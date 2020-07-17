Mount St. Mary’s Women Accepted Into Collegiate Water Polo Association

Courtesy: Collegiate Water Polo Association

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. — Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) Commissioner Dan Sharadin announces the acceptance of Mount St. Mary’s University as a member of the Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) for women’s competition starting in the Spring 2021 season. The Mountaineers were voted into league membership by the CWPA Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to have Mount St. Mary’s joining the conference for the upcoming spring,” states Sharadin. “The interest generated in their program in such a short period of time since announcing their intent to launch the team is a testament to the numbers of high school athletes desiring to play at the collegiate level and the great recruiting their coach is doing. With all of the stress COVID 19 has produced, it is encouraging to see such enthusiasm for a program.”

Located in Emmitsburg, Md., the Mount will compete against fellow Division I institutions Brown University, Bucknell University, George Washington University, Harvard University, the University of Michigan, Princeton University and Saint Francis University for the league title and an automatic berth to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championship.

The Mount St. Mary’s men’s team was previously accepted into the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) administered by the CWPA.