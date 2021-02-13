Nathan And Hailie Adrian Announce Birth Of Their First Child

Nathan Adrian announced the birth of his daughter, Parker Jacquelyn Adrian, today via Instagram. Parker is the firstborn child to Adrian and his wife Hailie Adrian who got marries back in September 2018.

Adrian has been racing internationally for the United States for over a decade, having won his first Olympic gold at the 2008 Games in Beijing. There, he swam as a prelim swimmer for the legendary 4×100 freestyle relay in which Michael Phelps, Garret Weber-Gale, Cullen Jones, and Jason Lesak narrowly beat out the French for gold. Adrian picked up his first individual gold medal 4 years later in London when he won the 100 freestyle in a 47.52. In 2012 he also won gold in the 4×100 medley relay and the 4×100 freestyle. At the most recent Games, Adrian won bronze individually in both the 50 and 100 freestyle and won gold in the 4×100 freestyle and medley relays.

In January 2019, Adrian revealed that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer. Following two successful surgeries, Adrian made a comeback in the summer of 2019 and competed at World Championships as well as at the Pan Am Games. At World’s, Adrian swam in the finals of the gold medal-winning 4×100 freestyle relay as well as the silver medal-winning 4×100 medley. At Pan Ams, he won silver in both the 500 and 100 freestyles and picked up gold in the mixed 4×100 free, mixed 4×100 medley, and silver in the men’s 4×100 free.

This fall, Adrian raced at the Stanford Invite and posted times of 21.98 in the 50 freestyle and 49.07 in the long course 100 freestyle.

Both Nathan and Hailie Adrian competed in the NCAA during their college years. Nathan swam for the University of California, Berkeley while Hailie was a member of Stanford’s diving team. Hailie is now retired from the sport, however, and works as a divisional merchandise manager for Potter Barn Teen at Williams-Sonoma. Prior to her position at Williams-Sonoma, Adrian has had many management roles in the retail industry including the director of merchandising at Banana Republic and an assistant merchant a the Gap.