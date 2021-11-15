Mitch Larkin Leaves Coach Dean Boxall As He Races First LC Meet Since Tokyo

2021 SWIMMING QUEENSLAND MEDAL SHOTS LC PREP MEET

November 11th – November 14th

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

LC (50m)

Results – Meet Mobile

The Swimming Queensland Medal Shots Long Course Preparation Meet took place over the weekend in Brisbane with Olympians Mitch Larkin and Taylor McKeown among the racers. Rising star Elizabeth Dekkers was also in the water, giving us a glimpse as to what the upcoming 2021/22 season will look like.

Of note, 28-year-old Larkin now represents Chandler Swimming Club, after having spent his lead-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games with Dean Boxall. Boxall, the famed coach of multi-Olympic medalist Ariarne Titmus, is stationed at St. Peters Western also in Brisbane. We’ve reached out to Larkin to find out more on his move.

Larkin had a relatively disappointing Olympic Games, having entered the competition as a strong medal contender in the 100m back and the 200m IM after having decided to drop the 200m back from his lineup. However, Larkin wound up missing the podium in Tokyo, finishing 7th in the 1back and not even making the final in the 200m IM despite owning one of the top times in the world in 2021.

At this meet in Queensland, Larkin put up baseline times in the 100m back, 100m free, 200m IM and 50m fly, reaping gold in all but the latter. Larkin clocked 55.29 in the 100m back, 51.27 in the 100m free and 2:04.31 in the 200m IM.

As for 26-year-old McKeown, she took the women’s 100m breaststroke in a time of 1:11.39, while 17-year-old Dekkers posted efforts of 2:08.51 in the 200m fly, 28.29 in the 50m fly and 59.79 in the 100m fly to top the podium across each event.

The next major competition within Queensland comes in December with the Queensland Championships.