Nathan Adrian, Olympic Champion and… Masters Swimmer? (Video)

Olympic Champion Nathan Adrian focuses primarily on competing in the long course 50-meter pool. Though Adrian has made appearances on the World Cup over the years, and has represented Team USA at the short course meters Dual in the Pool, as well as the short course version of the FINA World Championships, his appearances in the yards pool have come fewer and fewer over the years since he graduated from college at Cal Berkeley in 2011 and left behind the fury of the NCAA. Though Adrian may still practice a lot of yards with his teammates at Cal, he rarely competes in that venue. But rarely does not mean never.

Though it may seem funny or even “unfair,” Nathan Adrian, among all his other accolades, is a US Masters Swimming National Record Holder. While not all of Adrian’s USMS National Records were posted in Masters competitions, he did make an appearance at the 2014 USMS Spring Nationals in Irvine where he posted a ridiculous 41.13 to win the 100 freestyle and set what is probably an untouchable Masters record for the men’s 25-29 age group.

Adrian’s time from 2014 Masters Spring Nationals may not register in USA Swimming’s Data Hub, yet it stands as the 22nd-fastest performance of all time in the 100 yard freestyle. Adrian has twice been faster, with a 41.10 from the 2011 NCAA DI Championships, and his best time of 41.08 from the 2009 NCAA DI Championships. Other all-time top performers include Caeleb Dressel, the fastest performer ever in the 100 yard freestyle, who holds the NCAA, American, and U.S. Open Records at 39.90, Vlad Morozov, Cesar Cielo, and Michael Chadwick, all of whom have cracked 41-seconds, as well as Ryan Held, and Tate Jackson who have been 41.05 and 41.06, respectively.

In addition to that 100 yard freestyle, Adrian also holds the USMS National Records for the men’s 25-29 age group in the 50 (21.69) and 100 (47.96) LCM freestyles, both swum outside of Masters competition. The former was posted at the 2014 US National Championships in Irvine, earning Adrian the opportunity to swim the 50 at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships in Gold Coast, Australia, while the latter happened at the 2017 US National Championships in Indianapolis, where Adrian punched his ticket to Budapest and the 2017 FINA World Championships, where he later won silver in the 100 meter freestyle.

According to USMS.org, Adrian is not a current member of US Masters Swimming.