Moore, Oliva Lead Navy Men To Big Win Over Towson

Navy vs Towson (Men)

January 6, 2024

Towson, Maryland

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TOWSON, Md. — The Navy men’s swimming and diving team (7-1) totaled 11 event wins to defeat Towson (4-1), 179-116, Saturday at Burdick Pool in Towson.

“It is always great to return to racing and competition in the new year after training for nearly one month,” said Navy men’s swimming head coach Bill Roberts . “Like all teams around the nation, everyone is working at a really high level right now. Often at this time of the year times will be a little scattered and all over the place. However, we were very happy with the way the team put together their races and how they performed in the water.”

The Mids jumped out to an early lead by placing first, second and third in both of the diving events that were held prior to the start of the swimming portion of the meet. George Moore paced Navy on each board with winning scores of 291.75 on the one meter and 292.80 on the three meter.

Navy then won and also finished in third place in the opening 200 medley relay to build a 45-10 advantage.

Luca Oliva started the individual events by posting a time of 9:35.54 to win the 1000 freestyle. Everet Andrew followed with a 1:41.02 to lead a 1-2-3-4 Navy finish in the 200 free. The run of wins recorded by the Mids was stretched to six when Ben Irwin touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke in a time of 50.27.

The teams alternated winning the next six events, with victories being posted by Navy in the 200 fly ( Jake Douberly , 1:53.85), 100 free (Ben Stankovich, 45.62) and 200 breast ( Juan Mora , 2:03.78). Oliva then won his second event of the day, winning the 500 free in a time of 4:40.98.

After a pair of wins for the Tigers in the 100 fly and 100 IM races, the Mids ended the meet by winning the 200 free relay.

Navy will travel to South Bend, Ind., this week to face Notre Dame and Princeton on Friday and Saturday.

TOWSON, Md. – The Towson University men’s swimming & diving team fell to #25 Navy 179-116 at Burdick Pool on Saturday.

Brian Benzing won three individual races, while Sean Colson and Luke Schwar each picked up victories.

How it Happened:

Aidan Clark took fourth in both the 1-meter and 3-meter competitions, finishing with respective scores of 253.50 and 201.83.

took fourth in both the 1-meter and 3-meter competitions, finishing with respective scores of 253.50 and 201.83. The 200-medley relay comprised of Bota, Benzing, Eischeid and McLaughlin placed second with a time of 1:30.73.

Ament took second in the 1000 free, clocking in at 9:44.06.

Reed Sells (50.75) and Colson (51.01) finished second and fourth in the 100 back.

(50.75) and Colson (51.01) finished second and fourth in the 100 back. Benzing’s time of 53.25 in the 100 breast was good for the win by more than two seconds.

Luke Schwar won the 50 free with a time of 21.13.

won the 50 free with a time of 21.13. Schwar followed that with a third-place finish in the 100 free (46.44). McLaughlin took fourth (47.31).

Colson won the 200 back with a time of 1:50.31. Sells finished second at 1:53.17.

Ament took third in the 500 free, clocking in at 4:45.41.

Benzing won the 100 fly at 48.08.

He followed that with a first-place finish in the 100 IM with a time of 49.57.

Colson, McDonald, Bota, and Ament finished the 200 free relay with a time of 1:27.49.

On Deck:

Both squads are back in the pool Monday, Jan. 15 to face Howard in Washington, D.C.