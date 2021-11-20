Missouri Wins 11 of 14 Events on Day 3 of 2021 Mizzou Invite

2021 Mizzou Invitational

2021 NCAA Cut Lines

MEN EVENT (SCY) WOMEN 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

Women’s 1650 Freestyle – Timed Finals

NCAA A cut: 15:52.41

Allison Bloebaum, Mizzou – 16:26.94 Audrey Coffey, Nebraska – 16:34.30 Jane Smith, Mizzou – 16:36.01

Missouri opened the final session of the Invite with a 1-3-4-5 sweep in the women’s 1650 free. Allison Bloebaum won handily in 16:26.94. She had been runner-up in both the 500 free on Wednesday and the 200 free on Thursday.

Nebraska’s Audrey Coffey, who qualified for the mile at last year’s 1650 free, placed second in 16.34.30, 1.7 seconds ahead of Mizzou’s Jane Smith (16:36.01).

Men’s 1650 Freestyle – Timed Finals

NCAA A cut: 14:37.31

Jack Dubois, Mizzou – 15:02.27 Ryan Netzel, Wyoming – 15:30.66 Jibran Himsieh, Mizzou – 15:33.75

After wins in the 500 free and 400 IM, Missouri’s Jack Dubois crushed the field in the 1650 free with 15:02.27. He was only 2 seconds off his PB and was 8.8 seconds faster than he’d been at NCAAs last year. Wyoming’s Ryan Netzel was runner-up in 15:30.66.

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA A cut: 1:50.50

Meredith Rees, Mizzou – 1:55.13 Abbey Taute, Mizzou – 1:55.98 CJ Kovac, Mizzou – 1:58.56

Mizzou swept the 200 back podium, with 100 fly winner Meredith Rees getting her hand to the wall nearly a full second ahead of teammate Abbey Taute, 1:55.13 to 1:55.98. Taute had posted the top time in prelims, but Rees got off to a quick start and never gave up the lead. Rees’s first 50 of 55.2 proved unsurmountable for Taute, who split 57.2/58.3 to Rees’s 55.2/59.9.

Their teammate CJ Kovac took third with 1:58.56, beating her previous PB by .02.

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA A cut: 1:39.13

The Tigers went 1-2-3 in the men’s 200 back, as well. After a second-place finish in the 50 free and a win in the 200 free, Jack Dahlgren went 1:41.49 to win the 200 back ahead of teammates Cade Oliver (1:43.07) and Mikolaj Malec (1:43.50).

Dahlgren was only 1.1 seconds off his time in the NCAA final last year, when he finished 10th with 1:40.33.

There was nearly a 4 second gap between the top three finishers and fourth-place Robert Moseley of Cal Baptist (1:47.34).

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA A cut: 47.18

Missouri went 1-2-3-4-5 in the 100 free, while Nebraska claimed spots 6-7-8. Amy Feddersen avenged her loss to teammate Sarah Thompson in the 50 free by beating her by .11 in the 100 free, 48.77 to 48.88. Teammate Sierra Smith went 48.97. The trio were the only sub-49s in the final.

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA A cut: 41.71

Remi Fabiani, Cal Baptist – 42.83 Jacob Leahy, Cal Baptist – 43.29 Grant Bochenski, Mizzou – 43.76

It was a different story in the men’s 100 free. Cal Baptist’s Remi Fabiani (42.83) and Jacob Leahy (43.29) took the top two spots, while Mizzou had to content themselves with 3rd through 8th places. Fabiani, who had won the 50 free on Wednesday and placed third in the 200 free on Thursday, split 20.6/22.1 to touch out teammate Leahy (20.6/22.6).

Missouri’s top finisher, Grant Bochenski, went out with the CBU duo but faded to 23.1 over the second half of the race. He and teammate Kyle Leach (43.98) were the only other sub-44s in the final.

Fabiani’s and Leahy’s times would both have made the A finals at last year’s NCAA Division II Championships.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA A cut: 2:06.58

Missouri’s Katrina Brathwaite completed her sweep of the breaststroke events with a 2:12.20 victory in the 200 breast. Teammate Kayla Jones, who took third in the 100 breast, came to the wall 1.6 seconds behind in 2:13.81.

Nebraska took the next two spots with Maia Hall (2:14.62) beating teammate Ella Stein (2:16.23). It was Hall’s best time by nearly 5 seconds.

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA A cut: 1:52.28

100 breast champion Ben Patton of Mizzou beat his lifetime best time by 2.11 seconds in winning the men’s 200 breast with 1:53.00, missing the NCAA A cut by only .72.

Teammate Will Goodwin, who swam a 1:54.57 to reach the A final at SECs last year, went a PB by .02 to finish second in 1:54.55.

Cal Baptist’s Jonathan Reiter dropped 2.85 seconds to reach a new PB of 1:56.01 with his third-place finish.

No one else broke two minutes in the final.

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA A cut: 1:53.20

Shannon Stott, Nebraska – 1:58.76 Reka Kovacs, San Jose State – 1:59.05 Margaret Berning, Nebraska – 2:00.24

Nebraska went 1-3-5 in the 200 fly, with Shannon Stott taking top billing with 1:58.76, just .25 off her lifetime best. San Jose State’s Reka Kovacs crushed her PB (2:01.45), going 1:59.05 to place second.

Nebraska’s Margaret Berning took third in 2:00.24, half a second off her best time.

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA A cut: 1:40.44

Danny Kovac, Mizzou – 1:40.78 Luke Davis, Mizzou – 1:44.86 Noah Scheuermann, Mizzou – 1:47.81

Mizzou’s Danny Kovac made it 3-for-3 with a win in the 200 fly after his 100 fly and 200 IM victories. Kovac went 1:40.78, narrowly missing the NCAA A cut of 1:40.44. He was almost four-tenths faster than he’d been in his third-place finish at 2021 SEC Championships, and nearly three-tenths faster than his tenth-place finish at 2021 NCAAs.

Coming to the wall 4 and 7 seconds behind him were teammates Luke Davis (1:44.86) and Noah Scheuermann (1:47.81). Davis was also runner-up in the 100 fly.

Women’s 10 Meter Diving – Finals

Aranza Vazquez, North Carolina – 303.60 Melissa Mirafuentes, Wyoming – 288.30 Sarah Rousseau, Mizzou – 277.50

UNC’s Aranza Vazquez won the platform diving with 303.60 points, 23.1 more than she earned at NCAAs last year with her sixth-place finish. Vazquez won 1m diving and was 3rd on the 3m board earlier in the meet.

Melissa Mirafuentes of Wyoming, 13th at NCAAs last year (with 245 points), scored 288.30 points to finish in second place. She was also second in 3m diving and third in 1m diving.

Third place went to Mizzou’s Sarah Rousseau with 277.50 points.

Men’s 10 Meter Diving – Finals

Carlo Lopez, Mizzou – 370.70 Juan Gonzalez, Wyoming – 344.50 Takuto Endo, Mizzou – 317.51

Mizzou’s Carlo Lopez, who placed second in 3m diving, won the platform event with 370.70 points. Wyoming’s Juan Gonzalez, fourth in 1m and fifth in 3m, came in second with 344.50. Takuto Endo of Missouri finished third with 317.51. He also placed third on the 1m and 3m boards.

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA A cut: 3:14.50

Mizzou “A” – 3:16.65 Nebraska – 3:20.12 Mizzou “B” – 3:21.06

Amy Feddersen led off the Missouri A relay in 48.78, just .01 off her winning time in the 100 free earlier in the session. Sarah Thompson followed with 49.31, then Sierra Smith (49.32), and finally Megan Keil (49.24) to give Mizzou a winning time of 3:16.65.

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA A cut: 2:50.99

Mizzou “A” – 2:50.75 Cal Baptist – 2:54.90 Mizzou “B” – 2:55.25

Jack Dahlgren took the leadoff leg for the Tigers’ A squad, going a 42.43 that would have won the 100 free individual event. Grant Bochenski (42.55), Ben Patton (43.51), and Danny Kovac (42.26) followed Dahlgren for a combined 2:50.75 to go .24 under the NCAA A standard in the event.

Team Scores – Women

Missouri – 2679 California Baptist University – 1136 University of Wyoming – 951 University of Nebraska – 939 Missouri S&T – 490 San Jose State University – 274 University of North Carolina – 184 Brigham Young University – 160 Iowa State University – 42 University of Northern Iowa – 10

Team Scores – Men