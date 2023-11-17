Missouri Women Add Three Wins On Day 2 Of Mizzou Invite

2023 Mizzou Invitational

November 15-17, 2023

University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri

SCY (25 yards)

Today marked the second day of racing at the Mizzou Invite, with this evening featuring the 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 800 freestyle relay.

The Mizzou women decisively swept the relays for the second night in a row. Freshman Francesca Smith highlighted the medley with a 21.78 on the anchor leg, while Macy Rink led the way in the 800 free relay (7:14.52) with a 1:46.75 on the end.

Smith also won the individual 200 freestyle in 1:47.43, marking a new personal best by nearly a second. Just a few tenths behind her at 1:47.74 was yesterday’s 500 champion, Mikayla Popham from TCU.

After earning 2nd in the 200 IM yesterday, Florida International’s Nicole Frank secured a win of her own in the 400 IM. The sophomore recorded a 4:14.88 to come within a few tenths of her personal best from February, while her teammate Ellie Maradyn grabbed 2nd in best time of 4:16.88.

Christie Chue captured Florida International’s second victory of the night in the 100 breaststroke with a season best time of 1:00.17. Chue was 16th in this event at NCAAs this past March (59.10).

The TCU women had a strong showing in the 100 backstroke to round out the individual events, as Tania Quaglieri (52.61) and Rylee Moore (53.63) swept the top two spots. Both swims were good for season bests, but slightly off their respective personal bests.

On the men’s side of the competition, BYU junior Jordan Tiffany added his second individual win of the meet in the 100 backstroke. Tiffany stopped the clock at 45.42, which is just off his medley relay lead off split from last night (45.24) and personal best from March (45.22). Tiffany was also the backstroker (21.20) on BYU’s winning 200 medley relay, which notched a school record time of 1:24.39.

The 400 IM came down to the finish between Geremia Freri from TCU and Mizzou freshman John Watson. Watson held a second advantage over Freri as they entered the final leg, but Freri threw down a freestyle split of 52.07 to close the gap and win by a tenth (3:49.85).

Lindenwood claimed their first victory of the meet in the men’s 100 breaststroke, as sophomore Johan Cue Carrillo got his hand on the wall 1st at 52.22, good for a new personal best by a few hundredths.

Mizzou junior Calvin Windle took over a second off his personal best time to decisively win the 200 freestyle in 1:34.30. Windle was also the anchor (1:35.59) on Mizzou’s 3rd place 800 free relay team (6:34.05), which finished behind TCU (6:25.83) and BYU (6:27.08).

Team Scores Through Day 2:

Women:

Mizzou – 715 TCU – 552 Florida International – 368 BYU – 337.5 Kansas – 281.5 San Jose State – 162 Lindenwood – 126

Men: