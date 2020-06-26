Daily Swim Coach Workout #135

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm up

600 swim @ 8:30

4 x 100 (25 kick, 75 swim) @ 1:35

1 x 200 (middle 100 strong/ fast turns) @ 3:00

4 x 100 get past flags on walls @ 1:20

1 x 200 (last 100 fast) @ 3:00

8 x 50 get past flags @ :40

Breast

4 x 25 double pullout @ :30

3 x 50 3 kicks 1 pull @ 1:00

4 x 25 DPS @ :30

3 x 50 double pull out swim @ 1:00

4 x 25 strong with good pull outs @ :30

Back

2 x 25 UW @ :40

2 x 25 spin @ :30

3 x 50 5+ kicks swim @ :50

4 x 25 high tempo @:30

2 x 100 swim strong @ 1:40

Fly

3 x 50 (25 fly/25 free) @ :50

2 x 25 stone skipper @ :40

2 x 25 worm kick @ :30

4 x 25 fast fly @ :30

2 x 50 fly strong with good [email protected] 1:00

Free

6 x 100 ( middle 50 fast) @ 1:20

4 x 25 perfect BO ez rest @ :30

4 x 100 ( middle 50 fast) @ 1:20

4 x 25 perfect BO ez rest @ :30

2 x 100 ( middle 50 fast) @ 1:20

4 x 25 perfect BO ez rest @ :30

Warm down

8 x 25 @ :30