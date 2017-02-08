The Missouri men’s and women’s swimming teams creating a ‘not so’ hype video for the championship season, as they begin their taper processes.
In a time of the year that can be stressful for an athlete, having the high expectations looming over them to perform at their best, there is a need for a more lighthearted approach to the championship season. The video encompasses a unique, vulnerable approach to getting through a challenging segment to a swimmers season.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Missouri Swimming and Diving’s “Not So” Hype Video"
1:11-1:13. If that high five doesn’t get you hyped, nothing will.