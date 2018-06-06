MOR Breaststroker/IMer Katie Sanders Commits to Illinois

Breaststroker Katie Sanders of Cary, North Carolina, has committed to swim at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for 2018-19. She will join Abby Cabush, Abby Martin, Caroline Hippen, Emily Bolger, Kaylee Heimes, Lauren Partridge, Maddy Crosby, Makayla Varga, Sarah Cano, Sidney Kennedy, Taylor Shegos, and Tiffany Qiao in the class of 2022.

“I am thrilled to commit to swim at the University of Illinois!! UIUC offers amazing academic opportunities and a welcoming team atmosphere. Thanks so much to my parents, coaches, and teammates for all their support. I can’t wait to become an Illini!!!”

Sanders swims for the Marlins of Raleigh and Green Hope High School. At the 2018 4A NCHSAA State Championships in February, she swam breaststroke on the 6th-place Green Hope medley relay and also contributed a leg to the 4th-place 400 free relay. She took 15th place individually in the 200 IM (2:10.93) and 21st place in the 100 breast (1:08.21).

At the 2018 TAC Titans Tar Heel States in March, she swam a PB in the 100 breast and 400 IM. Her best 200 IM time dates from the 2018 4A NCHSAA Regionals meet in February. Last long course season, Sanders swam best times in the 100 breast (1:16.34) and 200 breast (2:43.92) at the 2017 Futures Championships; she also improved her PBs in the 200/400 IM earlier in the summer.

Top SCY times:

100 Breast – 1:06.43

200 Breast – 2:22.83

200 IM – 2:09.84

400 IM – 4:38.47

