrini Nova Southeastern University

Robert Spekis Nova Southeastern University

Sean Rorke Pace University

Alexander Clark Saint Leo University

Aaron Bouchard Saint Michael’s College

Liam Burke Saint Michael’s College

Trevor Johnson Saint Michael’s College

Nolan Speidel Saint Michael’s College

David Johnson Shippensburg University

Zaidian Van Orden Shippensburg University

Nathan VanNatter Shippensburg University

Elijah Zinn Shippensburg University

Randon Hall Simon Fraser University

Kobe Dominguez Southern Connecticut State University

Collin Doyle Southern Connecticut State University

Christopher Roewer Southern Connecticut State University

Jayden Porter St. Cloud State University

Dan Fink Truman State University

Aaron Kohler Truman State University

Jaxson Mahlstadt Truman State University

Jacob Pocivasek Truman State University

Adam Hornak University of Findlay

Jaden Humphrey University of Findlay

Aidan Shue University of Findlay

Tim Stollings University of Findlay

Cedric Buessing University of Indianapolis

Cade Hammond University of Indianapolis

Diego Mas University of Indianapolis

Jon Osa University of Missouri-St. Louis

Conley Savage University of Missouri-St. Louis

Trent Mobley University of Montevallo

Samuel Rix University of Montevallo

Jacob Rubin University of Montevallo

Jeffrey Cottingham, Jr. Wayne State University

Luka Cvetko Wayne State University

Trevor Jones Wayne State University

Stewart Nowinski Wayne State University

Logan Brockway West Chester University

Joel Dunnigan West Chester University

Dalton Fink West Chester University

Gabriel Laslo West Chester University

Jacob Berkheimer William Jewell College

Ethan Hathcock Wingate University

Miguel Marcos Wingate University

Slava Ohnov Wingate University

Marcel Snitko Wingate University

WOMEN’S DIVISION II

Delaney Noel Adelphi University

Abby Locke Ashland University

Sydney Porinchok Ashland University

Leona Coha Augustana University

Nesrine Jelliti Augustana University

Kamryn Robarge Augustana University

Amaya Street Augustana University

Amanda Anderson Azusa Pacific University

Riley Smith Azusa Pacific University

Montana White Azusa Pacific University

Moira Euker Barton College

Sydney Hopkins Barton College

Megan Schueller Barton College

Avery Tucker Barton College

Emily Blatt Bentley University

Kate Galvin Bentley University

Mary Huminski Bentley University

Jordan Nuzback Bentley University

Anna Cohee Biola University

Eliana Cote Biola University

Anna Haaksma Biola University

Liza Parahnevich Biola University

Grace Beierschmitt Bloomsburg University

Courtney Hubric Bloomsburg University

Tara Kupsky Bloomsburg University

Anna Sugra Bloomsburg University

Delaney Carlson Cal State East Bay

Brooklyn Dressel Cal State East Bay

Emilie Giannini Cal State East Bay

Emma Knott Cal State East Bay

Avrey Barnes California (PA)

Autumn Christner California (PA)

Gabby Miller California (PA)

Leah Trocchio California (PA)

Kyla Blakemore Carson-Newman University

Summer Osborne Carson-Newman University

Rachel Peden Carson-Newman University

Anna Tudor Carson-Newman University

Ashley Mayes Chowan University

Erica Mock Chowan University

Alexa Gonczi Clarion

Haley Miller Clarion

Corina Paszek Clarion

Anna Vogt Clarion

Logan Anderson Colorado Mesa University

Kyra Apodaca Colorado Mesa University

Lily Borgenheimer Colorado Mesa University

Lauren White Colorado Mesa University

Annie Osmun Colorado School of Mines

Jorie Selig Colorado School of Mines

Meghan Slowey Colorado School of Mines

Charly Horn Concordia-St. Paul

Farida Maher Concordia-St. Paul

Laura Vekony Concordia-St. Paul

Katherine Beebe Converse University

Kaitlin Brown Converse University

Jovana Mitic Converse University

Sarah Purinton Converse University

Emily Bolt Davenport University

Rebecca Wallis Davenport University

Claire Conover Drury University

Erin Brandeburg East Stroudsburg University

Gabby Ciesla East Stroudsburg University

Avery Fohring East Stroudsburg University

Jenna Johnson East Stroudsburg University

Stephanie Sipple Edinboro

Paige Gelenski Emory & Henry College

Peyton Helscher Emory & Henry College

Rachel Ritter Emory & Henry College

Zsófi Bévárdi Fairmont State University

Kayla Fogle Fairmont State University

Cheri Signorelli Fairmont State University

Kaitlyn Stumpf Fairmont State University

Allie Brinton Florida Southern College

Erin McCann Florida Southern College

Olivia Miles Florida Southern College

Emily Peck Florida Southern College

Kiera Ceely Florida Tech

Harper Powell Florida Tech

Chrstina Ramirez Florida Tech

Shaelyn Rutta Florida Tech

Lydia Nebiolo Frostburg State

Elizabeth Perry Frostburg State

Chenay Date Line Gannon University

Francesca Nemetz Gannon University

Sterre van de Goor Gannon University

Caroline Holmes Hillsdale College

Phoebe Johnston Hillsdale College

Elise Mason Hillsdale College

Sydney Slepian Hillsdale College

Allison Brownlee Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Rachel Johnson Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Paige Mikesell Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Olivia Santee Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Abbie Erme King University

Gwen Haag King University

Michelle Morlock King University

Lisa Boernigen Lenoir-Rhyne University

Elizabeth Bowman Lenoir-Rhyne University

Isabelle Hurd Lenoir-Rhyne University

Kayanna Taylor Lenoir-Rhyne University

Lily Arledge Lock Haven University

Madison Griffin Lock Haven University

Sydney Houck Lock Haven University

Shachaf Bachar Lynn University

Helga Fodor Lynn University

Luna Mertins Lynn University

Karolina Smylek Lynn University

Hannah Doss Maryville University

Courtney Harris Maryville University

Carolyn Bolden Millersville University

Leah Miksa Millersville University

Jordan Plempel Millersville University

Becca Yeager Millersville University

Nicole Beckman Minnesota State University, Mankato

Ella DeFever Minnesota State University, Mankato

Sydney Hanson Minnesota State University, Mankato

Ayla Taylor Minnesota State University, Mankato

Arina Bratamidjaja Minnesota State University, Moorhead

Demi-Lee Carlisle Minnesota State University, Moorhead

Lily Lengerich Minnesota State University, Moorhead

Molly Lenmark Minnesota State University, Moorhead

Brooke Dobrzanski Notre Dame College

Alexis Torosian Notre Dame College

Steven Aimable Nova Southeastern University

Estelle Bauer Nova Southeastern University

Celina Marquez Nova Southeastern University

Neta Shiff Nova Southeastern University

Emily Calandro Pace University

Caelyn Smith Pace University

Vittoria Bonsanti Saint Leo University

Isabelle Sering Saint Leo University

Vanda Vöröshazy Saint Leo University

Bella Amedio Saint Michael’s College

Mary Kohn Saint Michael’s College

Rachel McAdams Saint Michael’s College

Margaret Wilk Saint Michael’s College

Marissa Bittner Shippensburg University

Lauren Croll Shippensburg University

Michaela Hersh Shippensburg University

Alyssa Tomb Shippensburg University

Madelyn Dean Southern Connecticut State University

Faith Littleton Southern Connecticut State University

Lindsay McCawley Southern Connecticut State University

Olivia Strelevitz Southern Connecticut State University

Natalie Bohnert Southwest Minnesota State University

Sarah McDonald Southwest Minnesota State University

Addi Schroeder Southwest Minnesota State University

Juliana Villa Southwest Minnesota State University

Anna Reschko St. Cloud State University

Olivia Travis St. Cloud State University

Sidney Durbin Truman State University

Meg Heveroh Truman State University

Kylie Strobl Truman State University

Emily Traube Truman State University

Anna Miller UNC Pembroke

Nina Wiatrowski UNC Pembroke

Mille Berg University of Findlay

Macy May University of Findlay

Johanna Buys University of Indianapolis

Kaitlyn McCoy University of Indianapolis

Mikaela Starr University of Indianapolis

Leticia Vaselli University of Indianapolis

Breena DeLegge University of Mary

Victoria Murillo University of Mary

Korie Riely University of Mary

Rylie Webb University of Mary

Franziska Hauptmann University of Missouri-St. Louis

Zara Konstapel University of Missouri-St. Louis

Elizabeth Balent University of Montevallo

Isabel Harris University of Montevallo

Erica Mills University of Montevallo

Amanda Ware University of Montevallo

Katie Cornelio University of Nebraska at Kearney

Madison Kathol University of Nebraska at Kearney

Emily Miksch University of Nebraska at Kearney

Audrey Stelling University of Nebraska at Kearney

Nathalia Silva University of North Carolina at Pembroke

Makenzy Kennedy University of Sioux Falls

Sarah Knox University of Sioux Falls

Domencia Solano Ocampo University of Sioux Falls

Elizabeth Spaans University of Sioux Falls

Yael Danieli University of West Florida

Brooke Dorr University of West Florida

Stefanie Markwardt University of West Florida

Daniela Reyes University of West Florida

Jordan Fox Wayne State University

Barbara Munoz Wayne State University

Isidora Sekaric Wayne State University

Mikaela Senkus Wayne State University

Ann Carozza West Chester University

Sophia Gerhart West Chester University

McKenzie Hemingway West Chester University

Mikayla Niness West Chester University

Tayla Liddle Western Colorado University

Jordan Maruska Western Colorado University

Addison O’Donnell Western Colorado University

Claire Hays William Jewell College

Anna Lancaster William Jewell College

Martina Torrent William Jewell College

Hana Kubalova Wingate University

Kelsea Munro Wingate University

Lily Sanocki Wingate University

Gracie Williams Wingate University

MEN’S DIVISION III

Justin Huttenlocher Albion College

Jack Malnar Allegheny College

Matt Arrigoni Alma College

Ryan Gray Alma College

Nate Toth Alma College

Andrew Bernstein Amherst College

Jeff Gerber Amherst College

Gabriele Lunardi Amherst College

Jaden Olson Amherst College

Anthony Stultz Anderson University

Joseph Addison Augustana College

Kacper Cebula Augustana College

Gavin McCorry Augustana College

Isaiah Valentine Augustana College

Cody Dean Austin College

Pat Anutarasoti Babson College

Joshua Kim Babson College

Jason Heisler Baldwin Wallace University

Mason Kooyman Baldwin Wallace University

Tommie McQueary Baldwin Wallace University

Austin Olsavsky Baldwin Wallace University

Nathan Berry Bates College

Edmond Giang Bates College

John Marcolina Bates College

Nate Sommer Bates College

Billy Blood Berry College

Bear Breeze Berry College

Ross Valdez Berry College

Logan Marks Bethany College (WV)

Sam Dienstag Brandeis University

Ean Helmlinger Bridgewater College

Eric Wilbur Bridgewater College

Luke Wintersgill Bridgewater College

Cooper Castellone Bridgewater State University

Luc Durand Bridgewater State University

Thomas Scalese Bridgewater State University

Chase Simao Bridgewater State University

Colby Riexinger Buffalo State University

Michael Gray Cabrini University

Thomas Ronayne Jr. Cabrini University

Matthew Seifried Cabrini University

Lucas Abounader Caltech

Naci Keskin Caltech

Jason Lin Caltech

Leo Yang Caltech

Julien Camy Calvin University

Jay Cen Calvin University

Jacob Heeres Calvin University

Forrest Peterson Calvin University

Parker Johnson Carleton College

Ian Scott Carleton College

Sean Smith Carleton College

Josh Wu Carleton College

James Kyle Carnegie Mellon University

Judson Kyle Carnegie Mellon University

Matthew Nagler Carnegie Mellon University

Aleksander Tarczynski Carnegie Mellon Universtiy

Michael Bartczyszyn Carthage College

Paul Busse Carthage College

Conner Hwang Carthage College

Jack Piccoli Carthage College

Ethan Chuang Case Western Reserve University

Campbell Patterson Case Western Reserve University

Andrew Smith Case Western Reserve University

Sean Yetter Case Western Reserve University

Ellis Prescott Catholic University

Jeffrey Schriefer-Flores Catholic University

Aiden Peterkin Centenary College of Louisiana

Jackson Fears Centre College

Simon Jacobs Chapman University

Cole Kershner Chapman University

Frank Applebaum Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Anderson Breazeale Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Thayer Breazeale Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Alec Vercruysse Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Charlie Jordan Clarkson University

Tim Jordan Clarkson University

Tristan Miranda Clarkson University

Michael Schroeder Clarkson University

Zach Kolker Coe College

Nate Cordick Colby College

Neil Mortimer Colby College

Carson Rehkopf Colby College

Jackson Rocket Colby College

Mac O’Brien Colorado College

Collin Ralston Colorado College

Justin Finkel Connecticut College

Sean Geisler Connecticut College

Marc Stern Connecticut College

Ben Zamstein Connecticut College

Gavin Jones Denison University

Brock Kinnamon DePauw University

Braden Mallery DePauw University

Robbie Sheffield DePauw University

Evan Steffy DePauw University

Hayden Koh Drew University

Harrison Neal Drew University

Marco Niro Drew University

CJ Talerico Drew University

Connor Rego Eastern Connecticut State University

Jeff Echols Emory University

Ryan Gibbons Emory University

Jake Meyer Emory University

Lucas Bumgarner Emory University

Andrew Canjura Franklin & Marshall College

Jack Rowe Franklin & Marshall College

Evan Willertz Franklin & Marshall College

Kyle Haflich Franklin College

John Hasquin Franklin College

Logan Parker Franklin College

Jules Yance Gallaudet University

Charlie Cross Gettysburg College

Luke McKenna Gettysburg College

Harry Nelson Gettysburg College

Hunter Sundlun Gettysburg College

Zachary Barneson Gordon College

Sam Heller Grinnell College

Ben Johnson Grinnell College

Marc Dieter Grove City College

Mac Hancock Grove City College

Andrew Becker Gustavus Adolphus College

Jared Dawson Gustavus Adolphus College

Peyton Richardson Gustavus Adolphus College

Matt Strom Gustavus Adolphus College

Sam Pettengill Hamilton College

Andrew Rehak Hampden-Sydney College

Jack Armstrong Hartwick College

Michael Schultz Hartwick College

Storm Fuller Hood College

Patrick Krol Hood College

Russell Odor Hood College

Hazen Stowell Hood College

Ben Catton Hope College

Conner Halberg Hope College

Colin Kalkman Hope College

Bailey Smith Hope College

Matthew Steeves Husson University

Isaias Therio Husson University

Joe Vail Husson University

Alex Kula Illinois Wesleyan University

Ethan Lowder Illinois Wesleyan University

Lane Wagner Illinois Wesleyan University

Matthew Johnston Ithaca College

Matthew Stevens Ithaca College

Ben Young Ithaca College

Michael Heller John Carroll University

Bryce Liddell John Carroll University

Luke Novak John Carroll University

Jonathan Simoes John Carroll University

Joe Castagno Johns Hopkins University

Kellen Roddy Johns Hopkins University

Brandon Stride Johns Hopkins University

Kyle Wu Johns Hopkins University

Erik Danielson Kalamazoo College

Luke Middlebrook Kalamazoo College

Ben Pickrel Kalamazoo College

Oliver Tye Kalamazoo College

Mason Fishell Kenyon College

Spencer Pruett Kenyon College

Drew Albrecht Kenyon College

Noah Hargrove Kenyon College

Erik Aguero King’s College (Pa.)

Ryan Bixler King’s College (Pa.)

Anthony Macko King’s College (Pa.)

Riley Komp Lake Forest College

Luke Bedalov Lake Forest College

Jake Beidler Lebanon Valley College

Justin Kopp Lebanon Valley College

Dain Vallie Lebanon Valley College

Nathan Herde Linfield University

Alex Landry Linfield University

Gavin Smith Linfield University

Casey Wong Linfield University

Jack Bell Luther College

Jack Meehan Luther College

Ryan Malecha Luther College

Jacob Wenger Luther College

Isaac Kisker Macalester College

Adan Schroeder Macalester College

Ponce Saltysiak Maine Maritime Academy

Trevor Cairns Marymount University

Jason Lee Marywood University

Brayden Reeves McMurry University

Alfonso Santoya McMurry University

Ben Clarke Messiah University

Mark Lukens Messiah University

Isaac McCabe Messiah University

Aedan Wilkinson Messiah University

Riley Griffis Middlebury College

Jason Rickenbacher Middlebury College

Christopher Farrell Misericordia University

Jonus Gurski Misericordia University

Ben Sorrentino Misericordia University

Roderick Huang MIT

Adam Janicki MIT

Jaden Luo MIT

Tobe Obochi MIT

Ryan Kappes Montclair State University

Cameron Fairley Nazareth College

Ryan Hough Nazareth College

Cael Dice Nebraska Wesleyan University

David Basin New York University

Thomas Pritchard New York University

Hunter Whitbeck New York University

Jaeden-Hans Yburan New York University

Benjamin Stark Norwich University

Tobias Macedo Norwich University

Logan Wineriter Norwich University

Lucas Draper Oberlin College

Myles Felt Oberlin College

Erik Fendorf Oberlin College

Isaac Viviano Oberlin College

Holden Cubberley Ohio Northern University

Brady Horgan Ohio Northern University

Vincent Morando Ohio Northern University

Charlie Spyker Ohio Northern University

Aamir Motiwala Ohio Wesleyan University

Seth Kading Olivet College

Landon Morgan Olivet College

Takato Timmerman Olivet College

Henri Coronado-Volta Pacific Lutheran University

Charlie Cutter Pacific Lutheran University

Na’inoa Loo Pacific Lutheran University

Ethan Andrews Penn State Altoona

William Donaldson Piedmont University

Leandro Forero Piedmont University

Erick Fortner Piedmont University

Lyden Fogg Plymouth State University

Tom Steinberg Plymouth State University

Ben Willett Pomona-Pitzer

Larry Yu Pomona-Pitzer

Caleb Baron Ramapo College

Samuel De Leon Ramapo College

Emile Eeckhout Ramapo College

Michael Sooy Ramapo College

Sam Hey Randolph College

Michael Senter Randolph-Macon College

Ethan Gadbois Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Lorenzo Gurri Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Daniel Savidge Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

William Tan Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Ethan Brennan Ripon College

Ben Rahlf Ripon College

Brendan Kapp RIT

Drew Scheib RIT

Ben Sippel RIT

Ryan Sweet RIT

Evan Fuller Roger Williams University

Andrew Mungovan Roger Williams University

Nick Edwards Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Caleb Munger Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Vineet Ranade Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Evan Sellers Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Rocco Evangelista Rowan University

Michael Fracchiolla Rowan University

Paul Riter Rowan University

Kevin Yanagisawa Rowan University

Jack Grabinski Saint John’s University (Minn.)

Ethan Huber Saint John’s University (Minn.)

Joe Koller Saint John’s University (Minn.)

Carter Larson Saint John’s University (Minn.)

Shawn Perry Saint Joseph’s College of Maine

Jay Ceperley Simpson College

Brian Borchard Skidmore College

Miles Herman Skidmore College

Liam Keating Skidmore College

David Marcello Skidmore College

James Chan Springfield College

Jonathan Chan Springfield College

Daniel Bloedow St. Olaf College

Jaden Chant St. Olaf College

Andrew Noecker St. Olaf College

Tim Rizzo St. Olaf College

Lance Meeson SUNY Cortland

Jack-Henry Whalen SUNY Cortland

Sean Zupko SUNY Cortland

Joseph Campise SUNY Oneonta

Mason DeLisio SUNY Oneonta

Jonathan Stanzione SUNY Oneonta

Sophia Frenyea SUNY Potsdam

Brett Worden SUNY Potsdam

Brendan Alvino Susquehanna University

John Imburgia Susquehanna University

Trevor Johnson Susquehanna University

Vijay Chhabra Swarthmore College

AJ Das Swarthmore College

Cole Griscavage Swarthmore College

Jacob Sherman Swarthmore College

Tucke Andrewjeski The College of Wooster

Noah Golovan The College of Wooster

Ryan Gross The College of Wooster

Josh Pearson The College of Wooster

Conner Hood Transylvania University

Kaden Siler Transylvania University

Jacob Young Transylvania University

Liam Colleran Trinity College

Tudor Ionescu Trinity College

Dillon McDermott Trinity College

Quin Woods Trinity College

Nathaniel Early Trinity University

Matteo Lanzara Trinity University

Konstantine Partalas Trinity University

Kendal Southwell Trinity University

Peter LaBarge Tufts University

Zach Lawrence Tufts University

Kai Renshaw Tufts University

Evan Szablewski Tufts University

Oliver Austin U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Armand Hebert U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

David McCranie U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

James Todd U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Joel Akey UC Santa Cruz

Presley Golling UC Santa Cruz

Judah Good UC Santa Cruz

Aaron Wu UC Santa Cruz

Andrew Boyd Union College

James Javier Jr. Union College

Bill Megas Union College

Zack Panlilio Union College

Garrett Clasen University of Chicago

Arthur Kiselnikov University of Chicago

John Paul Phillips University of Chicago

Jesse Ssengonzi University of Chicago

Zach Bennett University of Lynchburg

Matt Fields University of Lynchburg

Chris Jennings University of Lynchburg

Colton Schnars University of Lynchburg

Eli Holm University of Mount Union

Michael Hubbard University of Mount Union

Brett Scheib University of Mount Union

Nathan Williams University of Mount Union

Blake Eddow University of Redlands

Tom Jansen University of Redlands

Thomas Long University of Redlands

Lucas Walker University of Redlands

Jose Corredor Alvarez University of Rochester

Sean Finnerty University of Rochester

Trevor Hoch University of Rochester

Matt Kiel University of Rochester

Aaron Gauvin University of Saint Joseph (Conn.)

David Kavanaugh University of Saint Joseph (Conn.)

Nicolai Van Zyl University of the Ozarks

Cameron Harris University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point

Will Lennertz University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point

Brett Farmer University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Quincy Kabe University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Vaughn Kromrey University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Jack Poppitz University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Jacob Brehmer University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Mitchell Johnson University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Nicholas Litterer University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Andrew Perrin University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Kasznay Jonah Ursinus College

Robbie Perot Vassar College

Eddie McDonald Virginia Wesleyan University

Stuart Reyes Virginia Wesleyan University

Todd Echols Washington and Lee University

Matt Fritz Washington and Lee University

Luke Nagel Washington and Lee University

Reese Nelson Washington and Lee University

Austin Bick Washington University in St. Louis

Pace Edwards Washington University in St. Louis

Mark Lipkin Washington University in St. Louis

Alex McCormick Washington University in St. Louis

Allen Riego De Dios Western Connecticut State University

Stephen Adametz Westminster College

Patrick Holton Westminster College

Kevin MacMurdo Westminster College

Dawson Yocum Westminster College

Davis Connor Wheaton College (Illinois)

Anthony Fitzgerald Wheaton College (Illinois)

Harrison Smith Wheaton College (Illinois)

Geffen Chang Whittier College

Nick Coltrin Whittier College

Connor Florey Whitworth University

Ty Patterson Whitworth University

Shane Miller Wilkes University

Cole Lindberg Willamette University

Julius Wilhelmi Willamette University

Anthony Newman William Paterson University

Oliver Schalet Williams College

Ben Shapiro Williams College

Nick Whitcomb Williams College

Austin Reed Wilmington College

Matt Crane Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Kyle Staubi Worcester Polytechnic Institute

WOMEN’S DIVISION III

Megan Anderson Albertus Magnus College

Maria Estrada Albertus Magnus College

Ana Lucia Gutierrez Gomez Albertus Magnus College

Chloe Oliver Albertus Magnus College

Hannah Fathman Albion College

Maggie Baham Allegheny College

Ariana Clark Allegheny College

Jenna Halenda Allegheny College

Olivia Kraus Allegheny College

Marissa Luzac Alma College

Megan Neeley Alma College

Danielle Ries Alma College

Sydney Bluestein Amherst College

Lauren Eng Amherst College

Jess Gordon Amherst College

Grace Walker Amherst College

Heather Karm Anderson University

Halle Strege Anderson University

Maya Merritt Augsburg University

Lexci Wourenma Augsburg University

Bella Casanovas Augustana College

Hailey Glasnovich Augustana College

Isabelle Sansom Augustana College

Liberty Chanin Austin College

Sammi Thiele Austin College

Molly Cox Babson College

Audrey Daniels Babson College

Mallory Dondorfer Baldwin Wallace University

Bella Ratino Baldwin Wallace University

Lauren Slife Baldwin Wallace University

Kate Wells Baldwin Wallace University

Abigail Gibbons Bates College

Grace Wenger Bates College

Natalie Young Bates College

Viola Hasko Berry College

Grace Pleasant Berry College

Hannah Smith Berry College

Jordan Haslacker Bethany College (WV)

Aidah Shuttleworth Bethany College (WV)

Bailey Gold Brandeis University

Ema Rennie Brandeis University

Isabelle Bauer Bridgewater College

Kate Tolone Bridgewater College

Katelyn Wiglesworth Bridgewater College

Katie Yoder Bridgewater College

Jenna Maxim Bridgewater State University

Brynn Murray Bridgewater State University

Gabriella Rivera Bridgewater State University

Danielle Vissering Bridgewater State University

Kelly Peterson Bryn Mawr College

Teagan Rooney Bryn Mawr College

Vivian Sandifer Bryn Mawr College

Lindsay DeBoth Buffalo State University

BB Garcia Buffalo State University

Hannah Heil Buffalo State University

Maggie Parobek Buffalo State University

Jennifer Allison Cabrini University

Belinda Hedden Cabrini University

Adri Pietrewicz Cabrini University

Catherine Sexton Cabrini University

Lynda Steen Calvin University

Haley Thier Calvin University

Raine Bernhard Carleton College

Caroline Crampton Carleton College

Maddie Damberg-Ott Carleton College

Brenna Russell Carleton College

Mathea Myhrvold Carnegie Mellon University

Aidan Pinto Carnegie Mellon University

Emilia Schwallie Carnegie Mellon University

Tiffany Tseng Carnegie Mellon University

Nicole Johnson Carroll University

Kara Loy Carroll University

Joselyn Peterson Carroll University

Catherine Casanovas Carthage College

Ashleigh Espinoza Carthage College

Maria Gutzweiler Carthage College

Grace Norman Carthage College

Abby Halsdorfer Case Western Reserve University

Angeli Paull Case Western Reserve University

Maria Pritchett Case Western Reserve University

Abigail Wilkov Case Western Reserve University

Kaitlyn Caple Catholic University

Emma Gould Catholic University

Alexa Hipp Catholic University

Ava Snyder Catholic University

Christine Goodman Centenary College of Louisiana

Camryn Hebert Centenary College of Louisiana

Bryn Jenkins Centenary College of Louisiana

Audrey Becker Centre College

Claire Pellegrin Centre College

Callie West Centre College

Avery Hall Chapman University

Meghan Kluck Chapman University

Ella Blake Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Izzy Doud Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Annie Johnson Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Augusta Lewis Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Gabriela McSwieney Clarkson University

Madelyn Nowicki Clarkson University

Claudia Scala Clarkson University

Bella Triolet Clarkson University

Megan Norris Coe College

Lauren Pio Coe College

Alex Mayo Colby College

Eleanor McGrath Colby College

Lily Moy Colby College

Ann Tolan Colby College

Molly Johanson College of Saint Benedict

Fiona Rosko College of Saint Benedict

Lindsay Smutka College of Saint Benedict

Kate Brush Colorado College

Peyton Classon Colorado College

Vaughn Ammon Connecticut College

Marie-Eve Hebert Connecticut College

Tiernan Shea Connecticut College

Anika Svoboda Connecticut College

Tara Culibrk Denison University

Kerstyn Johnson Denison University

Savannah Sargent Denison University

Tarah Lang DePauw University

Mei-Li Minnich DePauw University

Emily Thompson DePauw University

Elise Umbach DePauw University

Grace Aboussleman Drew University

Katie Cashin Drew University

Amira Hadri Drew University

Katerina Poulathas Drew University

Lindsay Weaver Eastern Connecticut State University

Maddey Brelsford Elizabethtown College

Sarah Marston Elizabethtown College

Sloane Donovan Emory University

Anna Glowniak Emory University

Taylor Leone Emory University

Caroline Maki Emory University

Emma Dougherty FDU-Florham

Sarah Dougherty FDU-Florham

Julianna Fazzio FDU-Florham

Kristen Farabaugh Franciscan University

Sarah Kelty Franciscan University

Anne Konstanty Franciscan University

Olivia Mete Franciscan University

Sarah Gartner Franklin & Marshall College

Olivia Lockey Franklin & Marshall College

Jenna Lu Franklin & Marshall College

Julie McFadden Franklin & Marshall College

Carley Bond Franklin College

Faith Jackson Franklin College

Erin Perkins Franklin College

Becky Pfeifer Franklin College

Dakota Ronco Gallaudet University

Lindsay Blake Gettysburg College

Annabel Gorman Gettysburg College

Lauren Manning Gettysburg College

Natalie Wisniewski Gettysburg College

Lily Brooks Gordon College

Grace Haxhinasto Gordon College

Gina Ouellette Gordon College

Ella Robinson Goucher College

Sophia Carroll Grinnell College

Rachel Grubbs Grove City College

Sarah Kuchma Grove City College

Rachel Ledford Grove City College

Ellen Hofstede Gustavus Adolphus College

Marit Isaacson Gustavus Adolphus College

Lucy Peterson Gustavus Adolphus College

Abby Yartz Gustavus Adolphus College

Madison Goodman-Leong Hamilton College

Irene Keh Hamilton College

Caroline Shen Hamilton College

Katt Withers Hamilton College

Courtney Broyles Hamline

Elizabeth Baird Hartwick College

Joelle Ocheltree Hartwick College

Molly Cronin Hood College

Andrea Kassa Hood College

Ridley Little Hood College

Grace Winpigler Hood College

Sophia Farbarzhevich Hope College

Alyssa Kerkman Hope College

Sara Kraus Hope College

Delaney Wesolek Hope College

Abbie Howe Husson University

Erin Madden Husson University

Kayla Payson Husson University

Shelby Peterson Husson University

Hadley Fudge Illinois Wesleyan University

Abigail Ignagni Ithaca College

Leah Levin Ithaca College

Abby Marraccino Ithaca College

Karalyn Pawcio Ithaca College

Gwyneth Hamilton John Carroll University

Catherine Steinwachs John Carroll University

Kristen Alicea-Jorgensen Johns Hopkins University

Sophia Girgenti Johns Hopkins University

Kate Overbey Johns Hopkins University

Taylor Rohovit Johns Hopkins University

Sarah Densham Kalamazoo College

Camille Misra Kalamazoo College

Mya Richter Kalamazoo College

Sam Vande Pol Kalamazoo College

Amanda Davis Kean University

Isabel DeSanno Kean University

Brianna Shaw Kean University

Ella Campbell Kenyon College

Sydney McCallie Kenyon College

Kira Bowling Kenyon College

Caleigh Wukitch Kenyon College

Roni McClelland King’s College (Pa.)

Jamie Navarro King’s College (Pa.)

Maddison Quick King’s College (Pa.)

Violet Anderson Lake Forest College

Helena Blumenau Lake Forest College

Caprice Kalvelage Lake Forest College

Ally McCarthy Lake Forest College

Karli Averill Lebanon Valley College

Emily Beard Lebanon Valley College

Rachel Gibson Lebanon Valley College

Rachel King Lebanon Valley College

Avery Campbell Linfield University

Emma Campbell Linfield University

Alexis Matthiesen-Johnson Linfield University

Kate Walkup Linfield University

Kinsey Bogen Loras College

Taylor Hrabak Loras College

Nina Schiro Loras College

Ellianna Stine Loras College

Ellie Gardner Luther College

Nev Nelson Luther College

Anna Thomley Luther College

Clara Wodny Luther College

Katherine Brown Lycoming College

Courtney Chapman Lycoming College

Elisa DiNicola Lycoming College

Olga Merkadeau Macalester College

Natalie Pollock Macalester College

Jocelyn Radke Macalester College

Verity Wray-Raabolle Macalester College

Sage Dentremont Maine Maritime Academy

Megan Durrua Maine Maritime Academy

Natasha Kopeck Maine Maritime Academy

Roxanna MacGregor Maine Maritime Academy

Delaney Carey Marymount University

Madison Grubb Marymount University

Isabella Ochalik Marymount University

Caryn Sanclementi Marymount University

Mackenzie Blithe Marywood University

Maggie Davis Marywood University

Molly O’Neill Marywood University

Sabrina Zieger Marywood University

Lainey Flanagan Messiah University

Erin Goudie Messiah University

Caitlin Ross Messiah University

Abigail Soerens Messiah University

Isabella Caddeau Middlebury College

Chloe Katz Middlebury College

Alyson Barnes Millikin University

Brianna Brunk Millikin University

Shay Buchanan Millikin University

Kendall Rossignol Millikin University

Breanna Fluhr Misericordia University

Analiese Hargreaves Misericordia University

Camryn Hubric Misericordia University

Jennifer Scott Misericordia University

Kate Augustyn MIT

Edenna Chen MIT

Rachel Loh MIT

Laura Rosado MIT

Lauren Johnson Monmouth College

Isabella Peetz Monmouth College

Evelyn Schaefer Monmouth College

Juliana Skopp-Cardillo Montclair State University

Julie Tiedemann Montclair State University

Catherine Lovett Moravian University

Jaelyn Mitchell Moravian University

Marissa Werner Moravian University

Lauren Leese Mount Holyoke College

Anais Magner Mount Holyoke College

Jess Mohr Mount Holyoke College

Erin Schrama Mount Holyoke College

Amy Barry Nazareth College

Grace Cioffi Nazareth College

Julie Filipski Nazareth College

Elizabeth Tripp Nazareth College

Isabella Brosvik New York University

Jessica Flynn New York University

Caitlin Marshall New York University

Issara Schmidt New York University

Nikky Avise Norwich University

Rebecca Klements Norwich University

Jenna Tschida Norwich University

Emily Ferrari Oberlin College

Elinor Frost Oberlin College

Ava Peyton Oberlin College

Audrey Weber Oberlin College

Mara Brown Ohio Northern University

Morgan Fernandez Ohio Northern University

Gabbie Grant Ohio Northern University

Annie Richters Ohio Northern University

Josephine Stark Ohio Wesleyan University

Jennifer Mann Olivet College

Makenzie Chan-Orcutt Pacific Lutheran University

Sidney Chan-Orcutt Pacific Lutheran University

Annika Eisele Pacific Lutheran University

Malia Wisham Pacific Lutheran University

Madison Coleman Penn State Altoona

Grace Dangelo Penn State Altoona

Grace Frey Penn State Altoona

Avery Heisey Penn State Altoona

Olivia Bechtel Piedmont University

Gillian Lloyd Piedmont University

Madison Nance Piedmont University

Gwyneth Thomas Piedmont University

Kyra Donahue Plymouth State University

Jessica McGregor Plymouth State University

Alex Gill Pomona-Pitzer

Alex Turvey Pomona-Pitzer

Kaitlin Balasaygun Ramapo College

Keila Fane Ramapo College

Katie Riva Ramapo College

Eva Hey Randolph College

Kelsey Craighead Randolph-Macon College

Gabby Crouch Randolph-Macon College

Sarah Nelson Randolph-Macon College

Katelyn Vieni Randolph-Macon College

Olivia Luhnau Regis College

Megan Miller Regis College

Cashman Murphy Regis College

Shannon Brown Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Alyssa Cahill Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Patricia Christensen Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Colleen Whittaker Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Lauren Bahr Ripon College

Elle Holland RIT

Samantha Russell RIT

Emma Thomas RIT

Tabitha DiDonato Roger Williams University

Caterina Liseo Roger Williams University

Sandy Remson Roger Williams University

Brenna Guilmette Roger Williams University

Therese Jaeger Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Tori Kinnamon Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Natalija Pumpurs Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Cate Stauffer Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Linsday Cave Rowan University

Alexis Kidchob Rowan University

Emily Nelson Rowan University

Bella Stefanowicz Rowan University

Anna Walker Saint Joseph’s College of Maine

Sarah Alexander Saint Vincent College

Lauren Connors Saint Vincent College

Katie Kozy Saint Vincent College

Kylie Clark Salem College

Eleanore Regenthal Salem College

Karli Chancey Salisbury University

Jordan DeGruchy Salisbury University

Layla Tiberio Salisbury University

Meg Driscoll Simmons University

Caroline Mazariegos Simmons University

Eva Piernas Simmons University

Katelyn Quinlan Simmons University

Breana Hinson Simpson College

Kate Minette Simpson College

Katie Oosterhuis Simpson College

Katelyn Smith Simpson College

Chloe Kim Skidmore College

Sophia May Skidmore College

Elissa Miller Skidmore College

Rachel Olson Skidmore College

Mikaili Charlemagne Springfield College

Erin Kelaher Springfield College

Nina Lamb Springfield College

Kay Shen Springfield College

Gillian Durand St. Catherine University

Emma Svendsen St. Catherine University

Anneke van Oosterom St. Catherine University

Annie Voss St. Catherine University

Lacy Geurts St. Norbert College

Annika Cleven St. Olaf College

Julia Cordes St. Olaf College

Rachel Stumpf St. Olaf College

Izzy Treanor St. Olaf College

Leah Bernhardt SUNY Cortland

Adriane Casey SUNY Cortland

Mackenzie Dickman SUNY Cortland

Kaila O’Hara SUNY Cortland

Cadence Dudley SUNY Oneonta

Anna McCall SUNY Oneonta

Paige Splendido SUNY Oneonta

Emma Trumino SUNY Oneonta

Zoe Gliganic SUNY Potsdam

Sasha Truax SUNY Potsdam

Julia Adams Susquehanna University

Mia Doll Susquehanna University

Haley Muth Susquehanna University

Kaja Arusha Swarthmore College

Annabella Boardman Swarthmore College

Gaby Ma Swarthmore College

Olivia Stoetzer Swarthmore College

Kass Carpenter Sweet Briar College

Acadia ElzHowe Sweet Briar College

Jillian Lewis Sweet Briar College

Maddie Becker The College of Wooster

Ollie Bream The College of Wooster

Hallie Findlan The College of Wooster

Kay Wetmore The College of Wooster

Olivia Greinke Transylvania University

Hannah Tapp Transylvania University

Mary Grace Thompson Transylvania University

Grace Vogel Transylvania University

Morgan Lenoce Trinity College

Marissa Lopez-Ona Trinity College

Rachel Papalski Trinity College

Avery Rowland Trinity College

Gabi Fulk Trinity University

Emma Hagan Trinity University

Caroline Myers Trinity University

Alexis Radhakrishnan Trinity University

Tory Atkinson Tufts University

Claire Brennan Tufts University

Chloe Deveney Tufts University

Katelin Isakoff Tufts University

Emma Clarkson U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Camden Martin U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Claire Cruse UC Santa Cruz

Maddy Gruender UC Santa Cruz

Kate Kramer UC Santa Cruz

Sarah Krawczyk UC Santa Cruz

Grace Athanas Union College

Meghan Seidberg Union College

Filippa Kolokotsa University of Chicago

Grace Schwieters University of Chicago

Cynthia Tang University of Chicago

Karen Zhao University of Chicago

Kira Degelsmith University of La Verne

Emma Vu University of La Verne

Francesca Cuchna University of Lynchburg

Lindsey Hair University of Lynchburg

Delaney Kennedy University of Lynchburg

Emma-Grace Spach University of Lynchburg

Abby Doyle University of Minnesota Morris

Lilly Radintz University of Minnesota Morris

Emily Hauck University of Mount Union

Maddie Horrigan University of Mount Union

Emma Kreber University of Mount Union

Leila Alejos University of Redlands

Sydney Britton University of Redlands

Abby Dimicco University of Redlands

Sarah Szafranski University of Redlands

Sophie Lever University of Rochester

Jaelyn Shaver University of Rochester

Leah Tang University of Rochester

Ashley Updike University of Rochester

Emily Beyer University of Saint Joseph (Conn.)

Gabriela Targonska University of Saint Joseph (Conn.)

Faith Coffin University of the Ozarks

Skylar Frazier University of the Ozarks

Macy McPhillips University of the Ozarks

Rosie Wade University of the Ozarks

Kyler Ernst University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point

Abby Hopfensperger University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point

Joy Vandenberg University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point

Elaina Plonis University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Bella Thovson University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Katy Volz University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Ella Weaver University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Maddy Albert-Nelson University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Kathleen Casella University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Brooke Presny University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Claire Vandenhouten University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Grace Fergus University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Francesca Schiro University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Cadence Showalter University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Brianna Smith University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Katie Barlow Ursinus College

Abby Ferguson Ursinus College

Molly Stevens Ursinus College

Lillian Lowenthal Vassar College

Abby Whittington Vassar College

Britni Arrington Virginia Wesleyan University

Ariana Fletter Virginia Wesleyan University

Makenna Good Virginia Wesleyan University

Samantha Vos Virginia Wesleyan University

Amanda Graves Washington & Jefferson College

Jillian Cantrell Washington and Lee University

Brynn Martinson Washington and Lee University

Myla Rice Washington and Lee University

Sophia Rollo Washington and Lee University

Caroline DeLuca Washington University in St. Louis

Rosie Finglass Washington University in St. Louis

Abby Liff Washington University in St. Louis

Riyapreet Sahota Washington University in St. Louis

Ariana Mitsuoka Wellesley College

Molly Henry Western Connecticut State University

Hope Johnsky Western Connecticut State University

Annie Sobolewski Western Connecticut State University

Kara Banagan Westfield State University

Nicole Pechulis Westfield State University

Alexa Richter Westfield State University

Isabella Barnabei Westminster College

Olivia Herman Westminster College

Christina Loewe Westminster College

Sara MacMurdo Westminster College

Emily Hahn Wheaton College (Illinois)

Sophie Pelling Wheaton College (Illinois)

Emily Flores Whittier College

Chloe Fung Whittier College

Piper Guinn Whittier College

Jenna Marsh Whittier College

Carly Hoff Whitworth University

Taylor Thorne Whitworth University

Maddy Kinard Wilkes University

Jordan Edner Willamette University

Gwyn Fritz Willamette University

Tatum Good Willamette University

Jacqueline Hall Willamette University

Nicole Kahwaty William Paterson University

Hailey Krajewski William Paterson University

Emily Murphy William Paterson University

Adelaide Herman Williams College

Georgia Panitz Williams College

Emma Schulman Williams College

Sophia Verkleeren Williams College

Audrey Bibb Wilmington College

Peyton Mullins Wilmington College

Rylee Kay Puthoff Wilmington College

Sierra Szuhay Wilmington College

Elinor Ross Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Molly Sykes Worcester Polytechnic Institute

MEN’S NAIA

Alec Chournos College of Idaho

Ian Clifford College of Idaho

Alberto Garcia Marcos Keiser University

Fynn Kunze Keiser University

Alex Kusik Keiser University

Marti Ranea Vila Keiser University

Malte Ahrens Lindsey Wilson College

James de Goede Lindsey Wilson College

Will Thilwind Lindsey Wilson College

Jeremi Aubin Midland University

Andre Bazzana Milligan University

Connor Harrison Milligan University

Ben Hawkins Milligan University

Easton Gelinne Morningside University

Matthew Hanner Morningside University

Mason Beall Olivet Nazarene University

Timothy Braun Olivet Nazarene University

Nicholas Klenner Olivet Nazarene University

Liam Kuiper Olivet Nazarene University

Konnor Kolberg OUAZ

Joshua Rummel OUAZ

Philips Ametsikor Soka University of America

Zachary Holt Soka University of America

Mikhi Hassim St. Ambrose University

Ryan Joehl St. Ambrose University

Brett Jones St. Ambrose University

Petter Kolaas St. Ambrose University

Peyton Berter University of the Cumberlands

Creed Farthing University of the Cumberlands

Thomas Holzkamm University of the Cumberlands

Charles Wolfram University of the Cumberlands

WOMEN’S NAIA