NC State Gets Another Transfer: 22.0 Sprinter Sirena Rowe

The third transfer over this summer for the Wolfpack, Sirena Rowe has left Marshall University in West Virginia and is now on the NC State team.

Rowe is a great sprint freestyler, and was one of the few mid-major appearances in the 50 free at NCAAs. She finished 35th in the 50 free in 2017 with a 22.43, but had she gone her lifetime best of 22.08, she would’ve been 19th in prelims.

TOP TIMES

50y free 22.08

100y free 49.53

50y back 24.15

100y back 53.67

In addition to being a great freestyler, Rowe is also a strong backstroker, with her 50 back time being the most intriguing. Her 24.15 is actually a tick faster than the 24.24 that Elise Haan went leading off NC State’s 200 medley relay in finals last year at NCAAs.

In terms of returning roster members, Rowe is #3 for NC State in the 50 free with her 22.08 behind Ky-lee Perry (21.80) and Courtney Caldwell (21.99). She’ll bulk up an already-strong sprint group in Raleigh, and her backstroke speed could land her a medley relay spot at the end of the year.

As previously mentioned, Rowe is the third transfer to NC State this summer, and the other two are pretty impactful, too. Lexie Lupton announced her transfer from Texas A&M in late May, while Summer Finke is now with NC State after a year at Florida State and then a year off. Lupton is a pure sprinter like Rowe, while Finke is a distance specialist.