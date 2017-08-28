Missy Franklin Makes Appearance In Indy, Speaks To Her Career Status

6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Fans and swim enthusiasts attending the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships in Indianapolis were treated to an appearance by 5-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin. The American superstar greeted young fans, signed autographs and took plenty of selfies as the competition is wrapping up with just one day left at IUPUI Natatorium.

Speaking specifically to her own career, Franklin says that she ‘doesn’t really know where she is right now’, but that the 22-year-old is ‘perfectly ok with that.’ The former Cal swimmer says she’s just ‘really enjoying getting back in the water and getting back to training again.’

In the interview below, courtesy of FINA, Franklin also talks about expectations of world-class athletes, as well as what it means to be a mentor for the junior athletes in the pool this week.