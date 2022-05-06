NAIA Powerhouse Olivet Nazarene Announces 5 Newcomers for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Olivet Nazarene University, located in Bourbonnais, Illinois, has announced five new members of the swimming and diving team for the 2022-23 school year. ONU is an NAIA school that competes in the KCAC conference. Both the men and the women won their respective conference titles in the 2021-22 season, and the women placed third at the 2022 NAIA National Championships. The combined team produced 18 All-Americans this season.

ONU Men’s class of 2026

Porter Hoffman

Porter Hoffman, who is from Roanoke, Illinois, is a senior at Metamora High School. He swims year-round for the Greater Peoria YMCA and specializes in free, fly, and back.

“My name is Porter Hoffman, and I’ve been competitively swimming for over ten years. During my high school career, I’ve helped my team win Conference and Sectionals for the first time in the school’s history my sophomore year, and Conference my junior year. I specialize in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle, along with butterfly and backstroke. I can’t wait to continue my swimming career at ONU! Go Tigers!🐯.”

Best SCY times:

100 free – 47.68

50 free – 21.67

200 free – 1:48.83

100 fly – 53.70

100 back – 56.40

Jack Fries

Jack Fries hails from Fenton, Michigan. He is a senior at Fenton High School and trains year-round with OLY Swimming. A versatile swimmer, he specializes in free, back, breast, fly, and IM.

“My name is Jack Fries. I am from Fenton, Michigan and have been swimming for 11 years. I swim freestyle and backstroke events for Fenton High School and OLY swimming. I’m looking forward to my next 4 years as a ONU Tiger.”

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:44.58

200 IM – 1:56.94

100 free – 48.24

500 free – 4:48.71

100 back – 52.56

200 back – 1:56.34

100 breast – 1:00.99

50 free – 22.49

100 fly – 54.66

Ryan Harrison comes from Fischers, Indiana, where he swims for Hamilton Southeastern High School and Southeastern Swim Club. He specializes in back, fly, IM, and free.

“My name is Ryan Harrison. I’m from Fishers, Indiana and have been swimming for over 11 years. I currently swim varsity backstroke and IM for Hamilton Southeastern High School and Southeastern Swim Club. I plan to major in Forensic Chemistry and am very excited to join my brother in the ONU family! Go Tigers!”

Best SCY times:

100 back – 52.36

200 back – 1:56.19

100 fly – 53.26

50 free – 23.19

100 free – 51.22

200 IM – 2:04.62

400 IM – 4:34.13

500 free – 5:15.30

ONU Women’s class of 2026

Grace Barnhart

Grace Barnhart hails from Lancaster, Ohio, where she is a senior at Fairfield Christian Academy. She does her year-round swimming with Ohio State Swim Club/Central Ohio Aquatics and specializes in the entire range of freestyle events, as well as IM and back.

“My name is Grace Barnhart and I have been swimming competitively since age 6. Most recently I have been swimming with The Ohio State Swim Club/Central Ohio Aquatics where I am Team Captain this year. I am a multi-year USA Sectional Qualifier/Finalist in the 200 free, 400/500 free, and 800/1000free and a 2021 Spring USA Speedo Sectional Medalist in the 800 free. In addition to club swimming, I hold 4 records for my high school team, have been team captain for three years, a multi-year Ohio State High School tournament qualifier and finalist in the 200 free and 500 free. I have been named to the All-Ohio State Team the past two years as well as named Mid-State League 2021 Swimmer of the Year. I am proud to follow in my family’s footsteps with attending a Nazarene University. I am very excited to join the Tigers in 2022 and help bring back the National NAIA title to Olivet! I plan to major in Zoology/Pre-vet.”

Best SCY times:

500 free – 5:04.71

1000 free – 10:36.02

200 free – 1:55.87

1650 free – 18:04.76

100 free – 55.07

200 back – 2:10.24

200 IM – 2:14.60

400 IM – 4:53.76

Katelyn Inman

Katelyn Inman lives in Zeeland, Michigan. She swims for Zeeland High Schools and Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics and specializes in freestyle, IM, and backstroke.

“My name is Katelyn Inman and I’m from Zeeland, Michigan. I’ve been swimming competitively year round for 10 years. I am a 4 year individual, division 1 state qualifier. I’ve been All State 3 times on relays. I currently hold 1 pool record on a relay, and 1 school record on a relay. I’m a 2 time sectional qualifier and a four time conference champion in the 500 free. This year I was also selected swimmer of the year for my area. I plan to study Interior Architecture/Design. I’m super excited to be a part of the Olivet Nazarene swim team!! Thank you to my family, friends, and Coaches for all the support. Go Tigers!!🐯.”

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:54.75

500 free – 5:07.27

100 free – 53.47

200 IM – 2:08.92

100 back – 58.30

200 back – 2:06.40

50 free – 25.47

