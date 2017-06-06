Texas A&M’s Lexie Lupton Transferring to NC State

After two years at Texas A&M, sprinter Lexie Lupton is transferring to the NC State Wolfpack. Lupton hails from Humble, TX, and will be moving out of state for the rest of her collegiate career. An out-of-conference transfer, Lupton will have two more years of eligibility with the Wolfpack, and she’ll start up with the program right away this fall for the 2017-18 season.

“After a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided to transfer to NC STATE. I’m so incredibly thankful for the opportunities I’ve had at Texas A&M. I feel very privileged to have been part of such a dedicated team and to have trained with coaches who are among the best in this sport. I’m very excited to join the Wolfpack! I look forward to training with their sprint group, and can’t wait to be a part of their hard working, energetic team.”

TOP TIMES

50y free – 22.47 (22.04 relay)

100y free – 49.03

200y free – 1:47.03

Lupton scored individually in both the 50 free and 100 free at the SEC Champs in her freshman and sophomore seasons with A&M. Her freshman year, she posted an 11th place finish in the 50 and touched 21st in the 100, while she faded to 24th in the 50 and 22nd in the 100 this past season. She anchored the Aggies’ 200 medley relay at the 2016 and 2017 SEC Championships, and was part of their 200 free relay at SECs in both of her seasons in College Station.

The rising junior also swam at NCAAs her freshman year, swimming on both A&M 200 relays– the medley touched 5th with her at anchor, and she swam the third leg of their 13th place 200 free relay. Her best relay split came this past season, as she split a 22.04 to help A&M touch 2nd in the 200 medley relay at SECs.

NC State is a landing spot for many top sprint specialists, and Lupton will join up as the Wolfpack has just graduated key sprinters Alexia Zevnik, Natalie Labonge, and Lotta Nevalainen. She’ll get to train with a dynamic sprint group that includes 2017 ACC 50 free Champion and program record holder Ky-lee Perry, NCAA All-American honorable mention Courtney Caldwell, and NCAA relay leg Krista Duffield.

Lupton would’ve B-finaled in the 100 and 200 free and C-finaled in the 50 free at the 2017 ACC Championships. She’ll add immediate depth to the strong sprint group at NC State, and could find herself on their 200 free relay at the end of the year.

