6TH FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, August 23 – Monday, August 28, 2017
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis (USA)
- Heats 9:30 am EDT / Semifinals and Finals 6 pm EDT (GMT-5)
- Meet Central
- Meet info
- Schedule
- Entries book
- Omega results
- TV/Webcast schedule (USA)
- Live stream NBC Sports
- Live stream FINA (Heats and finals, for subscribers only. Not available in USA, Guam, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Brazil, South Africa, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Brunei, China)
- Live stream FINA YouTube (Heats only, free of charge)
Fans and swim enthusiasts attending the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships in Indianapolis were treated to an appearance by 5-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin. The American superstar greeted young fans, signed autographs and took plenty of selfies as the competition is wrapping up with just one day left at IUPUI Natatorium.
Speaking specifically to her own career, Franklin says that she ‘doesn’t really know where she is right now’, but that the 22-year-old is ‘perfectly ok with that.’ The former Cal swimmer says she’s just ‘really enjoying getting back in the water and getting back to training again.’
In the interview below, courtesy of FINA, Franklin also talks about expectations of world-class athletes, as well as what it means to be a mentor for the junior athletes in the pool this week.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Missy Franklin Makes Appearance In Indy, Speaks To Her Career Status"
I wish Missy success and happiness in her retirement.
Great to see her inspiring young swimmers!