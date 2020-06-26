Morehouse College Cancels Fall Sports, Including Football, Amid Pandemic

Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia has officially canceled fall sports in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The school’s football and cross country teams will be affected.
Morehouse announced the news this morning. The press release notes that athletic programs travel to other schools and “cannot compete without breaking from social distancing guidelines.” The release also cites spectators, who come to campus to watch sporting events, but aren’t subject to the testing and monitoring plans the school has for students and staff to protect the campus from the novel 2019 coronavirus.
Morehouse’s decision will not affect winter and spring sports. Swimming & diving is a winter sport, though Morehouse doesn’t offer a swimming & diving program. But the Morehouse decision is a significant early indicator of the changes expected to college sports in the coming year based on the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) suspended competition in all sports for the fall semester. That includes Division II swimming & diving program Cal State East Bay, which will suspend all competitions during the fall semester.
Morehouse is a private historically black men’s college that also competes in the NCAA’s Division II. Morehouse is in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).
And Texas just shut down all bars, reduced capacity to 50% in restaurants and just hit full capacity in a major hospital. Florida also almost hit 9,000 new cases by themselves.
But yeah, lets keep acting as if COVID isn’t a big deal.
Feel bad for these athletes. The trickle down effect has started. Everyone on their schedule now doesn’t have this game to play and will need to fill it.
Just wear a mask and be cautious, please!
I hate to say it (for the sake of athletics), but they seem to have made a really smart decision. Deciding that being able to safely have in-person classes are more important than competing in athletics makes sense to me. I feel bad for all the athletes who were looking forward to competing though, that’s for sure.
Hopefully if other schools adopt this same plan and it extends to winter sports everyone will still be able to train.
Morehouse may very well set things in motion. Very few schools/organizations have the guts to be the first to make what some may see as a rash decision but I applaud them for being proactive vs reactive. Remember how much grief YMCA swimming got for canceling their Spring Nationals in March?