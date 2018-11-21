Missouri State’s Krawczyk Tabbed as MAC Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: Missouri State Athletics

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Missouri State swimming and diving newcomer Pawel Krawczyk claimed two victories at the Iowa Hawkeye Invitational, earning him Mid-American Conference Swimmer of the Week accolades, as announced by the league Wednesday.

Krawczyk landed a pair of first-place finishes at the three-day Iowa Hawkeye Inviational this past weekend. The first day of competition yielded Krawczyk the top spot in the 500 freestyle, touching the wall nearly two seconds ahead of the runner-up with a time of 4:21.66. His time leads the MAC and ranks 29th nationally.

Two days later, Krawczyk claimed another first-place spot in the 1650 free, clocking in at 15:04.66, eight seconds ahead of the next finisher. The time tops the MAC and is ninth nationally. His efforts helped the Bears to a fifth-place finish among several big-time programs including Purdue, Minnesota, and host Iowa.

This is Krawczyk’s first MAC swimmer of the week honor.

Missouri State’s swimming and diving team will take a short hiatus before traveling to Evansville, Ind. on Friday, Nov. 30 for a conference matchup against Evansville.