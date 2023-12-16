Morgan Ray Breaks SB6 World Record in the 200 Breast on Day 1 of US Para Nationals

2023 US Para Swimming National Championships

December 15-17, 2023

Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 National Championships SWI_P”

The 2023 US National Para-Swimming Championships kicked off Friday at the Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center in Orlando, Florida, and a World Record went in the books early in prelims.

21-year-old Morgan Ray swam 2:59.49 in the SB6 200 meter breaststroke, which took almost half-a-second off the old record which has stood for more than seven years. Torben Schmidtke of Germany swam 2:59.93 at the IDM meet in Germany in 2016 (though World Para-Swimming Records lists that swim incorrectly as being from 2012).

Paralympic Swimming Classifications range from S1 to S14. S1 to S10 are for athletes with physical disabilities, S11 to S13 are for athletes with visual impairments, and S14 is for athletes with intellectual disabilities. Within each grouping, a lower classification number is generally considered to be a more sever impairment to an athlete’s performance. Athletes have one classification for butterfly, freestyle, and backstroke races (S#), one for breaststroke races (SB#), and one for IM races (SM#). These numbers can be the same but are not necessarily equal, depending on the nature of an athlete’s disability.

Besides national championships and records being on the line, the meet is also one of the last major opportunities for the US to stake its claim on spots for the Paralympic Games.

Unlike the Olympics, at the Paralympic Games, quota spots are assigned to nations, not individual athletes. Countries earn spots at the Games based on results at the World Para-Swimming Championships, based on World Rankings, and based on invitations from the Bipartite Commission. Once those slots are awarded to the countries, those countries use their own internal procedures to divide them up among the 141 swimming events approved for the 2024 Paralympics.

The 325 athlete slots (178 male and 147 female) given for World Rankings are the biggest pool of the 605 total slots available. The qualifying period ends on January 31, 2024, which ramps up the pressure for a (cooperative) climb up the World Rankings.

The US had 48 quote spots, which was the 5th-most in Tokyo, behind the Russian Paralympic Committee (68), Ukraine (57), China (56), and Great Britain (49).

For Ray, that 7 second improvement vaults him up the World Rankings, though the 200 breaststroke is not a Paralympic event in any class, so he’ll be counting on a similar breakthrough in the 100 breaststroke later in the meet to grab another US spot at the Paralympic Games (and promote his own inclusion for that roster).

Ray trains out of the Bolles School Sharks program in Jacksonville, Florida that produced swimmers like Olympic gold medalists Ryan Murphy, Joseph Schooling, and Caeleb Dressel.

That race was swum in the morning session as a timed final, as were other non-Paralympic events like the 400 IM.

Other Day 1 Highlights: