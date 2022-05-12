NAIA Title Contender Taryn Dailey Transfers From Keiser to Olivet-Nazarene

Taryn Dailey, the #1 ranked 200 butterflier and #2 ranked 100 butterflier in the NAIA last season, will transfer to Olivet Nazarene next season. Dailey spent the fall semester last year at Keiser University.

At the mid-season Zippy Invite, Dailey swam times of 55.02 in the 100 yard fly and 2:03.86 in the 200 yard fly. That time in the 100 fly would have placed 2nd at the 2022 NAIA National Championship meet, and her time in the 200 fly would have tied for first with her teammate Camryn Hudson.

Dailey didn’t swim the spring semester, though, and now will transfer to another NAIA school.

She began her collegiate career at Indian River State College, a two-year college that competes in the NJCAA. There, she was named the 2021 NJCAA Women’s Swimmer of the Year. after winning NJCAA titles in the 100 free, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

Best Times Progression

HS Bests Best Time at Indian River Junior Year at Keiser 100 free 53.04 51.59 52.49 100 fly 56.55 54.90 55.02 200 fly 2:08.25 2:03.15 2:03.86 200 IM 2:18.53 2:06.00 2:10.75 (scratched finals)

Dailey showed massive improvements in her two years at Indian River, and was just off her best times in her primary events in her semester at Keiser.

This transfer represents a big power swing between two of the best NAIA programs in the country. Keiser won last year’s NAIA National Championship with 785 points (winning 11 events). ONU finished 3rd with 411 points (with no event wins).

Dailey projects to score at least 45 points individually, plus she gives ONU a chance at breaking up Keiser’s relay monopoly (they won four of five last season – SCAD won the 200 free relay).

NAIA Women’s Standings 2022 – Top 5 Teams

Keiser – 785 SCAD – 469 Olivet Nazarene – 411 Cumberlands – 324 Milligan – 262

Dailey was born in Florida before moving to Chattanooga, Tennessee and training at the Baylor Swim Club. She then moved back to Florida, where she attended Merritt Island High School. There, she broke the school record in the 100 fly – her dad Ed holds the boys’ school record in the 100 fly, set 30 years earlier.

She was the Florida High School 2A 5th-place finisher in the 100 fly as a senior.

She plans to study Criminal Justice at ONU.

“I am very excited to be apart of the Olivet Nazarene swim team and thankful to the coaches for bringing me along!” Dailey said of her commitment. She also joked, “How do you get to school in the snow?” as she travels from Keiser in South Florida to Olivet Nazarene in Bourbannis, Illinois, where there is a considerably higher snowfall rate.